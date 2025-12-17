Financial literacy and attitudes about money growing up shape how adults spend and save their money later in life, with some kids as young as five years old forming attitudes about finances from their parents. While these lessons and habits tend to shift from generation to generation, many adults who didn’t have space to discuss or learn from their parents about money struggle to manage it today. So, while there are many frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized, some Gen Xers still struggle today because of a lack of openness about money in their homes growing up.

Advertisement

Yes, these frugal habits worked for these families and may still help modern households save and spend responsibly, but financial literacy lies at the heart of comfort and freedom. Talk to your kids about money, shape their attitudes early, and unwind your own shame to craft a safe space for money, rather than one riddled with guilt and fear.

Here are 10 frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized

1. Only spending with cash

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Many families in the 80s used cash for all of their purchases, and often budgeted with these spending habits, even if they didn’t realize they were actively saving money. Instead of overspending on credit cards, they took out the money they needed and were careful to follow a budget for all their expenses.

Even if it felt like second nature at the time, this cash-forward budgeting habit followed many Gen Xers into their adult lives today and continues to save them money.

2. Following a strict grocery list

Following a strict grocery list when shopping isn’t just associated with a healthier diet, but it also tends to reduce impulse shopping, food waste, and overspending. So, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized.

Advertisement

They weren’t buying food or overspending on convenience from their phones, like so many consumers do today, and what they bought from the grocery store was actually used without waste.

3. Packing lunches for work and school

Instead of relying on convenient fast food options and other packaged meals, packing a lunch was one of the frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized.

Especially considering it was second nature to buy groceries for lunches and to teach kids to make their own meals, it was surprising how much they actually saved compared to people who ate out for most of their meals.

Advertisement

4. Using coupons for every big purchase

Especially in the 1980s, when in-store shopping and coupon catalogs were at their peak of popularity, it’s not surprising that planning and using them for sales was a common frugal habit that saved families more than they realized. Especially in contrast to today’s consumer struggles with affordability, the coupons, buying strategies, and deals of the time were more boisterous than they seemed.

From waiting for Black Friday to buy Christmas presents, to investing in seasonal clothing at the end of the season, and waiting for big deals, families in the 80s were strategic about spending and conscious of how and when they spent.

5. Buying staples in bulk

DC Studio | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

From pantry staples like flour to toiletries for the bathroom, buying in bulk to store for later is one of the frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized. Many Gen Xers might even remember an extra freezer or a pantry in the garage to store these items, often bought with coupons and on grocery store trips with deals too good to refuse.

Even if it seems like an obvious, natural way of life, a LendingTree report suggests that this kind of frugal habit can save consumers nearly 30% on grocery expenses.

6. Stretching meals and eating leftovers

From freezing leftovers to stretching meals from things left in the fridge, being intentional about food waste is one of the frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized.

Advertisement

They weren’t ordering on DoorDash for convenience or overspending on trendy groceries they weren’t going to eat. They only bought what they needed and stretched it as much as possible. In contrast to today, when some people struggle to afford groceries at all, it’s a humble, frugal, and intentional way to live.

7. Wearing hand-me-downs

Secondhand clothing and hand-me-downs were largely a way of life for Gen Xers growing up in the 1980s, and were a frugal habit that saved their parents a lot of money — more than they realized. Especially in contrast to today’s ultra-consumerist society, the power of secondhand shopping and reusing clothing can be a powerful tactic for saving money.

Even if it was partially due to a lack of peer pressure and convenience from online shopping in the 80s, this “reuse and recycle” mindset was powerful for saving.

Advertisement

8. Sharing and helping neighbors

Caftor | Shutterstock.com

Even if it seems subtle and unsuspecting, asking for and offering small favors is so powerful. It’s missing from our culture today, amid rising narcissism and entitlement, but it was one of the frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized. They could spend less getting a ride to the airport from neighbors or borrowing groceries instead of driving all the way to the store, but they also received the power of social connection and community.

Beyond literal money-saving measures, these people with strong social connections and communities also rely less on overspending for comfort. It’s something that people struggling with belonging in modern times should focus on, rather than feeding into trends and buying things for comfort.

Advertisement

9. Being stingy with the thermostat

Being stingy with the thermostat is one of the common frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized. From urging their kids to wear more clothing in the winter to sweating around the house in warmer months, they weren’t afraid to deal with a bit more discomfort to save money.

While most people today are leveraging smart home features and technology to do this work for them, at least according to Georgia Tech Research, growing up in the 1980s was an intentional habit. In the summer, their parents opened the windows and turned off the air, and in the winter, they conserved heat and wore extra clothing to stay warm and save money.

Advertisement

10. Keeping lights off during the day

Even if it seems like a small change in daily life, turning off lights saves not only energy for electricity, but also heat. Keeping lights on during the day, when they’re not even necessary, increases your electricity bill, but also the temperature of your home.

That’s why it’s one of the frugal habits from the 1980s that saved families more than they realized. For many Gen X kids growing up, it felt like more of a principle to be intentional about energy usage at home, but it also impacted their parents’ energy and utility bills.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.