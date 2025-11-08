Frugality is a mindset, rather than a conscious choice or an element of financial planning. It's a way of life, rather than a strict set of expectations and decisions. Being frugal is essentially being conscious of how you spend your money, including conserving resources through a sustainable lens. Of course, this affects both the psychology and psychological well-being of a frugal person, like a 2025 study explains, which is why the mindset often solidifies itself in a person's routine.

From buying groceries to investing in a large purchase like a car, there are things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more. It's not a "sacrifice mentality" where they're depriving themselves of things they need or enjoy, but rather an intentional and sustainable mindset where they make responsible personal decisions in their best interest.

Here are 11 things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more

1. A 'new' car

Instead of going to the new car lot or being rigid about the kind of car they want, and inevitably paying more over time, investing in sourcing out the best deal for a new vehicle is one of the things frugal people always find the cheapest version of.

Especially considering brand-new cars tend to lose a ton of their value the second you drive them off the lot, frugal people are careful about how they invest their money in these big, long-term investments. They think about these investments in the big picture, considering how responsible it is for them to spend both in the present moment, but also in their long-term financial future.

2. Coffee

Even if it means setting up their own coffee station at home and making it themselves every morning, coffee is one of the things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more.

While more people are starting to shift to at-home coffee routines to deal with rising prices, over 50% of coffee drinkers are buying at least one cup out of the house at least once a week, according to a study from Drive Research. Frugal people don't deprive themselves of a special treat every once in a while, but for the most part, they're intentional about cutting these costs where they can to save and spend in a more intentional, sustainable way.

3. Medicine

According to a Harvard Health study, most over-the-counter brand-name medications are advertised as better, more effective alternatives to cheaper options, but for the most part, they're exactly the same. With similar ingredients, the only thing that's different is typically the taste, packaging, and branding.

That's why medicine is often one of the things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more. They're okay with having the "non-aesthetic" versions of cold medicines and cough drops, especially if they're going to do the same job, while saving them a few bucks.

4. Toiletries

Whether it's toilet paper, paper towels, or household essentials like cleaning supplies, these are some of the toiletries that frugal people always find the cheapest versions of, while everyone else pays more. Especially because they tend to leverage loyalty programs, bulk buying strategies, and coupons when it comes to their household essentials, over the course of the year, they end up spending less.

There's no compromising on some regular purchases, so they find ways to cut down the costs, even if it means investing more up front. Of course, frugal people also tend to be inherently sustainable — "conserving" resources and money all the time — so they may also find reusable alternatives for things like paper towels that save them money.

5. Home decor and furniture

More and more people are being intentional about spending on household decor and even relying on DIY alternatives to save on things like furniture and artwork at home. That's why home decor and furniture are often some of the things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more, especially as prices on these items continue to rise in our consumerist culture.

Even if it means thrifting for furniture or relying on secondhand shops to slowly decorate their living spaces, they're willing to put more time and effort into sourcing items that will save them money in the long run.

6. Travel expenses and tickets

Whether it's booking a hotel or buying an airline ticket, travel expenses are some of the things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more. Not only do they tend to plan ahead and source things without the pressure of an upcoming trip forcing them to overspend, but they also rely on loyalty programs to get the best deal.

They're never making last-minute decisions when airline tickets and hotels are the most expensive, but instead planning ahead, saving money slowly, and investing in trips and vacations that don't put them into debt.

7. Holiday decorations

Holiday decorations are one of the things frugal people always find the cheapest version of, while everyone else pays more, largely because they're intentional about when they shop. For the most part, they get the best deals because they plan — buying things when they're going on sale at the end of the season and saving them for the next year.

Of course, this also comes with the assumption that they're not interested in feeding into consumerist trends that shift every single year. They buy things they like and will want to continue reusing year after year, instead of feeding into a consumerist spiral for the sake of misguided belonging.

8. Greeting cards and gift wrap

Whether it's regifting things, saving wrapping paper and bags, or bulk buying greeting cards instead of buying overpriced ones for every single event, these expenses are some of the things frugal people always save money on that everyone else overspends on.

Of course, they usually follow regifting etiquette rules and find ways to add in an element of personalized flair to their gifts, but they're not willing to spend money to try to make their gift seem "better." It's about the intention, thought, and planning, not the price.

9. Streaming services

The majority of Americans spend more than $70 monthly on video streaming services like Netflix and Hulu alone, even though research shows that most don't use them regularly enough for the expense to be "worth it." That's why frugal people are intentional about how they spend on entertainment.

Not only do they tend to cut back on streaming and invest in one — where they have plenty of options to sift through all the time — they're careful about finding the best deal, even if that means waiting for an annual sale to buy the subscription in the first place. They're careful about convenience because they know that, in the end, it usually costs more money, even if it saves time.

10. Fast food

Even though fast food used to be the most convenient and inexpensive food option for many busy, cash-strapped families, it's quickly become a luxury as prices continue to rise. Especially alongside introductions of delivery alternatives and other convenience-driven options, it's no surprise that the average person spends thousands annually on fast food.

If a frugal family is going to eat out or grab fast food on a busy day, they have a million strategies for getting the cheapest price. Not only do they tend to clip and save coupons for these outings, keeping them in their car for accessibility, but they also use loyalty programs and store apps to get the best prices.

11. Cosmetic services

Even if the average person is spending hundreds on an appointment at a hair salon or going to get their nails done, these are some of the services that frugal people always find the cheapest version of.

Usually, that means they're going to do it themselves, at home. While it might take more time and practice to perfect, it's one of the ways frugal people save thousands every year that they can allocate to more intentional and exciting personal expenses.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.