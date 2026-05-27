Life rarely moves in a straight line, even when people wish it would. There are good moments, hard moments, weird setbacks, and times when nothing seems to be moving fast enough. But you can tell how wealthy someone will or won't be by the way they behave early on, especially in how they handle their problems, money, and their relationships.

Wealth, whether in finances or other areas of life, is built over time, not something that just shows up overnight. It's made through small choices that don't always seem all that exciting. Things like asking for help, learning from mistakes, using time wisely, and knowing when to rest rather than burn out. People who build real success tend to act differently long before they have anything flashy to show for it, and these behaviors can reveal a lot about where they are headed.

You can tell how wealthy someone will (or won't) be by these 11 early behaviors:

1. They believe they are capable of building a better life

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The more a person believes in their abilities, the more likely they are to build wealth. Genuine confidence isn't about external accolades; it's about knowing your strengths and honoring the parts of your personality that make you stand out from the crowd.

A person who believes in themselves understands their own value, even when no one is clapping for them yet. Everyone brings their own strengths to their relationships, work, and community, and recognizing those strengths is a big part of building real confidence.

A person who has innate confidence understands what they're good at, just as much as they acknowledge what they're not good at. They always aim for self-improvement. They lean into the parts of themselves that allow them to shine brightest, letting their strong sense of self-worth lead the way.

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2. They treat challenges like something they can learn from

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One of the more subtle behaviors indicating a person will be financially stable is the ability to shift their perspective to see beyond momentary hardships. They don't see challenges as a stopping point; rather, they see challenges as an invitation to expand and transform.

Some people shut down when life gets hard, while others learn how to bend without breaking. People who are likely to build wealth usually have that second kind of mindset because they can feel the stress, adapt to what is happening, and keep moving forward with greater resilience than before.

Research from Nature found that a growth mindset can help people take on harder challenges and keep going when things get difficult, which is exactly the kind of behavior that helps someone build long-term success.

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3. They ask for feedback instead of pretending they know everything

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Asking for feedback is a subtle indication that a person is likely to build wealth. They accept their imperfections, but they don't let those imperfections dictate their future success. They own their mistakes, but they don't dwell on them. Instead, they use their past failures as a jumping-off point to learn how to improve.

According to psychology professor Nigel Barber, PhD, failure is not always the bad thing people make it out to be. It can help people become more resilient, think more creatively, and learn what not to repeat, which is why someone who uses feedback well is often better prepared to build real success.

He also pointed to research in the journal Neuron that found behavior changes in response to feedback, which helps explain why mistakes can be so useful when someone pays attention to what went wrong and uses that insight to do better next time.

A person who believes mistakes are proof of their failure is destined to stay stuck exactly where they are, but a person who sees mistakes as a path for growth will be able to create long-term success. They face failure by asking for feedback, because they know how much they can learn from things they did wrong in the past. Knowing how to pivot is an essential part of becoming one's best self. A person who can receive feedback graciously can also receive the success that follows.

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4. They build relationships with people who help them grow

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A person who builds a solid social network will be successful because they're surrounded by people who help them grow and see new opportunities. They gravitate toward people who radiate ambition and positivity and gather valuable life lessons along the way. They don't hesitate to ask for help because they know no one succeeds on their own.

Everyone can benefit from accepting help now and then, and there are endless benefits to doing so. Asking for help can bring goals to fruition, lower stress levels, enhance relationships, and prove that you're in control of your life. A study published in Science found that weaker professional connections can help people find new job opportunities, underscoring why having a broad support system can matter so much for long-term success.

People who will be wealthy and successful focus on community building and seek out mentors across all parts of their lives. They map out the path they want to take and find people who have already walked it.

They ask their colleagues to coach them. They rely on a wealth of knowledge from various sources to grow, and they're deeply grateful for everyone who teaches them something new.

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5. They know when to say 'no' to things that waste their time

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As much as a person's success depends on saying "yes" to the opportunities they're given, knowing how to say "no" is an equally important, subtle behavior that signals success. Someone who knows their limits also knows exactly where they want to direct their energy. Saying "no" allows them to focus on what they want rather than solely on what everyone else wants from them.

Saying "no" lets people discover who they are and what they really want. Learn to say no to things that do not serve you or add value to your life. Too often, we agree to things that make us uncomfortable or cause us pain. A meta-analysis published in PLOS One found that time management is associated with better job performance, stronger academic success, and reduced stress, which shows why protecting your time can matter so much when you're trying to build a better life.

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6. They rest before they burn out

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Seeking out a true sense of balance indicates that a person will be wealthy in life. Wealthy people know that success is a marathon, not a sprint. They take a measured approach to work because they know that pushing too hard and ignoring their basic needs will lead them straight to burnout. They know when to press pause and take a break, so that they can come back even stronger.

There is no more powerful medicine than rest. When you sleep uninterrupted for 7-8 hours, your body's natural healing and rejuvenating abilities are free to work, resulting in better reaction time and productivity. Rest and sleep significantly improve your mood, reduce stress, make you think more clearly, and boost your memory. Plus, it helps you regulate your emotions.

People who listen to their bodies' needs are more likely to succeed because they know that rest is not wasted time. It gives them a chance to reset, recover, and come back with more energy instead of running themselves into the ground.

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7. They adjust when life or work changes

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A person will be financially stable if they can accept that change is the only constant. So much of success depends on outlook, and someone who's highly adaptable is always ready to adjust at a moment's notice. While a rigid person remains stuck in old behavioral patterns, a flexible and resilient person is open to trying new things.

They understand that just because something worked in the past doesn't mean their previous tactics will work again. They examine every angle of a given problem and seek out new solutions. They crowdsource, brainstorm, and keep an open mind because they know the right answer could come when they least expect it.

A study published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior found that career adaptability helps people enjoy their work more and ultimately leads to better performance. This shows why being able to adjust can make such a big difference in someone's long-term success.

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8. They take action before someone has to push them

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According to Deborah J. Cohan, PhD, people who take initiative are often the ones willing to act even when it feels uncomfortable. That kind of follow-through can help them become stronger leaders, better team members, and more reliable friends because they know how to show up and get the job done.

As one of the behaviors that shows someone is likely to build wealth, these types of people don't ask for anyone's permission; instead, they take action. They don't hesitate to share what they think, even when it goes against the grain.

They jump at the chance to go above and beyond. They refuse to sit around or stay in their own lane because they know that fortune favors the bold. They define success on their own terms. Their ambitious spirit and go-getter attitude show that they're always ready to make the next move.

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9. They use their time wisely instead of trying to do everything at once

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A person who aims for efficiency can achieve long-term success because they know how to manage their time effectively. They know what they can get done in a day, which is why they avoid multitasking as much as possible. And as research from Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found, people who are heavy multitaskers tend to have reduced memory.

Instead of spreading themselves thin, they take on one task at a time, giving their full attention to every item on their to-do list, moving through it until they've crossed everything off. They know that perfection is the enemy of progress.

They know that asking for help frees them up to tackle what they need to get done. Delegating is essential to their success, and relying on others to support their projects is part of what makes them so wealthy.

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10. They reflect on their choices and learn from them

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Engaging in self-reflection is a subtle behavior that indicates a person will be wealthy, as it's an incredibly beneficial practice for leadership.

When researchers from Harvard Business Review asked 442 business executives what helped them grow the most, many pointed to moments when they felt surprised, frustrated, or as if they had failed. In simple terms, people often learn the most when they stop and think about what went wrong, why it affected them, and what they can do differently next time.

People who practice self-reflection are committed to learning more about themselves, which is what allows them to grow. They care about living authentically, which involves exploring who they are, what they want, and how they really want to live.

Their heightened self-awareness is a direct result of asking themselves hard questions and facing their faults as a form of self-improvement. They're not scared to put in the work to become their best selves. They know that emotional growth paves the way for financial growth.

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11. They focus on what they can build instead of only what they lack

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Channeling a mindset focused on abundance suggests a person will be successful. Most people spend their lives thinking about what they don't have, instead of recognizing how wealthy they really are.

A wealthy, successful person is grateful for their home and everything it holds. They're grateful for the money they have. They're grateful for every small step that brings them closer to the life of their dreams. A study published in Psychological Science found that gratitude can make people more patient with money, which shows why appreciating what they already have can help them make better choices for their future.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.