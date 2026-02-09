Growing up poor shapes a person in ways that don’t disappear just because circumstances change later on. Long after financial stability improves, many adults still carry habits formed during years when resources were limited, and uncertainty was constant. These behaviors often develop quietly, rooted in survival, observation, and the need to make things last. What looks like frugality, caution, or hyper-independence on the surface is often the result of adapting early to an unpredictable environment.

Childhood scarcity can influence decision-making, stress responses, and emotional regulation well into adulthood. People who grew up poor often learned to anticipate loss, manage without support, and stay alert to potential setbacks. Some of these habits become strengths, while others can be exhausting to carry forever. Together, they tell a story about resilience, resourcefulness, and the lasting impact of growing up with less than enough.

People who grew up poor often have these 11 habits as adults

1. Worrying about having enough food

Food security means you have unlimited access to safe, nutritionally adequate food. In contrast, experiencing food insecurity means you might not know where your next meal is coming from.

Food insecurity is common among people who were raised with little money. The USDA defines food insecurity as "the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods, or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways."

They also reported that 98% of food-insecure households worried their food would run out before they had enough money to buy more, 96% said they couldn't afford to eat balanced meals, and 97% said an adult in the household had to skip meals or cut the size of meals because there wasn't enough money for food.

Even if you make more money as an adult than your parents did, your feelings of anxiety around food don't always disappear. Your worries about food might persist, despite having a fully stocked fridge. You might save food after its expiration date or stock up on more food than you actually need.

Growing up poor can seriously affect your actions once you're on your own. Recognizing the patterns you fall into is the first step to making peace with your past and changing your present.

2. Saving everything

Another sign you grew up poor is that you save every household item you possibly can. You don't get rid of anything deemed disposable. Instead, you choose to rinse and reuse them. From plastic bags to take-out containers, the phrase "one-time use" doesn't mean anything to you.

You fill almost-empty shampoo bottles with water so you can keep using them. You squeeze the toothpaste tube down to the very last drop. You keep clothes until they're threadbare, and even then, you feel guilty getting rid of them.

Compulsive saving is an indication that you have unresolved financial trauma, which can show up as having anxiety around spending, so much so that you underspend and over-save. Financial trauma is incredibly common: approximately 65% of Americans report experiencing it. Financial trauma can be triggered by past experiences, but it can also be triggered by economic issues beyond people's control, such as inflation, wage stagnation, and the rising cost of living.

Like other forms of trauma, you don't have to stay stuck in your financial trauma. Once you've named it for what it is, you can explore ways to free yourself from it.

3. Never buying any extras

The ripple effects of growing up in a family without much money can last long after your childhood ends, and they often show up in subtle ways you might not even register.

If you go out to eat, do you skip dessert and just drink water? Do you look for the least expensive item on the menu? Do you deny yourself a side of fries, even though you really want them? These are all signs that you were raised on a limited income and have grown accustomed to not splurging on anything extra.

Not buying extras may also be tied to your sense of self-worth. You might be carrying the mindset that you don't deserve anything more than what you already have. Unpacking those complex feelings can help you move on from financial behaviors that no longer serve you.

4. Not setting financial boundaries

Setting boundaries is never easy, and setting boundaries around money is even harder. Financial boundaries are limits you set around money, both in how you spend it and in how you handle it in your personal relationships. Yet if you were raised in a household where money was tight or seen as taboo, you might not know where to start when setting financial boundaries.

According to Forbes Magazine, a lack of financial literacy is often traced back to a person's "subconscious perpetuation" of their parents' financial education. Some people without financial boundaries avoid budgeting, saving, or planning for their future. Others make risky investments because they don't have a foundational understanding of how money management works.

Like any other boundary, financial boundaries become easier to set with some practice. Identifying what's important to you and your financial values is an important part of the process, as is giving yourself grace as you learn.

5. Overspending when they shop

While some people deal with their limited financial past by saving every penny, others go in the opposite direction and overspend. It's possible that needing to stick to a tight budget in childhood has led your inner pendulum to swing the other way. You weren't allowed to buy trendy sneakers back then, so now you buy everything you want in hopes of satisfying some deep inner need.

Our spending habits have just as much to do with fulfilling our emotional needs as they do with meeting our practical needs. According to coach and consultant Amy Bracht, impulse spending is characterized by a sudden, urgent desire to purchase something immediately, without consideration.

Bracht shared that a major component of breaking the pattern of impulse spending is to cultivate self-compassion. "Treat yourself with kindness and understanding, especially when facing financial challenges or setbacks," she said. "You are not defined by your spending habits… By cultivating self-compassion, you can reduce feelings of guilt and shame, which often contribute to impulsive buying."

6. Try to main a lifestyle that doesn't match their income

Financial trauma manifests differently for everyone. While some people spend more money than they have and rack up debt, others have a steady income but live as though they're still paycheck to paycheck.

Instead of overspending, you might be someone who lives well under their means, in that you make enough money, but you're still stuck in the mentality that you don't. This can show up in small ways, like turning down invitations to go out to eat or see the latest movie. It can also mean you don't give yourself permission to spend money in ways that nurture you, like going on vacation or getting a gym membership.

If your lifestyle doesn't match your income, it's a sign that your family's past money woes are still affecting you.

7. Try to fix everything themselves

In addition to saving household items after they're no longer of use, another version of that spendthrift behavior is trying to fix things yourself instead of calling in a professional. Maybe you patch up your car with duct tape when the side mirror threatens to fall off. Maybe you break out the toolbox and tinker with whatever appliance is on its last legs.

Tradespeople like electricians and plumbers charge high fees for their work, so it might make sense to you to avoid racking up that particular bill. Just remember, time is money, too, and sometimes, reaching out for help is the best thing you can do.

8. Not seeking medical care when they need it

Another habit common in people who grew up poor that can actually cost you more in the long run is not getting the treatment you need when you're sick.

It's possible that you rationalize ignoring your healthcare needs because of the financial impact, but the truth is, you deserve to take care of yourself. Doctors' visits and trips to the dentist aren't cheap, but skipping care might make your health issues more expensive to treat later.

9. Overworking themselves

The sense of financial insecurity you've had since childhood might still be affecting you as an adult if you push yourself at work far more than necessary.

Overworking can take various forms. You might be a perfectionist who sets impossibly high standards for yourself. You might be a people-pleaser who can't say no when your manager asks you to take on a project. But you might also be overworking because you're scared your job will disappear, and you'll be back to being low-income.

No one can predict the future, and overcommitting to your job doesn't guarantee that you'll keep it. What overworking does guarantee is burnout, exhaustion, and higher stress levels. No matter what your income is or how much money your family had growing up, you deserve rest and replenishment. You deserve to heal from your financial wounds and commit to your own inner peace.

10. Planning for worst-case scenarios automatically

Adults who grew up poor often plan for the worst without consciously deciding to. Early financial instability can train the brain to stay alert for potential threats, even long after circumstances improve.

As children, anticipating problems was practical. Running out of food, utilities getting shut off, or money not stretching far enough were real possibilities, so planning ahead felt necessary.

That habit often becomes automatic in adulthood. These individuals may mentally rehearse backup plans, savings strategies, or exit options in everyday situations. While this foresight can make them excellent planners, it can also create ongoing anxiety. Relaxing fully can feel risky when your nervous system learned that security was never guaranteed.

11. Feeling a strong need to be financially independent and avoid relying on others

Growing up poor often means learning early that help isn’t always available. Studies on childhood adversity suggest that limited access to support can lead to heightened self-reliance later in life. For adults, financial independence often equates with safety and dignity. Relying on others can feel uncomfortable or even dangerous, not because they don’t trust people, but because dependence once came with uncertainty or disappointment.

They may work harder than necessary to avoid needing help. Accepting financial support, shared expenses, or even gifts can trigger guilt or unease. This independence is often admired by others, but it can be emotionally isolating. Learning that reliance doesn’t always mean vulnerability becomes a gradual, intentional process.

