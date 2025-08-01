If You Want To Remain Mentally Sharp And On Top Of Things As You Age, Invest In These 10 Overlooked Habits

How to invest in yourself and your well-being, because you're worth it.

We’ve all been there — that moment when stress and anxiety have you feeling so overwhelmed you feel certain that with the next crushing blow, your carefully constructed self will not only teeter but come crashing down in flames.

In times like these, you want to sink to the floor forever. Because as we age, life comes with a guarantee that such overwhelming circumstances are sure to arise, one of the best things you can do for yourself and the people you love is to keep a handy list of healthy coping skills, strategies, and mechanisms somewhere you can turn to for guidance when you need it most. Recognizing where you're at in life and what's not working is the first step, but there is more to do from there as you get older.

If you want to remain mentally sharp and on top of things as you age, invest in these 10 overlooked habits:

1. Put on your life jacket first

man who wants to remain mentally quick recognizing he is important insta_photos / Shutterstock

Once you have acknowledged to yourself what is going on in your life that you're struggling with, understand that you have to keep yourself functioning before you can help anyone else. Resolve to do what you need to.

Research suggests that self-awareness, through practices like mindfulness, is linked to reduced negative emotions and increased emotional regulation. By recognizing your emotional responses and thought patterns, you can better adapt to changing circumstances and cope with stress.

2. Write your feelings down

man who wants to remain mentally quick writing his feelings down Yuri A / Shutterstock

If you haven’t used a diary or journal before, start. Find ten minutes each morning or evening and let words flow — what’s happening, how you are feeling. Emptying your mind will release energy and give you insight.

Research indicates that it can help manage stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being, regardless of age. While younger individuals might use journals to process emotions and manage daily stressors, older adults can leverage journaling to reflect on life experiences, enhance memory, and maintain a sense of purpose.

3. Ask for a different perspective

man who wants to remain mentally quick asking for help SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Other perspectives can steady you.  See what an objective person says about your situation and your options. No one else will make decisions for you, but skillful support can equip you to make good ones.

Exposure to diverse viewpoints helps to challenge pre-conceived notions and reduce the impact of biases. Different perspectives can also help spark creativity and lead to innovative solutions that might not have been your first choice. 

4. Take care of your body

woman who wants to remain mentally quick taking care of body Yuri A / Shuterstock

How does your body feel? Slow down and check. Where do you register anxiety or pain? In your heart, or stomach, or shoulders? Ask your body what it needs. The first answer may be cookies or wine, and that’s fine for a bit.

Long-term, make sure you are getting sleep, exercise, and healthy food with protein, fruits, and vegetables to sustain your strength.

5. Mobilize your support system

woman who wants to remain mentally quick mobilizing support system Yuri A / Shutterstock

We’ve already talked about professional help, but your friends and family are critical, too. Choose your steadiest, warmest friends and relations and ask for what you need.

A listening ear over coffee? Child care for a day? They can’t help unless they know what is happening to you. If one person isn’t able to say yes, then ask someone else.

6. Forgive yourself

woman who wants to remain mentally quick forgiving herself Yuri A / Shutterstock

It’s easy to feel like a failure when your life is collapsing. Everyone else seems to be coping, so why is it so hard for you?

Remember that every life has hard patches, and people get through them. Think, “This too shall pass,” and see what you can learn from what’s happening.

7. Go outside

man who wants to remain mentally quick by going outside ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Whatever the weather, something is healing about being under the sky and seeing trees, rivers, or even frost on the ground. Take a walk every day, if you can. If not, at least step outside and breathe.

A 2024 study concluded that spending time outdoors offers reduced stress, anxiety, and depression, improved cognitive function, and enhanced mood and well-being. These benefits stem from exposure to nature, which can lower stress hormone levels, increase feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, and regulate the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

8. Find a source of written support

woman who wants to remain mentally quick finding source of written support Yuri A / Shutterstock

This could be the Bible or the Koran, a spiritual writer like Pema Chodron or Eckhart Tolle, or a poet like Mary Oliver.

Spiritual texts, whether based on religious teachings or not, offer benefits for mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. They provide guidance, inspiration, and foster a deeper understanding of life's challenges, which further cultivates inner peace and resilience.

9. Make a plan

woman who wants to remain mentally quick investing in the habit of making a plan Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

As soon as you feel a bit of stability, sit with a piece of paper or computer and map out your plan for one week, one month, and six months. Include everything you can think of, for yourself and for those who may depend on you.

Have “steps to do,” “when” and “resources needed to do this” columns. Fill it out as best you can, and revisit it each week.

10. Keep your eyes on the next step

man who wants to remain mentally quick keeping his eye on the next step insta_photos / Shutterstock

Don’t look too far forward. In times of upheaval, focus on what you need to do for the next day and week. Once in a while, think bigger, but mostly keep your energy for the short term.

There are too many unknowns to spend energy worrying about what might happen. Do what you can each day, and take heart from what you can do.

I survived my rough time to build a new future, and believe that you will, too.

“You are free to choose, but the choices you make today will determine what you will have, be, and do in the tomorrow of your life.” — Zig Ziglar

Karen Kristjanson holds a M.Sc. in Social Psychology and is a life coach helping couples and co-parents in high-conflict situations create peaceful and functional relationships.

