10 Things Boomers & Gen X Refuse To Waste Money On That Younger Generations Keep Buying

Boomers and Gen X grew up with an entirely different way of life, so many of the items and services they once valued enough to pay for are no longer important enough to them to keep investing in. The purchasing choices we make tend to change with age, so regardless of what is available, it makes sense that they wouldn’t want to spend money on the same things they did when they were younger.

People in younger generations, like millennials and Gen Z, aren’t necessarily wasting their money, although their parents and grandparents may argue they are. They do spend it differently because the things that matter to them are unique to their circumstances and mindsets. So while boomers and Gen X may never want to spend another penny on things like streaming services or the newest devices, younger generations just keep right on buying them.

Boomers and Gen X won’t waste any of their money on these 10 things that younger generations insist on purchasing

1. Streaming services

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

Using streaming services for TV and movies is pretty inescapable at this point, but some older folks still refuse to give up on more traditional methods. Pew Research Center found that 64% of Americans over the age of 65 still use cable or satellite services to watch TV.

Boomers and Gen X aren’t avoiding streaming completely, but it’s just not what they’re used to. The idea of having multiple subscriptions, each offering something different, feels pretty foreign to people used to flipping through a handful of TV channels, so they seem to be the only thing keeping cable companies in business now.

Advertisement

2. Experiences

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Older generations are big fans of tangible goods. If they spend their money on something, they want to be able to see the results, whether it’s a new car or a renovated kitchen. On the other hand, younger people like to save up money to spend on things like concert tickets or dream vacations because they feel like that’s where real happiness comes from.

Research has shown that, as long as you’re not neglecting the true essentials, putting your money towards memorable experiences instead of actual products does make you happier, so millennials and Gen Z might be on to something here.

Advertisement

3. Ride-sharing services

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Not owning a car would be unthinkable for most boomers and Gen X, but that’s not the case for younger people. They’re purchasing cars and even getting driver's licenses at lower rates, which sometimes leaves them with no choice but to use an app like Uber or Lyft to get where they need to go.

Many young people today don’t have a car because they can't afford one, but it’s easy to imagine a boomer arguing that they would have plenty of money to put toward a car if they weren’t always spending it on ride-sharing. It’s kind of a vicious cycle for them.

Advertisement

4. Food delivery services

DC Studio | Shutterstock

Millennials and Gen Z are much more accustomed to living a life full of convenience-oriented services than their boomer and Gen X parents and grandparents were. Part of this is because everyone feels incredibly busy these days, and women don’t automatically become stay-at-home moms with time to devote to cooking anymore.

This has left many younger people feeling like they aren’t very good at cooking and that it’s easier to just rely on to-go options. Older folks would never think of giving up on the idea of home-cooked meals that the whole family gathers to eat, but that doesn’t work for everyone.

Advertisement

5. Digital products

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

If you asked someone who’s on the older side if they would be willing to spend money on something like an in-app purchase or to support a creator on Patreon, they would probably look at you in utter confusion. Many would never consider buying something they can’t hold or see.

Those kinds of purchases just seem to be the norm for young people, though. They grew up with technology embedded in their purchases, so pouring money into digital goods and services seems totally reasonable to them.

Advertisement

6. High-end beauty products

Caterina Trimarchi | Shutterstock

There’s really no such thing as cheap beauty products now, no matter where you buy them, but on the whole, older generations are perfectly happy picking up everything from mascara to moisturizer at the drugstore for a relatively affordable price.

The entire beauty industry has changed, especially since the first Sephora store opened in the U.S. in 1998. Now, influencers showing off high-end products are all over social media, and you feel like you’re missing out if you don’t use them. Whether they’re actually better quality is debatable, but they feel fancier, and many people assume they must be of better quality.

Advertisement

7. Trendy collectibles

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

You’ve probably noticed everything from Squishmallows to Funko Pops flying off the shelves recently, and it’s not because kids think they’re the next big thing. Young adults are spending their money on these collectibles that some would claim aren’t age-appropriate.

This is actually part of the kidult consumer trend, where adults buy products that are basically toys. This isn’t unique to millennials and Gen Z, but it’s certainly taking off with them. Older people just look on in shock as they fight to be one of the few owners of a limited-edition item that’s quickly selling out.

Advertisement

8. Expensive coffee

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Going to a local cafe or even a larger chain like Starbucks is fun from time to time, but boomers and Gen X have learned to do it in moderation. They treat themselves sometimes, but they don’t spend an excessive amount of money on coffee when they could just as easily make it at home.

Grabbing a coffee on your way to work is almost just part of the daily routine for younger people, so they’ve definitely fallen into a trap that could be costing them up to an extra $736 a year. But with it becoming a communal activity, it’s easy to see why they would argue it’s worth it.

Advertisement

9. New devices

PH888 | Shutterstock

A tight economy has led people of all ages to upgrade devices like their phones less frequently than in the past, but those who do tend to be younger and try to get the newest model of absolutely everything.

Older people were raised to use things until they stopped working, not to replace them just because a newer option was available. Some younger people have been left with little choice but to do this for financial reasons, but they usually like to get whatever’s new when they can.

Advertisement

10. Pricey gym memberships

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

There are several things people from older generations understand about gym memberships. First, they know that having one isn’t necessary to exercise. They also know that there are a lot of cheaper options out there that still provide suitable equipment without using up all of your money.

Young people have become big fans of fitness classes and clubs that are offered at more exclusive locations, which also come with a higher price tag. Everyone wants to get an Instagram-worthy picture of themselves at their pilates studio, and that luxury isn’t cheap.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.