People Who Grew Up Before Smartphones & IPads Have 10 Skills That Give Them An Edge Over Younger Generations

There are plenty of pros and cons to the modern technology landscape.

For both older and younger generations, they also look different. For young people, convenience and entertainment offer a lot of value, but they've also missed out on many formidable experiences growing up without this kind of access. However, their parents and grandparents have all kinds of skills that give them an edge over younger generations, simply because they grew up before smartphones and iPads even existed.

Advertisement

People who grew up before smartphones and iPads have 10 skills that give them an edge over younger generations

1. They can solve problems without Google

insta_photos | Shutterstock

While young people have Google and even AI tools like ChatGPT to source answers and answer problems quickly, even when they're dulling their minds and serving inaccuracy, older people learned a lot from the inconvenience of analog. They had to think for themselves or ask for help from other people when they didn't understand something, and they're better off in many ways because they did.

Advertisement

They also learned a ton of practical skills from needing to figure things out. From chores to car maintenance, and all kinds of social skills, they're set up to live and thrive in the world, even without a phone.

2. They adapt and learn things quickly

Adaptability is one of the reasons why older generations can often cope with unpredictability and uncertainty much better than young people. As kids, they didn't have a choice about whether or not they would handle challenges at home. They were alone, or playing outside without parental guidance, and had to figure things out on their own accord.

They didn't have search engines or YouTube, and had to survive and thrive with their own brains and resources. While they ended up in a modern world where they had to learn how to use and leverage technology, that's only further proof of their resourcefulness in a world that forces you to change.

Advertisement

3. They fill their free time intentionally

Rather than running to mindless entertainment or their phones to doomscroll feelings of boredom away, older generations learned the life skill of filling their free time intentionally. Whether it was doing household labor, like they often did when accused of boredom as kids, or spending time outside, they were rarely offered a cell phone for entertainment.

From attention spans to creativity, and even self-esteem, they're better off than young people because they know how to manage a healthy, screen-free schedule.

4. They're comfortable sitting in silence

According to a study from Frontiers in Sociology, being able to sit with boredom and fill that free time in healthy ways is often associated with better problem-solving skills and general well-being. Especially early in life, like many Gen Xers and baby boomers experienced, being forced to deal with boredom set people up to be comfortable with stillness and their own company for life.

Advertisement

Instead of needing to be connected to everyone at all times on their phone and be entertained by a screen, these older generations have the life skill of boredom. It sounds strange, but it's truly a superpower.

5. They form true, deep friendships

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Phones and screens often harm relationships, even in subtle ways. That's part of why many Gen Zers feel isolated and lonely in their lives today, because they're struggling to manage healthy relationships without the allure and convenience of their phones getting in the way.

Advertisement

However, older generations learned to put in a lot more effort and time into their relationships early in life. They couldn't rely on text messages to stay connected all the time, and actually had to put in the work of planning dates or spending quality time with someone to show their interest.

6. They make good first impressions

Young people often have access to all kinds of tips and tricks for being social and charismatic, but their parents and grandparents put all of that into practice decades before they were even born. They had to learn to meet new people and hold conversations, all without the comfort of a cell phone or screen to protect them from embarrassment.

While young people battle social anxiety at the hands of chronic screen time, older generations have social skills that are essentially second nature at this point in their lives.

Advertisement

7. They can deal with uncertainty

According to a 2023 study, one of the primary causes for the youth mental health crisis today is being unable to cope with uncertainty. Especially with access to all kinds of alarming headlines and comparison culture as a whole, young people are grappling with more fear about their futures as soon as they have access to the internet.

It's constant. They're forced to dream big and figure out what they want to do with their lives early, only to watch a highlight reel of everyone on social media and constantly feel like they're behind. Older generations had more peace to make mistakes and figure their lives out, even in the face of uncertainty, but for young people who feel like everyone else has it all together, it feels impossible.

8. They can disconnect

Considering many older generations grew up without phones and constant accessibility, it's not surprising that they find it easier to disconnect today. Not only are they often spending more time in the real world, rather than on their phones or behind a screen, but they can go a few hours or a whole day without needing the comfort of their phone.

Advertisement

They're okay with boredom and listening to their own thoughts, instead of distracting their minds with stimulation all the time. Even when it feels impossible to Gen Zers, there are older generations who went decades without the convenience and entertainment of cell phones.

9. They practice creativity regularly

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

Many people are creative, regardless of age. However, in a world dominated by constant stimulation and fears of boredom, many young people struggle to tap into their true potential. Creative people need idleness to think innovatively, but most young people are doing whatever they can to avoid stillness or boredom.

Advertisement

However, older people weren't just indulging in creative hobbies like painting. They were using creativity to solve problems and form their unstructured play outdoors. They were filling their own time and managing their own responsibilities, all using the innate creativity their comfort with alone time offered.

10. They're self-reliant

Even if Gen Zers are independent from other people or parents, most are still almost entirely dependent on their cell phones. From driving to the grocery store to feeling entertained at home, they need their phones. However, for older generations, sitting with their company and relying on themselves is second nature.

They spent a lot of time alone as kids, especially for Gen Xers, and they had no choice but to get creative and solve problems. As adults, it's much easier for them to disconnect from their phones, even if it's not always comfortable.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.