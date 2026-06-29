People In The 80s & 90s Had 9 Great Luxuries Younger Generations Will Likely Never Know

The 80s and 90s are pillars of style and culture, but community and affordability are just as enviable parts of these decades, especially for people today missing out on almost all of them in most aspects of their lives.

People in the 80s and 90s had great luxuries that younger generations will likely never know, as life today is worlds away from the reality they lived decades ago. They seemed so mundane and basic at the time, but now they're people's biggest wishes and desires.

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Luxuries people in the 80s and 90s had that younger generations will never know

1. Going off the grid

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When you left your house in the 80s and 90s, you were completely unreachable. Nobody could call a cell phone or text you on the go. You were off the grid until you came back to a landline or an answering machine at home. While it might seem like somewhat of an inconvenience for some today, in truth, it was a great luxury.

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Outside of the office, you didn't necessarily have to answer emails or phone calls. You could be present while running errands and meeting people without the distractions of a cell phone. You weren't beholden to the notifications and constant stimulation of a screen. It was a simpler, but obviously more luxurious time than the chaos of today.

2. Affordable rent and housing

"In 1980, new homes averaged $42 per square foot," financial planner Joseph M. Favorito revealed. "Today, it's $169, a nominal quadrupling, or about 3.21% annual growth compounded over 44 years." Along with other rising prices that are making utilities and everyday expenses more unaffordable, even people who can't afford a home are struggling under the weight of their monthly bills.

Many young people can't even move out of their parents' homes, a kind of basic luxury for people in the 80s and 90s, early in life. So, while having affordable housing should absolutely not be a luxury, it's turned into one that we look back on in the 80s and 90s with awe.

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3. Affordable concert tickets

Concert tickets have gone up exponentially in price in the past 5 to 6 years, driven by inflationary pressures and rising prices. Despite being around $15, at most, for concerts in the 80s, today, consumers spend closer to $150 for the average ticket. In most cases, to see their favorite artists, it's closer to $300 with added fees and charges.

The concert culture in the 80s and 90s, where people could spontaneously go to a show or make it a casual Friday night event, is somewhat over. It's a great luxury that people of all ages could enjoy without breaking the bank, but it has now turned into a status symbol of sorts with a high price tag.

4. Unsupervised play

The latchkey generation of Gen Xers had so much time on their hands as kids and young adults, often without the watchful eye of their parents. They were taught independence and self-reliance by choice, because they only had themselves to look out for.

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Of course, this kind of resilience is a great life luxury in itself, one that so many young people today are missing out on in homes with constant stimulation and overprotective parents.

It was also a luxury for parents, who didn't have to worry about hiring a babysitter or being home right when their kids got off the bus. Parents had more freedom despite having kids, and these children grew into their foundational skills early.

5. Regular vacations

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Whether it's airfare, hotel, gas, or food, rising prices are also making it impossible for people to take regular vacations. While some are willing to take on debt just to get a break from their lives, others are stuck working constantly without rest or time away.

Not only are vacations unaffordable for many people, but most workers also don't have nearly enough PTO or time off to take a real vacation anyway. They need at least 15 days of PTO to feel comfortable at a job, but most aren't even getting that.

With the added strain and stress of life, so many people can't even afford to use that time off for vacations. Whether it's last-minute emergencies or the average demands of life, if they had the money to pay for vacations, they likely wouldn't have the flexibility at work to take one.

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6. Video store culture

Even if it didn't seem like a luxury at the time, there's something special about the in-store video renting culture that most people in our chronically online world miss out on. Not only could you peruse the aisles and ask questions about movies, but these video stores and Blockbusters were community spaces.

Young people today choose a movie on a streaming platform at home and stay completely isolated when they want to watch it. Older generations had to inconvenience themselves by renting from a real store, but also got a great luxury from being around other people and making it a whole experience.

7. Quality furniture and decor

Mass-market furniture today is still somewhat expensive for most people, but the quality is getting worse by the day. Things just aren't made the same, and the investments people make in pieces for their homes end up being trashed or unfixable within a year or two.

When investments were real and furniture pieces were made of quality materials in the 80s and 90s, people could use their money to furnish homes for the rest of their lives. Now, most people are wasting their money on new pieces they can't even bring with them to their next home or apartment.

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8. Quality clothing investments

In the 80s and 90s, we could save up for a good investment piece or buy a nice sweater we knew was quality. We might even have that same piece still around today. Things were built to last, and not just clothes but also household items, furniture, homes, and cars.

Today, rising prices are essentially making clothing more expensive for consumers, despite being cheaply made by retailers. They can cut corners and use cheaper products, but still put on a high-ticket price tag. Yes, people are pushing back on fast fashion, but with all the allure of online shopping and emotional spending, it's hard to imagine a world where all this changes for the better.

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9. Offline dating

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There was nothing more exhilarating in the 80s and 90s than meeting people naturally or working up the courage to start a conversation with a crush. Yes, you were bound to the communities and environments you frequented, but dating felt more intentional, without the constant allure of choice lingering at your fingertips.

The kind of "meet cute" that younger generations fawn over in movies was a reality. You had to meet in person and invest in early relationships to see them through, crafting a dating culture that we'll likely never see again.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.