It's strange, isn't it? We live in a world where society openly jokes about men disliking their wives, but it's not always the case. A good wife is the lifeblood of a family; she's the engine that makes the car rev up. So, maybe it's time we focus on celebrating what happens when a man actually loves his wife and all the ways he expresses it.

While actions do speak louder than words, you can tell a man truly loves his wife if he uses certain adjectives to describe her. Not just in how he describes her character to others, but the way he discusses their lives together and how he treats her.

You can tell a man truly loves his wife if he uses these 11 adjectives to describe her

1. Peace-keeper

Most men want to have a wife who can be their peace — their solace in this cold, unforgiving world. If a man is calling his wife the peace-keeper in his life, akin to calling her "his rock" or personal slice of calm, that's a very big deal.

A lot of men tend to marry for stability rather than excitement. But when he describes his wife as his peace-keeper, it's showing just how much he needs her in his life. His wife is his calming vibe.

2. Beautiful

We all know how men like to call women "cute" or "pretty," but "beautiful" is often a different type of compliment. The term "beautiful" is a term that men use for attraction that goes beyond pretty eyes or a nice smile.

Men call women "beautiful" when they see that woman as the full package. To them, beauty isn't just physical traits; rather, it's a matter of being awestruck by the wife they have, in terms of both her looks and personality.

And it can set a relationship up for success, as one study from Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that couples who give compliments to their partner improve their sense of security.

3. Inspiring

Remember that 80s song, "You're the Inspiration" by Chicago? That song might seem a little hokey now, but the truth is that it really zeroed in on an emotion many men feel about their wives. So, it makes sense that you can tell a man truly loves his wife if he uses the adjective "inspiring" to describe her.

Everyone loves to be around people who inspire them, and that includes men. What's not to love about a person who pushes their partner to become a better person? After all, men want to marry the women who make them want to be a better person.

4. Fun

You can tell a man truly loves his wife if he uses the word "fun" to describe her. Because if you take a look at classic TV tropes, you'll notice a common one you'll see is the "Wet Blanket Wife." This is a trope about women who are just not fun to be around, and it's often rooted in how many men feel about their spouses.

Men who aren't in love with their spouses often have to deal with nagging, crying, and upset wives at home, often due to the neglect their partners feel. But a man who loves his wife looks forward to being with her. He sees her as fun. And he'll say it out loud, too.

5. Hardworking

It's no secret that women do the majority of housekeeping in marriages. Women can also be the breadwinners of their homes as well. But despite the obvious work put in, many men don't really think that their wives do much around the house.

On TV, the trope of the "Do-Nothing Housewife" embodies what guys think is going on. But, in reality, most women do a ton of work in their homes. Men who see that and are grateful for all that their wives do are often the men who are truly in love with their partners.

6. Smart

A study led by psychologist Lora Park from the State University of New York at Buffalo revealed that many men feel intimidated or even jealous of women who score higher than them on certain tests. Despite the intimidation they feel, most men also find smart women to be very attractive.

How does this work? It's simple. Men love intelligent women but often are less optimistic about their future with a wife who is smarter than them. A man who's with a smart woman is quite likely deeply enamored with her. If he can get over his own insecurities, that is.

7. Perfect

"Perfect" is usually the type of adjective that is realistically unattainable. However, it's an adjective that men who love their wives often describe them as. Even if she does have flaws, as all humans do, a man who's in love with his wife won't see them.

Love gives you those perfect rose-tinted glasses that make her look amazing to him no matter what. If he often calls his wife perfect, in a sincere tone, that's a sign that he's smitten.

8. Committed

While men have a reputation for being terrified of marriage and long-term commitment, this isn't always the case. While some men avoid marriage when they're afraid to commit or be stuck with the same person forever, you can tell a man truly loves his wife if he uses this adjective to describe her: committed.

Men who are in love with their wives actually look forward to spending eternity with their partners. They are happy to be locked in with their partners as a forever family.

9. Equal

A friend of mine often calls his partner his "co-pilot wife," and that's become an ongoing joke in our group of friends. But what he really means is that his partner is his equal. He's the type of husband who always wants to have his wife along for the ride.

Men who love their wives don't dread going out with them. In fact, it's quite the opposite — they tend to look forward to having their partners by their side. So, when a husband refers to his wife as his equal, he really means it.

10. Supportive

We often hear about how often men love what women do for them, rather than the women themselves. However, I've personally noticed that men who behave this way rarely actually acknowledge the work their wives do for them.

A man who's in love will often have an attitude filled with gratitude, even for the small things like emotional support. If he's regularly mentioning how supportive and loving his wife is, he considers her his biggest supporter and feels lucky to have her in his life.

11. Funny

We've often heard that men don't like funny women — they love them. This is especially true if couples share the same sense of humor and tend to laugh the stress away together.

Humor has a tendency of deepening connections while keeping things light. That might be why some men use terms like "funny" and "hilarious" as a major compliment. It's a sign that they love their wife because they offer a good time.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.