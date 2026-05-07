Some men set out to manipulate women. They know that by taking control, they might be able to get everything they want from her. There is never a genuine relationship when manipulation is involved.

These men don’t stand a chance against strong women. They rarely allow themselves to be manipulated because they can see through a man’s lies from a mile away. All of his tactics, from love bombing to gaslighting, aren’t going to affect her. If you’re able to ignore a man’s attempts to control your life, you should be proud. It isn’t easy, but if you notice these things immediately, you’re ahead of the game.

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Women who rarely get manipulated by men usually notice these 11 things immediately

1. Their actions don’t match their words

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Anyone can talk a big game. For some men, this behavior comes naturally. They’re comfortable telling a woman everything they think she wants to hear, even if they don’t plan to follow through with it. This is a classic form of manipulation. They’ll say one thing, but fail to follow through.

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A woman who rarely gets manipulated can tell when someone isn’t planning on following through. They may sweet-talk them, but if their behavior doesn’t match up, she knows he has bad intentions. She likely won’t stick around to watch him fail to back up his words with actions.

2. They mask their bad behavior with charm

Have you fallen for someone you knew you shouldn’t have? Most of us are guilty of this. Clearly, they weren’t going to be a good partner. Maybe they were mean or neglected your emotions. Whatever the reason, they were giving you bad vibes. However, they were so charming. Somehow, they kept you coming back for more with their kind words.

Some women won’t fall for something like this. She’ll see that his behavior isn’t genuine. He might be love bombing her, trying to convince her he is a good person. This type of woman will never fall for this manipulation tactic.

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3. They are passive-aggressive

We’ve all dealt with passive-aggressive men before. Their behavior is abrasive. Instead of meeting their partner with kindness and compassion, they will often snap at them. They’ll change the energy of the room just by walking in. Passive-aggressive people find a way to get in their little digs.

Passive-aggressive men often give the cold shoulder. They’ll brood in silence, hoping you’ll notice and try to get back in their good graces. While some women let this happen, women who rarely get manipulated stay far, far away from passive-aggressive guys.

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4. They guilt-trip them

When a man is manipulative, he might try to make a woman feel guilty for everything she does. This can take a toll on her mental health. Suddenly, she’ll feel on edge every day. Instead of feeling safe to be herself, she might constantly second-guess her every move. Will he be upset with her if she does that? It’s classic manipulation and control.

Women who refuse to stand for manipulation will not allow themselves to be guilt-tripped. They know they have control over their own decisions. At the end of the day, they aren’t going to change themselves to please someone else.

5. They attempt to isolate them

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Love should never come at a cost to your other relationships. If a man truly cares, he would want to become part of your life, not isolate you from it completely. Women who rarely get manipulated know this. If a man tries to isolate her from the people she loves, it’s a serious red flag. This behavior can be scary, and women who spot it before it happens save themselves from a painful relationship.

This type of man wants to control every aspect of a woman’s life. By forcing her away from others, he thinks he will have her all to himself. Some women are willing to do anything they can for their partner, which can put them in difficult situations like isolation.

6. They always play the victim

Some men have a victim complex. They feel like they are always on the receiving end of poor treatment. They then use that behavior to manipulate the women in their lives to get what they want. If a woman feels sorry for him, she might give in to his every whim. This can be his attempt to keep her around even if she wants to leave, because she might feel sorry for him.

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It’s difficult to date someone with a victim mentality. They might have a hard time admitting when they are wrong and apologizing for their actions. Women who rarely allow themselves to get manipulated by a man can sense this immediately. They may avoid starting a relationship with someone like this.

7. They gaslight them

Gaslighting can be scary. It’s a man’s attempt to convince you that you’re slowly losing your sanity. Everything bad that he’s done to you didn’t actually happen. You were imagining it. It might sound easy to disregard these things, but when he has true control over the situation, he can easily convince you otherwise.

Some women can see straight through this behavior. They won’t allow themselves to be gaslit. They’ll do anything they can to avoid men like this entirely.

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8. They overstep boundaries

Boundaries are essential in a relationship. We have to set them to keep ourselves from burning out emotionally. Sometimes, men will do everything they can to sidestep these boundaries. They’ll try to wiggle in, making a woman put her own needs aside for him. This behavior is manipulative, as it violates the protections a woman sets for herself in the relationship.

Some women are better at enforcing their boundaries than others. When they notice a man is getting a little too comfortable crossing a line, it’s a sign she needs to walk away. She won’t let herself become manipulated by him.

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9. They constantly criticize

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Constant criticism can be a sign that a man wants to change a woman. He might try to make her feel uncomfortable in her own skin. Whether it’s the job she has or the way she looks, picking her apart over anything and everything might come naturally for him. This will break her down over time. Once her confidence has been shaken, he can try to mold her into exactly who he wants her to be.

Women who struggle with their self-esteem are easy targets for men like this. They know that if they make them feel worse about themselves, they may be open to changing. A woman who rarely gets manipulated by men won’t stand for this. Once he starts criticizing her, she’s gone.

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10. They need constant validation

Women who are immune to being manipulated can tell when someone is desperate for validation. Instead of being comfortable within himself, he relies on the woman in his life to fill that void for him. It can become exhausting and manipulative. He might convince her to give him the attention he desires to the point that it takes a toll on her mental health. Strong women refuse to put themselves into that situation.

Relying on others for validation is never a good thing. Men like this need to find confidence within themselves. Some women know that it’s not their job to be their partner’s sole source of validation. He needs to find something within himself.

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11. They have quick personality shifts

Some guys can be super sweet. They’ll say everything they think you want to hear. This can make you believe that they are kind and attentive partners. However, this can change in an instant. He will go from being a wonderful person to quickly treating you with disrespect.

This is often referred to as the Jekyll-and-Hyde switch. One second, he’s his normal self, the next, he’s something completely different. This is a classic manipulation tactic that some women will run away from to avoid it.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.