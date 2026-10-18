Women Who Light Up The Room Usually Say 9 Things That Make Men Want To Get Close To Them

Last updated on Oct 18, 2026

Women Who Light Up The Room Usually Say Things That Make Men Want To Get Closer To Them Dean Drobot | Canva
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Have you ever wished you could learn the secrets to getting a quality man’s attention? The good news is it’s not a mystery and it’s 100 percent learnable.

There are emotional hot-button phrases that can viscerally light up a man's attention. They're evocative words that allow you to capture his eye and maintain a connection. 

9 things women who light up the room often say that make men want to get close to them: 

1. 'I love how I feel when I’m with you'

happy man hearing woman say i love how i feel when i'm with you Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

A man can feel the difference when he’s in the presence of a woman who fully appreciates him. He wants to get close to women who welcome his need to protect and take initiative. This has nothing to do with subservience, it has to do with how she lights up around him.

A decent man feels her power to balance him and is attracted to confidence, the ability to feel safe, and relaxed. If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I feel taken care of when you choose nice places to take me."
  • "You know how to make me feel special."
  • "I love how I feel when I’m with you."

RELATED: 5 Profound Things A Woman Will Feel When She Has A Genuine Soul Connection To Someone

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2. 'I can’t wait to see you again'

happy man hearing woman say i can't wait to see you again Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Nothing pushes away a man more than feeling like a woman’s project as she tries to change him by smoothing his rough edges or polishing his potential.

You’d hate it if he did it to you, so don’t do it to him. Men love feeling respected as they are, no changes necessary. Your ability to appreciate and understand him is one of your greatest and most desirable gifts.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I don’t know how you do it, but you just seem to get me."
  • "I feel connected to you."
  • "I can’t wait to see you again."

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3. 'I always look forward to our time together'

happy man reading message from woman saying i always look forward to our time together Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Decent men take pride in their ability to protect and provide. Many men will prioritize their career aspirations and delay getting serious with a partner until they feel like they can offer these prospects.

The number one thing he wants in return is your appreciation and gratitude in exchange for his efforts, even if it's just a smile that lights up her face. That’s not a lot to ask, is it?

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I know you’re busy. I’m so glad you made time to get together."
  • "I always look forward to our time together!"
  • "I’m so glad you picked this restaurant. It’s great!"

RELATED: 11 Things Smart Women Pretend Not To Notice In Their Relationships

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4. 'Can I get you anything?'

happy man hearing woman say can i get you anything Just Life | Shutterstock

The great ability to nurture and care for others has nothing to do with being subservient. It’s a superpower that can melt a man and have him see a potential future with you. He, in turn, will show you that he wants to get close by offering to do sweet things for you, too.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "Have you eaten yet? Are you hungry?"
  • "Can I get you anything?"
  • "What can I do to help?”

RELATED: 5 Types Of Trust That Make Couples Feel Safe, Bonded and Madly In Love

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5. 'Hey, can we talk about what happened earlier?'

happy man hearing woman ask hey can we talk about what happened earlier Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Men tend to respond to challenge and can be competitive on occasion. The last place he wants unnecessary conflict is with his partner. 

This doesn’t mean you can’t disagree. It means you both learn ways to communicate effectively and solve problems, especially when a disagreement arises.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "Hey, can we talk about what happened earlier?"
  • "I know you want to ______. Can you help me understand why?"
  • "I appreciate your opinion, but there’s another factor we should consider."

RELATED: 10 Phrases Strong Women Use To Instantly Shut Down Manipulation

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6. 'I know it wasn’t your intent, but…'

happy man hearing woman say i know it wasn't your intent but Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

When a man is looking for a partner, he needs to know you are loyal and have his back, especially when times get tough. Your honesty, integrity, and empathy are a powerful emotional signal that will inspire him to see you as a true, reliable partner in your future together. 

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I need to tell you something and I know you may not like it…"
  • "I know it wasn’t your intent, but…"
  • "Something is going on and you need to know about it…"

RELATED: 5 Things Genuinely Amazing Wives Do For Their Husbands To Make Them Feel Lucky, According To Psychology

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7. 'I can be flexible on that'

happy man hearing woman say i can be flexible on that fizkes | Shutterstock

A wise woman will guard against letting a man feel like she's trying to tie him down or take away his options too soon. She’ll also make sure he feels the advantages and gifts of freedom within a partnership. This will draw him close and keep him there. 

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I’d love to see you, but I have some things to do as well."
  • "I can be flexible on that. What works best for you?"
  • "I think you should go to that thing with your friends…"

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8. 'I can’t wait to see you'

happy man hearing woman say i can't wait to see you pikselstock | Shutterstock

Once a man is captivated, he starts to think about you all the time, even when you’re apart, and knows you’re unlike anyone he’s ever met. He can't stop thinking about how you light up any room you're in. 

He appreciates how you make him feel and recognizes you make his life better just by being in it. At this point, he’s clear that you feel special, he’s falling in love, and he’s considering a future together.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I can’t wait to see you, too!"
  • "I’m sure we’ll work it out."
  • "I love our time together."

RELATED: Couples Who Feel Deeply Fulfilled Long After The Honeymoon Phase Do 4 Things On A Regular Basis

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9. 'I’m so grateful you came into my life'

happy man hearing woman say i'm so grateful you came into my life Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Once you've sparked all these emotional charges, a man starts to see you as a soulmate and potential life partner. It’s such a rare combination of traits that it might inspire him to step up sooner, even if he didn’t think he was ready.

That’s because, at this point, fear of loss may move him to action.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

  • "I’ve never felt like this about anyone ever before."
  • "I’m so grateful you came into my life."
  • "I didn’t know love could be like this."

Now that you're aware of these nine phrases, you can use these phrases for attraction to find authentic love.

RELATED: Couples With These 26 Attributes Have The Most Unbreakable Relationships

Dave Elliot is a Neurostrategist and coach known for achieving results with a variety of techniques that enable rapid, transformational change. 

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