No one wants to be alone. In fact, the fear of loneliness is one of the most prevalent, according to one study. 40% of those surveyed said that they were afraid of not having a long-term romantic partner, while another 11% were fearful of dying alone.

When women fear ending up alone, they may rush into any romantic relationship they can. Instead of waiting for the right partner to come along, they may choose to take the first person who offers them affection. It can lead to an unhealthy cycle. They will fall too hard, too quickly. Typically, with this mindset comes specific, quiet habits. The way they respond to love triggers these behaviors. This type of woman may rely on a partner's company for her happiness.

Women who fall in love too quickly & too often usually have these 11 quiet habits

1. They ignore red flags

Sanja Radin from Getty Images via Canva

We have all been here. We find someone we like and refuse to see the red flags that are waving all around them. For women who fall in love too quickly and too often, they dodge red flags with ease. They can ignore them because their desire to be loved is more important. When they are desperate for a relationship, they can purposely choose to see only the positives in the person they’re with.

If someone falls in love too quickly, they can choose to ignore anything bad this person may bring to the table. It’s easy for them to look past the problems. While it may work for them at the moment, there is a chance that the relationship will end in someone getting hurt.

2. They grow attached quickly

Chermiti Mohamed from Pexels via Canva

Have you ever met someone with whom you felt an instant connection? It was as if you knew them your entire life. For someone who falls in love quickly, they may experience this feeling more than the average person. They can feel a magnetic pull to anyone who offers them a bit of kindness. This could be a sign they have an unhealthy attachment style.

Someone like this may deal with an anxious attachment style. They become codependent quickly. Once a relationship ends, they may feel the need to rush into a new one. It can cause a cycle of falling in love quickly, getting attached, and moving on to the next person when one relationship ends.

3. They ignore their independence

NUDE Nahum from Pexels via Canva

Some people thrive with independence. They prefer controlling their own lives. Instead of depending on someone else, they would rather take charge. A woman who falls in love too quickly and often may ignore their independence. Instead of feeling complete on their own, they may find they feel most fulfilled in a relationship. They would rather have someone in their life than spend their time alone.

Of course, in a healthy relationship, each person has their independence while also being together. However, when someone chooses to ignore their independence for someone else, it can be an unhealthy situation. You may notice that a woman like this moves quickly with her partners and quickly jumps into new relationships.

4. They trust easily

Koldunov from Getty Images via Canva

Quietly, someone who falls in love quickly and often has no problem trusting other people. When they meet someone they are drawn to, they may devote themselves to them. They may put everything they have into this person, trusting them immediately. It’s easy for them to see past red flags and ignore the untrustworthy things they do. They’re caught up in the illusion of love and believe the person would never do anything to hurt them.

“The trouble with being too trusting is that you assume everyone else is worthy of that trust. It’s only after the deception is discovered that people remember the telltale signs of betrayal,” says Linda Sapadin, Ph.D, for Psych Central. “By that time, however, the pain and hurt of the deception is devastating. So, probe suspicious signs soon, rather than avoiding them until they rise up and smack you in the face.”

5. They fear being alone

Peopleimages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

A woman who is in the habit of jumping from one relationship to another is likely afraid of being alone. Instead of staying single until they find the right person, they may jump into any relationship they can. They can fall in love quickly, dedicating themselves to someone else with ease. Something about being alone with their thoughts scares them. It’s something they may struggle with.

Someone who acts this way may have autophobia. This is the intense fear of being alone. When left to their own devices, a person like this may grow anxious. This fear can impact their relationships and leave them rushing into any partnership they can.

6. They imagine the future

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

We have all met someone and started imagining our future with them. It can be fun. However, if a woman falls in love too often, she may quickly picture herself with each guy she falls for. She’ll start to fall in love with them because she is imagining their future together. She can see that white picket fence before she fully gets to know someone.

This can be damaging to relationships. A woman like this may get too far ahead of herself. When the relationship inevitably crumbles, she may quickly seek the companionship of a new person.

7. They need reassurance

littlehenrabi from Getty Images via Canva

When we picture someone who needs constant reassurance, we likely imagine someone who is begging for it. They use their words to ask for it. Some women are in the habit of getting their reassurance quietly. Sometimes, just being in a relationship is enough for them to feel complete. The attention they get from a man can make them feel good.

Reassurance seeking can become compulsive. If someone finds their self-esteem is boosted when in a relationship, they may fall in love too quickly and often. They can rely on others for their own happiness.

8. They ignore compatibility

Katerina Holmes from Pexels via Canva

We have all gone on a bad date. The vibes are just completely off. Whether it was that you had nothing in common or there was a lack of chemistry, you knew there was no compatibility. Likely, you knew that there was a better match out there for you. Someone you can connect with on a deeper level. However, a woman who rushes into love quickly and often may ignore signs of bad compatibility to stay in a relationship.

A relationship with differing values isn’t worth pursuing. By ignoring the compatibility issues, a woman like this may end up in a short-term relationship. Quickly, they may jump to the next guy to keep from being alone.

9. They feel the need to care for someone else

Egoitz Bengoetxea Iguaran from Getty Images via Canva

Some women may find their self-worth in their ability to care for other people. It’s something that keeps them falling in love quickly and too often. Women often thrive in providing emotional support for others. A woman who falls in love quickly may begin to feel compelled to take care of her partner. By meeting his needs, she may feel she is getting something special out of the relationship.

Women are natural caretakers. They often feel a responsibility to provide support to the people in their lives. When they are quick to fall in love, their caretaking habit may kick into overdrive.

10. They need to reach certain milestones

Helgy via Canva

Comparing ourselves to others is common. We can struggle when we feel like we are not meeting certain milestones. Of course, there is no deadline for getting married or having kids. However, some women put pressure on themselves to achieve these things by a certain age. If she is motivated to check these goals off, she may rush into relationships. She is searching for the right person.

When looking for a person to settle down with, a woman may fall in love quickly and often. Mentally, she is seeking the one to accomplish these goals with.

11. They see everyone through rose-colored glasses

EmirMemedovski from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some people have the quiet habit that makes them see only the good in people. Looking at the world through rose-colored glasses can be a positive habit. It can allow them to see the good in everything. However, it can also put them into relationships often and quickly. They may view each person they meet as the perfect person to be with.

While this can leave them stuck in difficult relationships, it is also a positive way for them to get through life. “While it isn't always possible to ignore the uglier side of life, focusing on the positive things around us can be a vital part of staying happy and overcoming the inevitable dark moods that we all experience. Looking at the world through "rose-colored glasses" can have important benefits for all of us,” says Romeo Vitelli, Ph.D., for Psychology Today.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.