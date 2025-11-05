Be Wary Of Trusting Anyone With This Specific Facial Feature, Warns A Professional Face Reader

Most of us tend to size people up within the first few seconds of meeting them. While we're taught not to judge a book by its cover, it's definitely easier said than done. Our brains just can't help but make these quick, snappy judgments about a person before we've even had a conversation with them.

But, according to a professional face reader, there might actually be some truth behind that instinct, and there's even a specific feature we should be on the lookout for. In a video, Lori Bell explained that if you've ever come across someone with this specific mouth shape, it might not hurt to just be a little bit more cautious and alert around them.

A professional face reader said to be wary of trusting anyone with a snake mouth.

According to Bell, she explained that people with a "snake mouth" shouldn't be trusted right off the bat. Apparently, businessmen who deal with high sums of money usually have a snake mouth, which is where the lip protrudes making them appear more sunken and very thin.

"It's an undesirable feature because it's said that people that have this don't like other people," Bell said. "They see the worst in people and therefore take advantage of others. They're always trying to screw someone over before that person can screw them over. They're said to be very sly, cunning, and lie and cheat their way to success."

While this is a rather general reading of someone who has a snake mouth, it also doesn't mean that this is the case for every single person with this feature. Just because someone has thin or pursed lips doesn't automatically mean they're manipulative or untrustworthy.

Still, it's an intriguing notion that our faces can actually reveal parts of who we are. And if you really think about it, we all probably know someone who fits that snake mouth description, whether or not we've actually been able to connect it with how their lips look.

People with snake mouths have been described as having a negative attitude.

Still unsure of what snake mouth looks like? Bell used famed billionaire Jeff Bezos as an example. Author and spiritualist Florance Saul wrote, "These lips protrude a little. In the general sense, the bearers of this mouth look like they do not have lips at all. It is important to note that the tongues of these people slightly protrude out of the face. This is a characteristic of the snake."

lev radin | Shutterstock

Saul further described people with a snake mouth as exhibiting a tendency to doubt everything in life. Whenever they get the chance to exploit someone, they usually take it.

"These people are somewhat suspicious in nature. Their suspicion can be seen in their attitude and speech. These people have a loose tongue. They easily lie or cheat to gain some advantages. Because of a negative attitude, many people dislike them with zeal. On the other hand, they are able to maintain friends," Saul wrote.

Whether you believe in face reading or not, it's still a fun concept to explore. As with anything else, it's best to take these things with a grain of salt. Everyone deserves a chance to show who they really are beyond first impressions and what their lips look like. It's about staying open to getting to know someone, but also allowing yourself not to be naive.

