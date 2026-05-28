Relationships are never easy, but the work that sustains them should feel like it's worth it in the end. Open communication requires effort to be kind and respectful, even when we're resentful. But some overly critical wives end up speaking so harshly to their husbands, they limit their potential communication.

Disagreements don't always have to be hostile. But husbands and wives need to do the work to know when their partner is being harsh, and when they've got a legit grievance. Then it's all about finding solutions.

Women who are overly critical often say 11 harsh things to their husbands

1. ‘You never listen.’

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Couples often have the same fight repeatedly. They might use different words, but the issues at the core of the argument repeat themselves until each person commits to communicating differently.

For many women who are overly critical, terms like, "you never listen" keep their marriage stuck. While it's likely they feel like this is true, it's probably not true that he never listens. That sets up a mistrust right from the start.

In addition, why would he try to do better if she already has said he's always wrong?

Instead, she could try saying, "I don't feel heard right now and I want to find a solution. How can we make sure we are both really being understood?"

And, for the person who is being told "never", Dr. Leon Seltzer says to stop debating the accuracy of "always" and "never".

"In the moment, they may feel true to the speaker," Dr. Seltzer writes, "but what’s really taking place is that they’re trying, in the most forceful, emphatic way they can, to accentuate what so troubles them about their partner’s behavior."

So, while she shouldn't be using these statements, he shouldn't fixate on the words, but rather what she's likely feeling.

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2. ‘I shouldn’t have to remind you.’

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When raising children and managing a household, wives often bear more responsibilities than their husbands. In moments of peak frustration, overly critical spouses might say, "I shouldn’t have to remind you,” after their husband forgets to pick up milk on his way home from work.

They may not realize just how judgmental that phrase sounds, even though it's probably true. He's an adult, and he's equally responsible for his family.

However, scolding him alone likely won't change his behavior. Instead, it might work better to be less harsh and inviting him into the experience of having to manage another adult as part of your mental load. Holding all of these things in your mind is, after all, a form of labor. Reminding him might be convenient, but it's additional work for her.

There's also a downside for him. Most women don't want to have to treat their husbands like a child. It's not attractive to have to manage him when he's also a grown adult.

While this could be said harshly as well, she could explain it kindly and positively by saying, "I find it so attractive when you step up to the plate and get stuff done. I don't feel the same way when I am expected to remind you."

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3. ‘Why can’t you just get it right the first time?’

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Everyone messes up, even the most well-meaning husbands. Yet when wives respond to those mistakes by asking, “Why can’t you just get it right the first time,” they enter the conversation with a harsh air of judgment instead of compassion. Honestly, it's just plain rude.

Wives have a lot to be upset about when men let them down, but there's no excuse for expecting your partner to get everything right the first time. When wives don’t realize that criticizing their husbands for doing things wrong is shaming them, it is a toxic way to talk to anyone, especially someone you love.

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4. ‘I don’t know why I even ask for help.’

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When wives reach their peak frustration levels, they tend to lash out and make sweeping generalizations about their husbands' ineffectiveness. They reinforce a toxic dynamic of learned helplessness on behalf of their husbands by declaring that they don’t know why they even ask for help.

Yes, this may be how she's feeling, but framing it like this won't help. Instead, the message can be reframed so as to invite her husband into her experience rather than be passive-aggressive.

She can try saying, "I am hesitant to ask you for help because I find myself feeling disappointed and with more work on my hands. This doesn't feel fair to me, and I want to find a way to communicate when I need help and you can communicate if you cannot help. Then we can find another solution, but I won't be disappointed or left in the lurch again."

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5. ‘If you loved me, you’d know what I need.’

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Getting your needs met isn’t magic. Wives who tell their husbands, “If you loved me, you’d know what I need,” might not realize how emotionally manipulative that phrase is. It's excessively harsh, and discourages him from even trying to be better.

“People aren’t mind-readers, not even your partner,” educator Yvonne Fulbright explains. “If you need something, ask for it. Your partner isn’t going to know that you need more help with the kids or the chores or that you need more affection… unless you make the request.

“Put it out there,” she advised. “A good partner will try to deliver.”

If her husband continues to fail on following through on what she needs, then a wife must make another step. Therapy or counseling, or maybe separation. But she can't even start that process until she's expressed her needs clearly.

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6. ‘You don't deserve me'

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When wives feel their husbands take them for granted, they often lash out without realizing it. While her emotional experience is valid, more constructive ways exist to discuss that topic with her husband. Being harsh may feel good in the moment, but it doesn't actually solve problems.

What she means when she says he doesn't deserve her is that he's let her down too many times. She's disappointed, and she's sick of lowering her standards for his behavior. If this is the case, therapy and separation may be the only choice.

However, some overly critical wives say this for minor things. They want more from a partner, but it could be more than anyone would truly be able to offer. In that case, she needs to work on gratitude.

Gratitude is like a mental muscle. It takes dedication and time to make it into a daily practice. Yet working it out benefits both halves of a couple and helps them be more present with each other. If she has developed gratitude for what her husband can offer and still feels like he's not living up to her expectations, then that's a different conversation.

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7. ‘Grow up.’

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When overly critical wives hit their breaking point, they often demand their husbands start acting their age and pulling their weight. Again, this is totally valid and the imbalance of labor in households (especially those with kids) is totally out-of-whack these days.

While we may be able to empathize with what drives a critical wife to telling a man to grow up, simply telling him to grow up isn't going to get the job done. If he really is acting immature and not pulling his weight, the instruction isn't going to help. He needs to know how, where and when. If she doesn't want to give him that type of instruction (and that's justifiable) then he needs to find a therapist or other setting where someone will help him learn how to be more responsible.

If, however, she just says it to be mean, then she's got a whole other problem. In healthy relationships, nobody should be mean on purpose. Of course, it's rare when it's truly backed by nothing aside from cruelty, but when it does, it's important for the husband to decide he deserves better and figure out how to fix the problems, wherever they may lie

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8. ‘Do I have to do everything around here?’

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Wives in straight marriages tend to take on more household responsibilities, from cooking, cleaning, and caregiving to managing their family’s emotional needs. When a wife feels overburdened, she often wonders, “Do I have to do everything around here?”

While it may seem like couples should be sharing household responsibilities 50/50, reality can be a little more complicated. Eve Rodsky, creator of the Fair Play method of household division of labor, asks couples to consider all of the money-earning and childcare based activities done by each partner before dividing up chores.

"All time is created equal. Both partners need to reframe how you value time, and then commit to the goal of rebalancing the hours that domestic work requires between the two of you."

So, instead of acting pouty and shouting something like, "Do I have to do everything?!" start digging in to find a system where each of your time is valued. Try Fair Play or any other method that can help you both get your lives back.

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9. ‘I can never trust you to handle anything.’

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The longer two people stay together, the more deeply engrained their negative patterns can become. Poor communication and harsh criticism can sour any partnership, especially when couples say things designed to hurt each other.

This is a great example of an extreme exaggeration designed to hurt someone, but as we noted earlier in this list, that doesn't mean the person is totally unreasonable for saying it. Is it harsh? Absolutely. But why is she saying this to her husband?

While overly critical wives need to speak up when they feel they're husbands can't be trusted, the harshness won't help.

Instead, try using “I” statements instead of “you” statements. That means reframing about how you feel that leaves him out of it.

For example, "I hesitate to ask for help because there have been times in the past where you haven't handled it well. That has made me feel I need to take on too much, and I end up exhausted and resentful."

Will this be an easy conversation to have? Probably not. But it's honest and clear instead of harsh and critical. And that's a great place to start healing.

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10. ‘You don’t care how I feel.’

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Overly critical wives often say their husbands don’t consider their feelings. And maybe their sadness is justified. Unfortunately, this comes across as overly harsh because she may not see the ways in which he shows he cares.

Sometimes, wives want their husbands to show up for them in specific ways, but they don’t say their expectations outright. Other times, the husband feels he can't deliver the kind of love she needs to see.

No matter what kind of communication breakdown occurs, husbands and wives should feel supported by each other, and a solution needs to be found. This is a major challenge when someone is being overly harsh.

Fortunately, when people learn to accept each other’s reality, they get a more profound sense of who their partner is and how they see their place in the world, making their bond feel even more potent.

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11. ‘Sometimes I don’t know why I even married you.’

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“I don’t know why I married you” is one of the most hurtful phrases overly critical wives say. Not only is it harsh, it's cruel. The phrase sews seeds of doubt as to a man's worth that can be nearly impossible to overcome.

All too often, couples ignore minor annoyances, letting their grievances build up into major resentments, until they explode. Regulating their emotions can be challenging, especially when their tension feels insurmountable. That's often when these next-level statements come flying out.

Getting frustrated with your partner is normal in any long-term relationship, but you have to share how you feel in a way that is direct, not just cruel.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.