You Can Spot An Immature Husband By 10 Specific Things They Do Without Realizing

The more mature and emotionally regulated someone’s partner is, the better their relationship is likely to go. An immature husband will often show several behaviors that negatively affect both himself and his wife.

Their wives often find themselves doing the emotional and physical labor of two people because their partners don't have the emotional capacity to take care of anyone but themselves.

You can often spot an immature husband by these things they do without even realizing it

1. They seek constant reassurance

siro46 | Shutterstock.com

Immature men are often entirely dependent on their partners because they don’t have the emotional intelligence or regulation skills to support themselves. When something goes wrong, or they’re coping with a complex emotion, they rely entirely on their partner to calm and soothe them, as if they were a parent.

This emotional immaturity and dependency are far too common, which is why many women in long-term relationships are far more exhausted and drained than most people realize. They’re dealing with an unrealistic, unsustainable amount of emotional labor in their relationships by constantly looking to soothe another adult’s emotions for them.

Advertisement

2. They only think about themselves

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

While many people are experiencing a shift towards more narcissistic traits in today's society, emotionally immature men struggle with empathy even more than most. They can’t think about anyone else or put themselves in another person’s shoes because they are too caught up in attending to their own immediate comfort and needs.

Even if it means overlooking the importance of social connection or supporting their partners, they don’t have the capacity to consider anyone but themselves.

Advertisement

3. They overpromise and underdeliver

folyphoto | Shutterstock.com

From showing up late to making commitments to justifying toxic behavior, an immature husband is often actively disrespectful because of his lack of reliability. Even when it comes to small ways he could show up for his partner, like being early or on time, he falls short.

While lateness can be tied to issues like ADHD and time blindness, most of the time, immaturity is the main cause for someone’s struggles with punctuality. They either don’t care or consider being late a sign of disrespect to others, or they care more about preserving the ease and comfort of their lifestyle than about doing anything about it.

When it comes to making promises and building trust by proving they can keep them, emotionally immature men typically fall short.

Advertisement

4. They avoid hard conversations

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

For someone without the emotional intelligence to regulate their own emotions and verbalize how they feel, hard conversations and conflicts can feel like a personal attack. They don’t know how to work together with a partner on the same team, so they immediately resort to fight-or-flight mode and end up trying to defend themselves or running away.

However, as a study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, despite the fleeting comfort this avoidance offers, in the long run, the things someone runs from only create more stress and anxiety for everyone involved.

Advertisement

5. They make excuses for everything

StockLab | Shutterstock.com

Boundaries typically don’t work with immature people because they’re not concerned about protecting or respecting others. If they need something or feel uncomfortable, they’ll do whatever it takes to make things feel better for themselves, even if that means making excuses and justifying behavior that’s entirely wrong.

There are many ways an immature man might justify hurting others with excuses, invalidating the pain the other person feels for the sake of their own comfort and convenience. They may not be smart or grounded enough to intentionally use these manipulative tactics. They’re often just focused on comfort, so they dodge and avoid anything that makes them feel ashamed or weak.

Advertisement

6. They weaponize ignorance

DexonDee | Shutterstock.com

Most people now know the term “weaponized incompetence,” which describes the phenomenon where someone pretends they don’t know how to do something in order to avoid having to spend time or effort on it. Immature husbands often lead with this kind of feigned ignorance. They probably don’t even know how to do certain chores or how to have certain emotional conversations, so they weaponize their ignorance.

Despite having the tools, space, and adult mentalities necessary to learn new skills, they refuse to. They’d rather offload their obligations and responsibilities onto their partner, adding to their stress and workload, than face the discomfort of trying something new.

Advertisement

7. They push limits

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock.com

Even if they’re not blatantly overstepping or disrespecting boundaries at home, an immature man will frequently test how far he can go. Whether he shows up late to something he knows his wife thinks of as important or uses disrespectful language with her, a man like this pushes the limits of her patience and their relationship to better serve his own comfort and ease.

That’s why setting and enforcing boundaries with these people is so important. The more vague your boundaries are, the more you’ll be taken advantage of.

Advertisement

8. They don’t know how to be vulnerable

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Immature men don’t know how to regulate their emotions. So, when complex feelings of shame or embarrassment arise, they would rather suppress them than allow themselves to feel exposed. Not only does this make conflict impossibly hard to manage in a relationship, but it also pushes out vulnerability between partners.

Immature men who cling to misguided stereotypes of masculinity for the sake of security and importance don’t realize that vulnerability is really their strength. Being able to express themselves openly, connect with people, and solve conflicts is key to their mental well-being, relationships, and long-term health, not something to be ashamed of.

Advertisement

9. They resent anyone else feeling good when they don't

Daisy Daisy | Shutterstock.com

When an immature, insecure person doesn’t feel good, emotionally or physically, they don’t want anyone else to feel good either. Even if it’s not intentionally malicious, they project their own insecurities and struggles onto others, bringing them down to make themselves feel better.

Of course, in a relationship, this kind of behavior is incredibly toxic. They’re always saying “you’re so toxic” or “it’s a problem with you that I do this” instead of taking accountability and figuring out how to take care of themselves in healthy ways.

Advertisement

10. They try to win arguments

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

The key to healthy conflict resolution that actually supports relationship well-being and partners’ long-term health is working together as a team. Nobody needs to win an argument or be correct for it to go well. In fact, if partners work together on the same team, they can avoid the feelings of defensiveness and superiority that sabotage healthy conversations.

However, immature men aren’t usually interested in resolving the relationship or in a partner. They care more about protecting their misguided superiority, power, and comfort, even if it means blame-shifting and avoiding hard conversations until they’re smoothed over with ignorance.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.