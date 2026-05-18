Showing up for a partner in small ways, such as bringing them coffee in bed or asking about their day with genuine interest, can be the key to relationship happiness.

How we spend the mundane moments with our partner in many ways informs how we end up experiencing our entire relationship together. That’s why small pockets of time on a weekend are actually more important for couples to leverage than they realize.

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Some make the most of these times, while others, including many selfish husbands, use the weekend to do all kinds of things that make their wives feel left out and completely invisible.

Here are 9 things many husbands do on the weekend that make their wives feel completely invisible

1. They never offer to help with chores

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Many women end up taking on the majority of household labor and responsibilities in relationships with men, despite working and earning the same as their partners. These men may not consider that even if they think they are justified, using excuses like "I had a really hard week,” someone, usually their wife, who also had a hard week, is still responsible for doing them.

With the added stress and pressure these responsibilities place on women, of course, they’re going to feel resentful and completely invisible at home if they have to beg their husband for help, as if they are their parent and not their life partner.

2. They ignore their texts

Ignoring your partner’s texts when you’re not together is completely unacceptable. Of course, mistakes happen, and sometimes people forget to charge their phone or don't hear or feel them ringing, but if a man is going out to spend time with friends every single weekend, and doesn't respond to their wife when she reaches out, that can make her feel like she doesn't even exist.

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Texting can boost closeness and relationship satisfaction, but leaving your spouse on read can have serious consequences, often leaving them feeling overlooked and anxious.

3. They disregard date plans

Planning date nights where a couple does new things together can increase their feelings of satisfaction and closeness, according to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. However, putting this idea into practice and committing to making fun plans can be harder for some couples to prioritize.

Whether they're facing financial struggles or need space for time alone, couples may fall into a cycle of isolation and frustration when they keep skipping quality time together in favor of doing nothing. Date nights are essential, so if a husband keeps making excuses to skip them every single weekend, he could be creating a toxic relationship dynamic.

You have to date your partner, even when you’re in a long-term, committed relationship, otherwise nobody feels important or valued.

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4. They stay up later than normal

Sharing a bedtime routine and going to bed at the same time as a partner is often associated with better relationship satisfaction and closeness. Of course, sharing time together before falling asleep and cuddling can be powerful moments of quality time, but it’s really the shared routine that makes a relationship feel somewhat stable.

So, if a husband is always staying up way later than his partner on the weekends or sleeping in late while she worries about tasks for the day, chances are they’re disconnected. Even if they seem subtle, these moments can make a wife feel alone in her marriage, even when she is under the same roof as her partner.

5. They refuse to compromise

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Even though a rigid 50/50 mentality in relationships can cause resentment and cultivate a transactional dynamic, there needs to be some give-and-take to make both partners feel valued. When there’s no willingness to compromise about your plans for the weekend, someone is always going to be left feeling disappointed and unvalued.

In this case, husbands who refuse to compromise and instead plan their weekends only around what they want to do make their wives feel entirely invisible. Even if it’s something small like choosing a place to eat breakfast, consistently not feeling seen or having your choices celebrated is disconnecting.

6. They make plans without saying anything

Even though individual partners are entitled to their own space and alone time, transparency remains a huge part of both closeness and respect in romantic relationships. Not only does it feel like a betrayal when a man makes a decision to schedule plans without telling his wife, but it also affects how she spends her own time.

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Especially when a man decides to spend time with his friends or do something solo, a lack of communication regarding what he is planning to do and when can spark understandable resentment and leave his wife feeling disconnected.

7. They only prioritize their own needs

Even if he made a commitment to specific plans with his wife on a given weekend, a selfish husband will put his needs first. Wives end up feeling chronically invalidated and unappreciated when their husbands can’t inconvenience themselves to show up for them or give them their support.

When a husband is only thinking about himself and his own needs and wants, his wife is likely to feel unseen and uncared for. He may not even realize it, but that's part of the point. He doesn't take the time to pause and hear what she has to say in order to even know just how seriously his actions affect her.

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8. They disengage completely

Even if their husbands are relatively responsible at work during the week, women who feel invisible around their husbands on the weekends experience a very different dynamic. Not only are these men emotionally disengaged, but they indulge in behaviors like sleeping the whole day or binging on mindless TV, making their wives feel ignored and lonely.

Not only are these women left to deal with the household labor their husbands are neglecting, but they also miss out on affection and quality time. They both miss out on these moments when they could otherwise be bonding without the stress or responsibility of the workweek lingering just around the corner.

9. They distract themselves with their phone or the TV

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While it’s a lot easier to resort to the distractions of TV or a cell phone in order to turn our minds off on the weekend, the truth is that screen time does more harm than good. Considering that the mere presence of a screen can reduce attention and closeness during conversations, wives naturally feel more isolated in relationships with men who can’t put theirs down.

Especially when the key to happiness is feeling loved, rather than simply being loved, the lack of quality time and undivided attention plays a huge role in damaging a woman’s well-being at home.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.