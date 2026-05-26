Emotional maturity is one of the most important things a parent can have, but unfortunately, not every parent has it. Emotionally mature parents can calm themselves, listen to their kids, take responsibility, and help their children feel safe, but emotionally immature people often struggle with all of that. They may love their children, but they still don't always know how to parent in a way that feels consistent or emotionally safe.

When you're raised by emotionally immature people who didn't know how to parent, you may grow up feeling like you have to manage everyone's moods or avoid conflict, or you may feel like you always have to earn love by being easy to deal with. That kind of childhood can follow you into adulthood, inevitably affecting your self-esteem and future relationships.

Here are 9 sad signs you were raised by emotionally immature people who didn't know how to parent:

1. Your parent threw temper tantrums when they felt overwhelmed

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Strong emotions, like anger, sadness, or embarrassment, often overwhelm emotionally immature parents. Instead of coping with and acknowledging these feelings, they throw tantrums and take out their unpleasant emotions on other people, including their children.

This can create an unstable environment, especially for young children, because the threat of an outburst is ever-present. Whether you're chatting at dinner or getting in trouble for being a teenager, you're living on the edge, always worried that your parent will lash out.

In adulthood, anger, frustration, and yelling may be overwhelming for you, even in small, healthy doses. You might also seek control in relationships, either through self-sabotaging or emotional detachment. After all, if you don't get too invested or involved, then they can't hurt you.

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2. You had to help regulate your parent's emotions

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As psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera demonstrated in her TikTok, emotionally immature parents often rely on the support of a spouse or child to regulate their emotions.

Hand in hand with throwing temper tantrums, these emotionally immature adults never learned to manage uncomfortable emotions and rely on others to do so for them. They likely blame others for their feelings and struggle to navigate daily conflicts, which are inevitable in a family with kids.

If you were the partner tasked with regulating an emotionally immature parent (or simply witnessed your partner doing so), you might find yourself doing the same for partners in adulthood. You likely feel a sense of responsibility for other people's emotions, leading you to people-please or become an emotional support blanket of sorts.

Emotionally immature parents who struggle with emotional regulation can negatively impact their children's development, leading to issues like trouble with emotional regulation, low self-esteem, and relationship problems. A 2021 study revealed that these parents may rely on the other parent to emotionally regulate, potentially creating an unstable and unpredictable environment for the child.

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3. Your parent used the silent treatment or petty comments to punish you

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Kids need reassurance, comfort, and stability from their parents. However, emotionally immature parents are unable to provide that, often resulting in a form of neglect and abandonment.

While they might be physically present, making meals, paying bills, and attending soccer games, their emotional stability and support are nearly void.

Many emotionally immature parents resort to petty and emotionally abusive tactics like the silent treatment to get what they want or to prove a point to their kids. No matter their objective, this kind of treatment always negatively affects children, who often resort to attention-seeking behaviors or clinginess to get attention from their parents.

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4. Your parent took your normal kid behavior personally

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Kids, by definition, are not yet mature and will act out from time to time. Emotionally immature parents take this as a personal slight.

Lacking the emotional intelligence needed to investigate strong feelings in a more big-picture way, they take everything their children do personally. From forgetting a chore to sneaking out or failing a test, they die on every hill, attacking their kids as punishment.

As a result, in adulthood, you might find yourself to be overly adamant about communication or constantly anxious about hurting or offending others.

Emotionally immature parents, who often take everything personally, can negatively impact their children's emotional development, leading to issues with self-esteem, boundaries, and relationship skills. According to a 2017 study, children raised by emotionally immature parents may develop insecure attachment styles, struggling with trust, intimacy, and emotional regulation in relationships.

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5. Your parent withheld praise or made love feel conditional

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Conditional love can lead to feelings of unworthiness and difficulty with self-acceptance. Children may internalize the message that they are only valuable when they achieve. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Adolescence found that teens who felt their parents' affection depended on achievement were more likely to feel shame after failure and had a more fragile sense of self-worth.

This may lead you to enter relationships and other areas of life with a focus on performance and validation from others rather than genuine connection. You might also struggle to accept yourself as you are, constantly striving to live up to external expectations.

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6. Your parent responded with anger instead of empathy

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Intertwined with their tendency towards tantrums and their inability to emotionally regulate, emotionally immature parents also lack empathy towards their children. When they're frustrated, sad, or anxious, those emotions can spiral into rage.

Parents who were taught to maintain composure and superiority over their families tend to avoid being vulnerable in front of their children. These parents turn reactive during arguments or when their needs aren't met.

This often breeds overcompensating children who search for their parents in partners, friends, and mentors. As LePera put it, these kids learn that "it's fine to end up with a partner who doesn't take accountability for the way they impact the people around them."

According to a 2019 study, children raised by emotionally immature parents lacking empathy may struggle with emotional regulation, self-esteem, and forming healthy relationships, potentially leading to mental health issues and insecure attachment styles in adulthood. Children may learn to prioritize others' needs over their own to gain validation or avoid conflict.

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7. You felt responsible for keeping the peace at home

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When emotionally immature parents can't handle conflict in a healthy way, their children learn to become the peacekeepers. Instead of feeling free to be kids, they start watching everyone's moods and avoiding certain topics to make sure nobody gets upset.

This can turn into a form of parentification, which happens when a child is pushed into adult-like emotional or caregiving roles before they are ready. According to the Cleveland Clinic, parentification can happen when a child becomes an emotional outlet for a parent or takes on responsibilities that should belong to adults. In these homes, the kid may look mature, but they are just exhausted from carrying too much, too soon.

A 2023 study published in Adversity and Resilience Science explained that parentification happens when young people are forced into developmentally inappropriate adult roles and responsibilities. Children raised by emotionally immature people end up calming parents down and protecting their siblings from arguments. They feel responsible for the emotional temperature of the whole house, which inevitably leads them to become people pleasers in their adult life, suffering from high anxiety during conflict.

Adult children of parents who were emotionally immature feel guilty when others are upset. They may know, logically, that other adults are responsible for their own emotions, but their nervous system may still act as if it's their job to fix everything.

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8. Your parent made you feel guilty for having normal needs

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Children have needs. They need attention, patience, comfort, boundaries, and help. However, emotionally immature parents often act like those normal needs are annoying or selfish. Instead of responding with care, they may guilt their children for needing support at all. This kind of guilt can become a form of psychological control.

Nature's overview of parental psychological control describes guilt and love withdrawal as parenting behaviors that pressure children to obey by using their need for approval against them. In other words, the child learns that if they upset their parent, they might lose their attention or love.

A 2014 study published in Developmental Psychology found that parental psychological control can lead to difficulty adjusting during adolescence. Kids with parents like this can end up feeling depressed or showing aggressive behavior. While guilt may seem less obvious than yelling, it can still teach kids that their needs are a burden and that love is something they have to earn by being easy.

Because of these unspoken pressures, these children may grow into adults who apologize for needing anything at all. They feel uncomfortable asking for help or expressing disappointment. Even in safe relationships, they may still worry that having needs will make them too much of a burden.

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9. You learned to hide your feelings to avoid upsetting them

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Emotionally immature parents don't know how to handle their child's feelings, especially when those feelings are messy or inconvenient, or when they're directed at them. So instead of helping their child name and process emotions, they dismiss them (or worse, shame them), ultimately making the child feel responsible for the parent's reaction.

A 2013 study published in Social Development found that parents who reported more trouble regulating their own emotions were more likely to invalidate their kids' emotional expressions. Kids learn to handle emotions in part by watching how their parents respond to them, so if a parent reacts with anger, shame, or defensiveness, the child may learn that hiding feelings is safer than expressing them.

This can create children who seem calm on the outside but are overwhelmed on the inside. They may stop crying in front of others or pretend they are fine because being honest never felt safe. Those feelings don't disappear, but kids just learn to carry them on their own.

In adulthood, this can turn into emotional detachment and conflict avoidance. Kids who grow up with these emotionally immature parents oftentimes have trouble explaining how they feel in the moment. They may worry that any of their emotions will upset someone else or make people leave. All of this because they learned early that being honest about their feelings came with consequences.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.