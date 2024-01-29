Men Go Crazy For Women Who Do These 9 Little Things

He won't be able to resist you.
By Alex Cormont
Last updated on Jan 29, 2024
Photo: mahdi chaghari | Unsplash
There is nothing better than a confident woman, so to be the woman you are, you need to start feeling great about yourself first.
Many people make the mistake of thinking that, to know how to attract men, they need to pretend to be someone else. The truth is every single person is unique and brings something special to the table in their way.
When you know how to highlight and showcase your best qualities, you will start feeling much more confident which, in turn, will make you start feeling more attractive.
But you can be beautiful simply by being you. You don’t need to be someone else to get attention from a person or to attract men.
RELATED: 15 Things Men Like To Hear From Women
Here are 11 things the best women do that instantly attract men:
1. Accept your flaws
This is one of the single most important things to do.
You have to learn to love yourself and be your ally when you’re working on being more alluring.
2. Develop your ideal image
Think about what you find to be beautiful, what makes you happy, what makes you feel alive, and what lights a fire in your soul.
Your idea of beauty is more important than someone else’s and this will help you set a clear goal.
RELATED: Does He Like Me? 46 Clear Signs A Guy Likes You
3. Focus on yourself
One of the absolute worst things people, do when they want to be more attractive, is to compare themselves to others.
Focus on who you are and what you bring to the table. Center yourself. You can use tools like yoga, tai chi, or meditation to help with this!
4. Make conscious decisions geared toward your goals
Have a clear picture of what you want and make sure that your choices get you closer to your goals.
Instead of trying everything and anything, make sure you’re focused and that you think about what exactly you want.
5. Maintain a positive state of mind
Work to clear out any negative thoughts and develop a positive sense of self. Replace any negativity with creativity, lightheartedness, and confidence.
If you find that you’re struggling with this, working with a coach can help.
6. Take action
Go through your closet and get rid of anything you don’t feel good about. Check out style blogs or work with a stylist. Or, go shopping with friends.
This way, you’ll feel confident about your purchases if you are unsure. One of the best ways to feel pretty is to feel good about how you’re presenting yourself
7. Love yourself
If you want to be attractive, you have to love yourself. Many people find it difficult to see themselves in a positive light. They fixate on things they don’t like about themselves, whether they’re physical attributes or characteristics like shyness or awkwardness.
You need to change the way you see "flaws". For example, some people might say things like, "How could anyone think I’m hot with this nose?", "I am so awkward that guys just think I’m weird", or "I’m ugly and no one even notices me.”
When you think like this, work on self-confidence by reconditioning the way you talk and think about yourself.
For example, "There is someone who will love me as I love them, and this has nothing to do with the way my nose looks or doesn’t look", "Sure, I might be a little goofy sometimes but that doesn't mean that someone isn't going to find it charming and endearing," or "I am brilliant and I am not going to be afraid to show this quality when I am meeting people."
Being attractive is about loving and accepting everything about yourself and being proud of who you are. People pick up on confidence very quickly and if you’re confident in what you bring to the table, they will be intrigued as well.
Don’t compare yourself to other people. Besides, if everyone was the same, things would be rather boring, don’t you think?
You have to get to know yourself and know how to highlight your favorite things about yourself.
RELATED: How To Get A Guy To Like You Using 20 Psychology-Based Techniques
8 Take care of your physical health
When it comes to looking and feeling attractive, physical exercise is one of the biggest tools, and it’s not just because it physically improves your body. It also improves your mood and energy levels, which makes it considerably easier to have positive exchanges with people that you’re attracted to.
If you haven’t yet, begin going to the gym or trying new activities like yoga or boxing. Physical changes will come fast, but so will mental ones. If you’re diligent about this, you will find that you will begin to feel better in no time.
How you feel on the inside is what’s going to make the biggest difference. If you’re not feeling good about yourself, you’re more likely going to attract surface-level relationships.
Being physically healthy is also attractive because it reflects that you take care of yourself and love yourself. People are attracted to what they want to be like, so always make sure that you’re working on being the best version of yourself.
Related Stories From YourTango:
9. Avoid what makes you uncomfortable
The biggest thing to avoid when you’re thinking "I want to be attractive" is doing anything that makes you uncomfortable.
Yes, it’s good to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things, but if you find yourself doing things that don’t make you feel good just for the sake of making someone think you’re cute, you’re not on the right path.
If you hear that men think that heels are hot and you don’t like the way you feel about them, then you don’t have to wear them! Try out different styles, while keeping in mind that you should focus on what looks best on your body. Don’t hesitate to ask your friends for their opinions on what looks good and what doesn't.
When you're figuring out how to make a guy fall in love with you, don’t pretend to be someone you’re not just to make someone find you attractive. You truly do have to be yourself if you want to be genuinely attractive!
There are many "rules" floating around out there, but it boils down to what makes you feel good about yourself and what boosts your self-esteem.
Make sure you also pay attention to your body language. Stand up straight and tall and look people directly in the eye.
Think about it: even if you’re wearing the hottest outfit your love interest has ever seen, and yet you sit with hunched shoulders, gnawing the straw in your drink, nervously staring at the floor with your arms crossed, well … you're not sending the right image of yourself!
For the best result, you want to have a good attitude and pair it with an image of yourself that makes you feel like your best self.
RELATED: 5 Things Men Want From You Before They Can Fall In Love
More for You:
Alex Cormont, founder of French Relationship Expert, is an expert in dating and relationships whose expert advice has been featured on Forbes, Huffington Post, GQ, and Elle.
This article was originally published at French Relationship Expert . Reprinted with permission from the author.