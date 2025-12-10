If A Wife Sends These 5 Types Of Texts, She Loves Her Husband From The Depths Of Her Soul

Could turning up the heat in your marriage be as simple as turning on your phone and typing out a text? Um, yeah. It turns out, wives that send regular, attentive texts to their husbands (and he sends them back) build stronger relationships.

According to 2015 research presented at the American Psychological Association's 123rd Annual Convention, the more you text with your partner, the more satisfied you’re likely to be in your relationship.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Devoted wives know the power of the text, and use them to keep her husband close.

Highly devoted wives do these 5 things via text to keep their men close:

1. Emotionally intimate texts

Did you know that the improved connection from texting can actually increase emotional intimacy and even emotional well-being? NYC Clinical Psychologist Dr. Michael Brustein affirms this. “Good intimacy makes you feel more connected to your partner,” he says. “Consequently, partners that are closer to their significant other feel more supported and loved, which can help them manage stress.”

Yes, texts that are open and connected increase emotional intimacy also decrease stress.

2. Flirty texts

we.bond.creations via Shutterstock

Texting is the perfect tease and can help you get out of that awful dry spell! Sharing fantasies, seductive comments, or sultry pics can create anticipation and build up tension, leading to the rapid shedding of clothes and deeply conected intimacy after a long day of work, tells Brustein. “This passion and excitement can make your marriage feel as it did during the courting phase.” And what husband and wife wouldn’t welcome that?

3. Flattering texts

Many men in therapy often wonder if their wife is attracted to them, notes Brustein. “Texting can be extremely affirming and validating. It lets your partner know that you find them attractive and think about them when they aren’t there.

4. Compliments to their physique

Although texting in teens is associated with lower self-esteem, licensed marriage and family therapist Carrie Krawiec, Executive Director of the Michigan Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, believes that adults who text can actually grow more confident in their body and sexual self in their relationship when the act is met with a positive response, that is.

“The best thing about it is you don't even have to take a photo of your whole nude body. It can be just a body part, a clothed part, or a picture of a toy or lingerie. It may even be a few choice emojis or some sexy words.” Ow, ow!

5. Inside jokes and cute winks

View Apart via Shutterstock

One way to keep yourselves deeply in love is to share inside jokes and verbal "winks", like inside jokes between the two of you, says Krawiec. This reminds you both that you two have a special bond, and that it's like it's you two against the world together.

“In a world of working parents and busy kids, it may feel like intimacy has no place. However, inside jokes can make you feel like you’re speaking a language all your own, which strengthens the bonds of your relationship.”

Krawiec advises having code words and safe words, too, if these texts are going to get spicy. That way, you know when and where the right time to send a saucy text.

Elizabeth Mitchell is a freelance writer, editor, and copywriter with 10 years of experience in the industry. Her work has appeared all over the web, from The Fashion Spot to SheKnows, YouBeauty, Brides, and many more.