8 Honest Women Reveal What They Really Think About Your Tattoos

Tattoos are more common than they've ever been. Once something that only sailors and bikers sported, these days tattoos can be found on the least likely of men. It was pretty surprising when I found out my father's straight-laced accountant had a full sleeve of tattoos, but I guess with everyone and their mother getting them, I really shouldn't have been so shocked.

We're looking at how ladies feel about guys with tattoos. As with everything, we have some strong opinions on the topic and received confirmation that tribal armbands really are the worst of the worst.

Got tats? Find out what women really think of your ink:

1. Tattoos are great, but only when the body is great that goes along with it.

"I can't help myself when a guy has an inner arm tattoo. Some sort of word or phrase. Helps if their arm is in good shape," says Steph, 24.

"I love tattoos on guys my age, but I can't help but think about how those arm tattoos are going to look when they're in their fifties when muscle tissue breaks down and things start to sag," says Kathleen, 30.

2. It depends on the type of tattoo.

"The more, the better. So long as they are tasteful. I mean, no Disney characters, PLEASE," says Tanya, 35.

"Tattoos are lovely! No tribals though ... no tribals! It's cool when the tats actually have a story behind them," says Sabrina, 26.

"Tattoos are good, no tattoos are also good. As long as they aren't actually offensive or anything, I don't mind them at all," says Elizabeth, 27.

"Love what Elizabeth said. If he does have tattoos they should be tasteful, artful, thoughtful ... not corny and common. If he doesn't have tattoos, that's fine too. Not particularly attracted or not attracted to them. But yeah, definitely no tribal tattoos," says Min, 25.

3. Tattoos are actually boring.

"Tattoos on guys are boring for me since everyone has them. I like a guy who doesn't care about what he looks like and isn't all vain and into tattoos. Not caring about anything like getting a tat is most attractive IMO," says Kate, 33.

4. No tattoos here.

"No tattoos on boys. Never ever, ever. While I sometimes find guys with awesome tattoos smoking hot, I am far too painfully traditional to ever seriously date someone with a lot of tattoos," says Megan, 28.

While the tattoo conversation still continues on Facebook and Twitter, it's clear that you can't please everyone with your tattoos. Like most things, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so the same goes for tattoos. You may think it's cool and artistic, but that doesn't necessarily mean every woman you meet feels the same way.

But one thing's for sure: just say no to tribal stuff.

What do you think of tattoos?

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.