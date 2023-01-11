Sorry, But My Tattoos Do Not Mean I’m Going Straight To Hell

I recently went to a general store and the cashier eyed one of my 17 tattoos. “Are you Jewish?” She asked.

“Uh.” I was so taken aback, I had to figure out what she was asking. “Yes, actually, I am.”

“Oh, that’s nice. You’re going to Hell!” The cashier smiled as she packed my items. I laughed, nervously. “No, seriously. Jewish people go to Hell when they have tattoos," she reiterated.

I nodded my head in agreement, hoping she’d hurry her pace so I could leave quickly before others started to look at me like I was the devil herself. She gathered up my purchases and handed me the bag. THANK GOODNESS, I thought.

As I walked out, she yelled across the entire store, “Enjoy your day! I’ll see you in Hell!”

I ran out. I wasn’t ashamed of my tattoos. I wasn’t fearful of what she thought. I was scared she was a psycho and didn’t want to be burned with acid.

When I was younger, my sister snuck out before her 18th birthday and got a tattoo on her thigh. I remember it VERY clearly because, at the age of seven, I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. You can have people draw on you and it doesn’t erase or go away? I WANT IN!

As I got older, the thought of needles in my skin made me cringe and I lost interest. “I’ll never get a tattoo, Dad. I promise!” I said. Well, as they say, never say never.

In 2008, I married my husband. Because of his job, and my aversion to all things jewelry, neither one of us wore wedding rings. It bothered me because I still wanted to feel connected, so I dragged my husband to the tattoo shop near our home and we got ring tattoos — much to the dismay of the artist, who rolled his eyes during most of the session.

After this first one though, I was HOOKED! Soon after, I casually brought up the idea of a wrist tattoo in dedication to my husband. He didn’t really care for the idea but was very supportive of my new obsession. After work one day, I went to a different tattoo shop and got our name tattooed in little heart bubbles.

OK, now I’m rolling my eyes. I know. What can I say? I was naive. I have since had the tattoo covered up. (Yes, I know you can still see the hearts; that just means I have to go back to WIN!)

I currently have a total of 17 tattoos, and I still crave more though I am running out of room. All of my tattoos are visible, despite the hard warnings I received from people who acted concerned that my life would change. My life hasn’t changed, though.

Honestly, I forget that I have tattoos so when someone comments on them, I have to think for a moment and go, “Oh! Yes, that IS Super Mario from the video game on my finger!”

Photo: Author

I love my tattoos because each one was done for a reason. I don’t have sentimental stories behind each and every one, but each tattoo tells a story of what was happening in my life at the time.

Everyone has a story to tell; sometimes they use words, music, or art. Some people tell those stories about their skin. And why not? It looks awesome. And it certainly doesn't send us to hell.

Liza Walter is a freelance writer who has appeared in HuffPost, BRIDES, BUST Magazine, Ravishly, and more.