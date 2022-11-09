Why Men With Tattoos Make The Best Husbands, According To Science

Tattoos are still a tad controversial with a certain crowd so it's natural to feel a little hesitant to bring a guy home with noticeable tattoos. Yet, you shouldn't let what other people think to dictate your life, especially your dating life. Tatted guys are hot, and they naturally draw everyone's eyes when they walk into a room.

But it's 2022 goshdarnit so it's time to stop judging and start loving. After all, a well-placed tattoo is almost the norm these days so you really would just be limiting yourself by making "no tattoos" a deal breaker. I mean, isn't it so much more fun when your guy has literal artwork all over his body? You would never get bored looking at him.

Need more convincing?

Here are 3 reasons why men with tattoos make the best husbands:

1. They'll have a ton of sex with you

Not everyone can be wrong, right? A study published in Sexual Medicine found people with body modifications (tattoos and piercings) have sex more than those without. Time to find out what the fuss is all about. It's like a map of where to give the best kisses along his body.

2. They're more confident

Some ignorant people assume that having tats automatically means that person is insecure or hates their body. FALSE! A study found that people actually have less anxiety and dissatisfaction with their looks immediately after they get a tattoo and have higher self-esteem three weeks after getting a tattoo. Why wouldn't they love their bodies? They paid so much money to get permanent ink on it, on purpose.

3. They're educated

Your mom probably told you to never bring a guy home with tattoos (drug addicts, criminals, stereotypes, oh my!), but you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. A study found that many young, educated students are getting inked. That hot doctor might have a whole sleeve under that coat.

After surveying 1,753 students, they found 14 percent have tattoos and 4 percent reported having seven or more piercings, four or more tattoos, and/or at least one piercing in their nipples or genitals. Who knew?

So, when you're considering why men with tattoos make the best husbands, remind yourself that you shouldn't be afraid of a little ink. After all, it makes a man much sexier. And that much of a better lover.

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more