5 Things Wives Need From Their Husbands Every. Single. Day

One of the most important aspects of marriage is understanding your spouse's needs and how to fulfill them.

But do you know what a wife needs in a marriage, in particular? Luckily, we're here to help spouses struggling to figure it out.

For instance, communication is a huge need, but how often should you communicate? What should it look like? Even sex is an important need, but how often should you make love?

There are so many things that go into making a marriage worthwhile for both partners. But we have a few insights for those spouses who aren't quite sure how to satisfy their partner's needs in any aspect of their relationship.

If you implement these tips into your relationship, you will quickly find that your wife will be more fulfilled and happier, and, in turn, you will be content in your marriage as well.

Everyone is different, so this list may not apply to all wives. But after extensive research, I'm convinced the following "needs" represent the daily desires of most women.

What wives need from their husbands.

1. To feel loved.

A husband communicates love for his wife both through his words and his actions.

A husband should tell his wife daily multiple times) that he loves her, but those words should be affirmed by the tenderness and thoughtfulness of his actions.

2. To feel beautiful.

Whether a woman is dressed up to go out or hanging around the house in an old t-shirt, she must feel beautiful in her husband's eyes.

A husband fulfills this need by telling her she's beautiful, flirting with her, showing affection, and also having eyes only for her.

A man can't gawk at every woman passing by or on TV and then be believable in telling his wife he has eyes only for her.

3. To be held.

A woman's need for physical affection is a daily desire.

This can be met through hugs and caresses throughout the day, as well as the husband giving a shoulder/back/foot massage at the day's end.

Those touches meet a physical and an emotional need. This can include sexual intimacy, but women tend to have a greater need for physical touch outside the bedroom than men.

4. Communication.

A woman's need for communication is usually as strong as the typical man's need for sex.

Communication should happen throughout the day, including at least one conversation per day that's without any interruptions (no kids, phones, or electronics).

5. Thoughtfulness.

When a man is thoughtful, it simultaneously communicates love, concern, appreciation, and respect for his wife.

Thoughtfulness isn't just for romantic holidays; it's a daily need and a vital ingredient for a healthy, happy marriage.

Dave Willis is a pastor, writer, and podcaster. He and his wife, Ashley, are speakers for MarriageToday/XO, and co-creators of multiple marriage-based books, events, and resources.