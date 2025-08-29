Hearing the words “I love you” can send shivers down our spines. The feeling is transformative — well, that’s if you actually love the person back. If you do, there are many innovative ways to share your love.

Love has a thousand ways to show itself. The beauty of wordless love is its universality. It transcends language barriers, personality differences, and communication styles. Whether it’s your anniversary or you want to shower your person with love just ‘cause, actions always speak louder than words.

Here are 7 ways a person says 'I love you' without ever saying a single word:

1. Stick a post-it note on a mirror

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

A really cute way to express your love is by taking pink Post-It notes and sticking them on your bathroom mirror in the shape of a heart. Do this right before your sweetheart wakes up, so they're greeted with your amor in the morning.

Want to go the extra mile? On each note, share one thing that you love about your boo. It's unexpected, personal, and impossible to miss in the flow of someone's day. It tells your partner you were intentionally thinking of them, and those tiny reminders of love often linger in memory far longer than big declarations.

Advertisement

2. Frame of wall of cards you've sent to each other

Savanevich Viktar / Shutterstock

If you and your partner usually gift each other with greeting cards, sift through them, choose the most sentimental of the bunch, and frame them. You can frame each card or buy a bigger frame and put up a few.

Your wall of cards not only serves as a great reminder of your love (especially when times get tough), but it also makes for pretty wall décor. Every card, whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or a random Tuesday, holds words and emotions that capture who you were as a couple at that point in time.

Strengthening fondness and admiration can contribute to a positive sentiment override in a relationship. Research has explained that this means positive feelings and thoughts about the relationship and partner can outweigh negative feelings.

Advertisement

3. Make a mix tape

MPIX / Shutterstock

It’s 2025, so perhaps it’s best to create a mixed playlist. Gather songs that express your love and mean something to your relationship. Some ideas: the song you first danced to, the one you often sing together when being silly, or a tune from the first concert you attended as a couple. Create this mix tape of melodies and play it on a random day during some much-needed quality time.

Social neuroscientists have found that music can be a powerful tool for conveying emotion, helping people move beyond words to convey their emotions. By selecting songs that express certain feelings, a mixtape maker can create a rich emotional tapestry for the recipient to experience.

Advertisement

4. Put together a video homage

New Africa / Shutterstock

If you’re extra tech-savvy, surprise your mate with a video homage of great moments in your relationship. Take a video with your phone and edit it with iMovie (or any other video editing app).

By gathering clips, photos, and even little voice memos or songs that are meaningful to you both, you create more than a montage — you craft a living love letter. When your love flick is complete, email it to your honey and watch their face beam with love, appreciation, and happiness.

Brain imaging studies showed that when people view pictures of someone special to them, reward and pleasure areas are activated. Love activates brain areas that can stay lit up for a long time, deactivating neural pathways responsible for negative emotions like fear and social judgment

Advertisement

5. Create a coupon book

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

From a one-hour sensual massage to cooking their favorite meal, you really can’t go wrong with a homemade lovers' coupon book. There won’t be any doubt that you love them — and then some.

While there isn't extensive specific research on coupon books themselves, several principles from gift-giving research support why they work as powerful expressions of love. One study found that the act of creating something by hand can lead to stronger emotional connections between the giver and the receiver.

Advertisement

6. Snail-mail a love letter

fizkes / Shutterstock

Nowadays, all we receive in the mail are bills, bills, credit card offers, and bills. So how amazing would it be to write your sweetie a letter and actually mail it to them?

They’ll be relieved to receive your snail mail. I mean, you took time out to write a letter and buy a stamp! Plus, it’s another piece of love to add to your wall of cards.

Expressing emotions through writing is therapeutic, potentially reducing emotional stress and improving mental well-being for both the writer and the recipient.

One study explained that writing a letter allows you to carefully choose your words, articulate your feelings accurately, and avoid misunderstandings that can arise in spoken communication.

Advertisement

7. Visit a sentimental place together

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Sometimes we need to be reminded of where it all began — and what better place than where you first said “I love you.” Revisit that locale and tell your lover why you love them (and how much) again and again.

Studies have shown that engaging in romantic nostalgia is associated with greater feelings of closeness, commitment, and satisfaction. Reconnecting with a place where a foundational memory was made reinforces this joint history, making the couple's relationship feel more solid and real.

Reminisce about that momentous occasion and how much you’ve grown as a couple since uttering those life-altering words. Then go home, put on your song, and show them your love all over again.

Sujeiry Gonzalez is a content creator, web designer, and podcast host.