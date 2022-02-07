50 Best Songs To Let The Woman You Love Know Just How You Feel

When it comes to telling a woman just how much you love her, sometimes our own simple words don’t do it justice.

Luckily, there are beautifully written and romantic love songs by talented lyricists that can do the hard part for us.

Whether they’re slow R&B ballads, pop hits, country croons, or even dance songs, the best love songs for her are equal parts romantic and sweet.

50 Best Love Songs For Her Of All Time

1. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

2. “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys

3. “Love of My Life” by Fred Astaire

4. “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

5. “Stuck on You” by Lionel Richie

6. “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

7. “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King

8. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

9. “My Girl” by The Temptations

10. “All of Me” by John Legend

Romantic Love Songs For Her

11. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

12. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

13. “That’s All” by Frank Sinatra

14. “At Last” by Etta James

15. “I’ll Stand by You” by The Pretenders

16. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

17. “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker

18. “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams

19. “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias

20. “I Swear” by All-4-One

Best Country Love Songs For Her

21. “Inside Your Heaven” by Carrie Underwood

22. “Your Man” by Josh Turner

23. “I Do” by Paul Brandt

24. “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” by Jordan Davis

25. “World for Two” by King Calaway

26. “Yours” by Russell Dickerson

27. “Better Together” by Luke Combs

28. “Blessed” by Thomas Rhett

29. “Big, Big Plans” by Chris Lane

30. “Only You Can Love Me This Way” by Keith Urban

Best R&B Love Songs For Her

31. “For the Love of You” by Whitney Houston

32. “Nobody Else” by Tyrese

33. “Beyond” by Leon Bridges

34. “Deja Vu” by Post Malone feat. Justin Bieber

35. “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers

36. “Best I Ever Had” by Drake

37. “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari

38. “All My Life” by K-Ci and JoJo

39. “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross

40. “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Best New Love Songs For Her

41. “Always Been You” by Shawn Mendes

42. “Anyone” by Justin Bieber

43. “Butterflies” by MAX feat. FLETCHER

44. “Love Music” by Lil Yachty

45. “Death Do Us Part” by Nick Jonas

46. “When You’re Home” by Tyler Shaw

47. “ALL TO YOU” by Russ feat. Kiana Lede

48. “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers

49. “Me & You Together Song” by The 1975

50. “Falling” by Trevor Daniel

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.