50 Best Songs To Let The Woman You Love Know Just How You Feel

When it comes to telling a woman just how much you love her, sometimes our own simple words don’t do it justice.
Luckily, there are beautifully written and romantic love songs by talented lyricists that can do the hard part for us.
Whether they’re slow R&B ballads, pop hits, country croons, or even dance songs, the best love songs for her are equal parts romantic and sweet.
50 Best Love Songs For Her Of All Time
1. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley
2. “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys
3. “Love of My Life” by Fred Astaire
4. “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole
5. “Stuck on You” by Lionel Richie
6. “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys
7. “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King
8. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green
9. “My Girl” by The Temptations
10. “All of Me” by John Legend
Romantic Love Songs For Her
11. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion
12. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
13. “That’s All” by Frank Sinatra
14. “At Last” by Etta James
15. “I’ll Stand by You” by The Pretenders
16. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars
17. “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker
18. “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams
19. “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias
20. “I Swear” by All-4-One
Best Country Love Songs For Her
21. “Inside Your Heaven” by Carrie Underwood
22. “Your Man” by Josh Turner
23. “I Do” by Paul Brandt
24. “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” by Jordan Davis
25. “World for Two” by King Calaway
26. “Yours” by Russell Dickerson
27. “Better Together” by Luke Combs
28. “Blessed” by Thomas Rhett
29. “Big, Big Plans” by Chris Lane
30. “Only You Can Love Me This Way” by Keith Urban
Best R&B Love Songs For Her
31. “For the Love of You” by Whitney Houston
32. “Nobody Else” by Tyrese
33. “Beyond” by Leon Bridges
34. “Deja Vu” by Post Malone feat. Justin Bieber
35. “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers
36. “Best I Ever Had” by Drake
37. “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari
38. “All My Life” by K-Ci and JoJo
39. “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross
40. “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge
Best New Love Songs For Her
41. “Always Been You” by Shawn Mendes
42. “Anyone” by Justin Bieber
43. “Butterflies” by MAX feat. FLETCHER
44. “Love Music” by Lil Yachty
45. “Death Do Us Part” by Nick Jonas
46. “When You’re Home” by Tyler Shaw
47. “ALL TO YOU” by Russ feat. Kiana Lede
48. “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers
49. “Me & You Together Song” by The 1975
50. “Falling” by Trevor Daniel
