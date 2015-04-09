Put Down The Phone: 5 Ways To Meet GREAT People IRL

The truth is, you can meet a quality person ANYWHERE! But the ultimate goal is to put yourself in places where you can meet someone who also wants to fall in love and have a long-term relationship. The biggest key is determining where can you interact with people who are a good fit for you. It is different for everyone. If you despise online dating, then that is not the way you'll meet your "one." If you pursue it, it could be a disaster and nightmare unless you are able to change your energy about it. Always go with what your heart and what feels good.

Here are 5 ways to meet great people IRL:

1. Through your neighborhood

Let’s face it, we are all very busy people. Sometimes the one thing that gets squeezed out is our own romantic goals. So why not kill two birds with one stone? You can meet people when you are at the bank, at the drycleaners, grabbing a cup of coffee, doing yoga — anywhere your life takes you on a daily basis. Be conscious, calm, and mindful of who is right in front of you. Chat people up, open your eyes, and see what happens. You might make a new friend, meet a new acquaintance, or bump into a new romantic interest just around the corner from you.

2. Through your network

We are all connected to at least 250 other people. Our close friends know us even more intimately than we think. The goal though is to explain to them who you are looking for as a partner. Then they can look out for you. Most of us get set up by friends before with disastrous results, but that’s why stress and why being thoughtful about what you tell your friends is so important. They do need more direction other than brown hair, blue eyes, and breathing. Besides that, being too specific or too vague will not get you what you really want.

3. Through a matchmaker

Some people love matchmakers and others don't. It depends on how you want to meet people and how open you are to having a professional represent you. Matchmakers are great if you don't have a lot of time but do have money, as they tend to err on the expensive side. They do the work for you. They match you and set you up on the dates.

4. Through local singles events

Many people do not like to date people long distances because they like to see them more often. I can understand that. So meet-ups and singles events are great options because other people plan the event. You just dress up and show up. But, you have to prepare some good questions to ask so that you can spot a potential versus a non-potential. Preparation is the key here so you don’t waste your time, energy, and money.

5. And even on vacation

This is how I met my husband. When we are on vacation, we are away from the hustle and bustle of life and much more relaxed. I know several couples who have met while on their getaway. If you are open to dating someone long-distance, this is a great option. My life is extraordinary living in Switzerland and traveling the world. Sometimes we need to get out of our own box and get away.

The benefit of looking at each of these different ways of meeting someone of quality is that you now have options. I love options. The key here is to look within your own heart and ask yourself, which one or two of these feels good to me? Only you know best. Have fun. The next step is taking action.

Suzanne Muller-Heinz is an international speaker, dating coach, and author of the book Loveable: 21 Practices for Being in a Loving & Fulfilling Relationship.