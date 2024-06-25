So, you want to learn how to seduce him tonight. What three words do you say?

"I want sex" or "Let's have sex" are the three words you thought of, I bet. And yes, those words can certainly have that effect. However, I'm going to talk about a few different three-word phrases you might not have thought of. These have the potential of turning him on as much and usually even more.

If you want to seduce a man, use these 3 magical words:

1. "I trust you"

The woman in his life needs to trust him. It adds to his attraction if he knows she trusts his word, trusts he has her best interest at heart, and trusts he's always doing his best. This is a turn-on for him.

I like to use an example I learned from Alison Armstrong: What if the man in your life wasn't misbehaving and truly had a good reason for what he did or said? If you trust that he has your best interest at heart and trust he is always doing his best, this becomes a much easier question to answer.

2. "I appreciate you"

I often hear male coaching clients complain about the topic of appreciation. These are men who are feeling underappreciated by the women in their lives. One client said that even if he were to come home and tell her he'd discovered the cure for cancer, she'd still complain that he hadn’t remembered to take out the trash.

When coaching women who are already in a relationship, I often ask them to find ten things each day that they're grateful for and then to remember to thank their husbands for those things. For example:

Thank you for working so hard to provide for our family.

Thank you for coming home every night to be with us.

Thank you for understanding my difficult father.

Thank you for spending time with our children (homework, baths, sports, etc.)

Thank you for coming to the party with me when you'd rather be doing something else.

When a woman concentrates on the things she likes about her partner and says them out loud to him, she becomes happier with him because she's spending more time concentrating on the positive things instead of the negative things, and when he consistently hears her positive comments, he'll want to do more to please her (and then more satisfying physical intimacy is likely to happen for both of them).

3. "I admire you"

Opportunities for admiration could be something like: What does he do that he's better at than you are?

For example, my neighbor isn't a cook. When she and her husband entertain, she gets nervous about the food. But he comes through every time. She admires him (out loud), saying things like "That paella would win a cooking contest" or "What a wonderful meal, it was 4-star restaurant quality." He feels good, open to her, and receptive on many levels, which creates closer intimacy.

What does he do that you don't like doing?

#CouplesCounselingCenter ♬ original sound - Shawn McBride Speaks @shawnmcbridespeaks74 I recently shared with a group of women in one of my virtual classes the importance of ADMIRATION. (2 hour replay link is in my story)As a therapist I often hear men confess privately their desire for more ADMIRATION in their relationship from his lady.I encourage women to begin to ADMIRE their man for what he does and for who he is.Admiration is fuel for a man like gasoline is to a car.Regular admiration can inspire a good man to become an even better man. When you admire certain aspects of him (i.e. his intelligence, his sense of humor, and his productivity) and tell him this with specific words he comes to life. You can literally make him feel alive!Admiration inspires a good man to have a sense of purpose that is larger than himself. When it comes from you, a good man will see you as an important part of his life and someone he wants to build that life with. Ladies, showing your admiration regularly is a tremendous gift you can give to man! #AdmireYourMan

My client hates technical support calls; her partner is happy to take on those tasks. After he finishes a call, she glows with appreciation, listens to the entire story, and admires his ability to figure out the details and stay calm. He basks in her praise. Intimacy can easily follow.

4. "I’m happy when..."

Women naturally want their men to be and do their best. So, when a woman sees something she thinks her man can do differently to bring positive changes into his life, she wants to tell him. But here's the problem. The man will often hear this as criticism and not as loving support. Feeling criticized leads to distancing or anger which does not lead to safety, comfort, and intimate connection!

How do we avoid the criticism trap? First, tell your partner what he's doing right. Compliment him, praise him. And then tell him what could be handled differently. Then finish up by again telling him what he does right. Chances are good he'll positively hear your suggestion.

In conclusion, I'd like to list three simple things that are so rewarding to a loving intimate relationship:

Say, thank you for what he already does (especially before you ask him to do something else). Feed him. To be at his best, he needs to be fully fueled physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Don't be afraid to be the initiator. Men want women to want to be physically close to them, and they like the woman to be the initiator. Men are grateful if women pay attention to how many days it's been.

Christine Baumgartner is a dating and relationship coach. She helps people who are feeling stuck to talk about dating challenges and come up with solutions.