Ladies, aren’t men complicated? Sometimes just ridiculously complicated? They run hot and cold, they stop texting you out of nowhere, or ALL they do is text you and never seem to try to make plans. What gives?

The truth is that women think men are complicated, and men think women are complicated, but I think that this is because we simply don’t spend enough time communicating and trying to learn about each other.

So, what do men want? We really aren’t so complicated after all and I know you’re not either. We need to work on having an open dialogue with each other instead of making assumptions and jumping to conclusions. If we all make that pledge and work together, I know we can make dating suck so much less.

For that very reason, I’m giving you some insight into the male mind (since I am a guy and all). Here are five things that women (you) should learn about men (us!). See you on the other side.

Here are 5 things women need to learn about men — that'll change everything:

1. We want to protect you

We know that you don’t “need” us, but we want you to want us. There are certain things that are embedded in our DNA. One of them is a desire to protect the women in our lives. This includes mothers, sisters, daughters, and especially significant others.

A real knight in shining armor can protect a woman by being her support system and encouraging her in all areas of life. He can take care of her when she’s sick, stand by her side during hard times, and make her feel safe and secure.

2. We really do think you look beautiful without makeup

Men can appreciate the results of well-applied makeup. We may not know anything about shading and contouring, but, damn, you look good. But you know when else you look pretty? When you first wake up. When your hair’s a mess, and you just tossed on a t-shirt and sweatpants. It’s a different kind of good, but trust me, it’s still good.

3. We want to make you happy and for you to tell us how

Sometimes, men might not know exactly how to make you happy, but that’s not going to stop us from trying. You can make the process go a lot smoother by being open and honest about what you want.

4. If we have committed ourselves to you, it’s because you are what we want

We think you are beautiful, sexy, smart, and funny. Some men just aren’t as affectionate or communicative about their feelings. So it’s important to realize that if a man is committed to you, this might be his best way of showing you how much he loves you. You are the person he wants.

5. We want to know that you appreciate us

We don’t need any grand gestures or some sort of tit-for-tat relationship, but we begin to feel discouraged if our efforts go unnoticed. So take a moment and tell the man in your life that you appreciate what he does. Those simple words will make his day.

James Michael Sama is a relationship expert who writes about dating and relationships. He speaks on the topics of chivalry, romance, and happiness, and has been featured in news segments, talk shows, and mainstream radio.

This article was originally published at James M Sama. Reprinted with permission from the author.