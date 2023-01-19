How To Get Everything You Want From A Guy — & Discover If He's The Man That You Need

By Orna & Matthew Walters — Written on Jan 19, 2023
Photo: Ivanko80 / shutterstock
Do you wish that your partner did things differently? Do you find yourself giving gifts but not getting the same in return? Wondering why he can’t read your mind and know what you need from him?
It is very common to ask “How do I get what I want?” and wonder if the person you are dating is the right person for you long-term.
Knowing what you want is important but knowing the difference between what you want and what you need is even more important.
Needs are not negotiable. Your wants are.
How do you get your needs met without coming across as difficult or demanding? How do you know if your partner is capable of giving you what you want?
Follow these steps to discover if you can get your needs met by your current partner — or if it’s time to move on.
RELATED: How To Get (Pretty Much) Anything You Want From Your Partner
Five ways to find out if he's the man you need (by getting what you want)
1. Ask for it
Your soulmate does not come with mind-reading powers (neither does any other human being). The right guy for you will not magically know how to please you.
One of the greatest frustrations in a relationship comes from the unrealistic expectation that the “right person” will somehow know what you like and don’t like. He won’t.
Asking for what you want allows two things to happen:
You get to find out if he wants to honor your request.
You get to discover whether the two of you have shared values.
If you don’t speak up and ask him what you would like from him or what you would like him to do, you’ll never know if he can deliver on your request.
For example, just because a guy doesn’t open the car door for you doesn’t mean he is opposed to doing it. Maybe he was raised in an environment where it wasn’t expected or even desired. Who knows?
But if you don’t ask you will never know if he wants to step up and be your man.
Let him know how much you enjoy receiving gifts. Share with him how you would feel if he made the plans and surprised you on a date. Ask him to tell you how he feels about you.
Most people give love the way they would like to receive it. You may give him gifts because that’s what you like, but that doesn’t mean that he feels loved by you in the same way.
The adage, “Treat people the way you would like to be treated,” doesn’t work to love someone deeply. To do that, you must treat your partner the way he wants to be treated.
Not all women want the same things. Each woman likes to be treated in a particular way and likes to be loved differently. A man who would like to be in a relationship with you wants to know how to win with you – how to win your heart. If you never tell him or ask him, he will assume you’re getting your needs and wants met by him as things currently are.
How do you get what you want? Speak up and make requests. You’ll learn so much about him from his response.
RELATED: Get What You Want In Your Relationship — No Nagging Or Begging Required
2. Communicate your request clearly
Now that you are getting on board with making requests, let’s dig into how to make them so that you’re heard and don’t appear like a nag or needy.
If you were to say something like, “Why don’t you give me more compliments? I really like getting compliments!” It’s likely to be met with some defensiveness and more than just a little resistance.
Instead, share with him how you would feel when he compliments you. “I feel cared for and confident when the man I’m dating gives me compliments. Is it possible for you to tell me something you like or appreciate about me that will light me up?”
Presenting your request alongside a feeling statement, letting him know how you would feel when/if he chooses to take a particular action, you will discover a lot about him by simply observing his response.
The best time for you to share your feelings and make a request is when you have his full attention. Do not attempt to do this if he’s watching his favorite sports team or playing a video game.
Ultimately, by sharing your feelings and making requests you’ll show up in this relationship as the real authentic you.
How do you get what you want? Be authentic by sharing how you’ll feel when he delivers on your requests.
This gives him the opportunity to love you in the way you want to be loved.
RELATED: 6 Communication Tips The Most Alluring, Charismatic People Know
3. Observe his behavior without judging
Now that you’ve made your request in a way that doesn’t trigger him feeling like he’s doing it all wrong, you can sit back and notice if or how he adjusts.
It is important to remember that he may want to honor your request every time the opportunity presents itself, however, it’s not a habit yet. It may take a period of adjustment for him to get into the groove. He may need some feedback and patience from you.
Also, keep in mind that effort counts. If he is making effort towards changing his behavior and honoring your request, he need not be perfect at it overnight.
A possible red flag: If he agrees to your request but makes no effort whatsoever or seems to just forget that you made a request in the first place, then you’ll need to reevaluate the situation.
He may be absent-minded, or he may be passive-aggressive. Most women don’t spell it out and tell a man what they want. That’s because most women are under the assumption that men want an easy-going woman — this isn’t necessarily true.
Men want to be with a woman who leaves them feeling good about themselves. When you ask for something that he can deliver (like opening the car door for you) his self-worth is raised because he knows how to please you.
Observing your partner’s response to your requests tells you everything you need to know about how he views the relationship. If he doesn’t want to step up for you it’s likely you’re in a relationship of convenience rather than substance.
If he argues with you about your request and tries to convince you that you don’t really need what you’re asking for, you’ll have all the information you need to know it’s time to move on.
The dating process is ultimately a selection process, and it’s important to cultivate discernment through the dating process so you can select an ideal match for you long-term.
A man who is not interested in finding out what you need and want from him is not a match for you.
A man who wants a relationship with you will make effort to be the kind of man who is worthy of your heart.
How do you get what you want? Make requests and observe his response to see if he is capable of meeting your needs.
RELATED: 12 Red Flags Top Experts Wish People Actually Paid Attention To In Relationships
4. Acknowledge and appreciate him
A man wants to be with a woman who lifts his self-esteem and self-worth, so he feels good about himself. He wants to be your hero.
We find that generally, women are stingy with giving praise to their partners. At the first blush of dating, the romance stage, most women are more communicative and then stop as the relationship progresses.
The fuel a man runs on in a relationship is acknowledgment and appreciation. Be sure to fill his tank and he’ll happily do his best to honor your requests. Then let him know how good you feel when he does step up for you and this will encourage him further.
Resist the urge to make assumptions about his behavior and ask him instead. This is the kind of communication that creates a lasting bond between the two of you.
Express gratitude when he does something that brings you joy. Appreciate his efforts and re-direct him if he misses the mark. Criticizing him will only remove any motivation for him to please you.
Acknowledging and appreciating your man lets him know that he can make you happy. This is what a man wants to know. He wants to know that he can spark joy in you.
How do you get what you want? Acknowledge and appreciate your man and let him know how happy he makes you.
RELATED: 5 Little Ways Men Wish They Could Be Loved — Every Single Day
5. Do less so he'll do more
Men tend to be efficient with their energy. If they see that someone else is taking care of a task, they will conserve their energy for something else.
This is genetic as a man’s body only makes testosterone when he is relaxed and doing nothing.
Related Stories From YourTango:
As long as you’re planning your dates and social events, he has no impetus to change or do anything differently. You can make a request that he make plans for the two of you, or you can do less and stop taking care of things to see if he will step up.
He’ll feel more confident and masculine when you do less and leave space for him to do more. When he does, it’s up to you to acknowledge and appreciate his efforts (back to #4 above).
Resist the urge to micromanage how he fulfills his tasks. It’s very likely that he will not do things in the way, or in the order, that you would do them because he is a different person from you. He has his own way of doing things.
Steer clear of criticism as he begins to take new actions. He is a grown man, so let him figure it out.
Just like the joke about men not asking for directions when they lose their way, they discover the route for themselves.
Men generally don’t reciprocate. He won’t feel motivated to give you gifts because you’re giving them to him. He will feel motivated to give you a gift if you let him know how happy it would make you feel.
Feminine energy is receptive energy — not passive (as commonly mistaken). The seat of a woman’s power is being able to receive.
Be open to receiving from him and you’ll find that you two are a team instead of in a tug-of-war.
How do you get what you want? Step back and give him space to take over the things that you want him to handle.
RELATED: Congrats! If You Do 9 Very Specific Things, Your Relationship Is Healthy
Is he worth keeping?
If you follow these steps and if he is unable to give you what you want, then you might have to make a tough decision about the future of the relationship.
You’ll find yourself in an unsatisfying relationship always wanting more and feeling like he doesn’t really love you. Instead of just wondering, “How do I get what I want?” take action and pay attention to your results.
However, a man who makes the effort to honor your requests and to please you is a man worth keeping. We have witnessed many relationships transform through the application of these concepts.
Lasting love is ultimately a choice and choosing your partner day after day is the key.
RELATED: 25 Experts Explain What Choices Make A Marriage Actually Work Long-Term
More for You:
Orna and Matthew Walters are soulmate coaches who have been featured guest experts on Bravo’s The Millionaire Matchmaker. They're the authors of the free ebook, 7 Steps To Soulmating.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
This article was originally published at Creating Love On Purpose. Reprinted with permission from the author.