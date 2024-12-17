7 Things Men Wish Their Wives And Girlfriends Would Do More Frequently

When it comes to knowing how to be a better spouse, there are plenty of ways women can embrace their inner goddesses and become even better partners. While some men — certainly not all — may struggle to express what they wish their wives would do more of to make for a more harmonious union, we've done the work for you, sussing out the habits husbands secretly desire.

And to the boyfriends, husbands, and partners reading this: remember that this goes both ways: often what men want, women want too — and you should be encouraged to give these non-physical "things" to her as well, especially if you want a day-to-day relationship that's calmer, less argumentative, and more fulfilling on the whole.

1. Nurture him

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Yes, women might have a biological edge on this one with their higher doses of estrogen and oxytocin, often called the “mothering” hormone.

A group of female scientists at UCLA labeled this trait “tend and befriend” in 2000 when they observed how the scientists in their lab responded to stress.

When their lab faced a funding crisis, the men tended to isolate themselves, while the women would come together to share coffee, commiserate, and encourage each other.

Whatever your gender, though, caring for and nurturing others is a critical component in building and maintaining healthy relationships. Giving and receiving hugs and support is a huge plus, not a drawback.

Advertisement

2. Allow him to be vulnerable

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Like many classic feminine traits, being emotionally expressive has been given a bad rap. Women have traditionally been raised to express their feelings, then get labeled as “hysterical” or “over-sensitive” when they do, while men have been trained to stuff them.

Nobody wins with that model. Thanks to psychologist Daniel Goleman, there is now a new paradigm for “emotional intelligence” that describes how to examine your emotions and then use that information to guide your thinking and behavior.

It's time to banish the notion that being stoic is a strength and raise vulnerability and transparency as the newest power tools.

Advertisement

3. See his side of the story

Imber Media / Pexels

I love combining seemingly opposite concepts. How about being a compassionate warrior? That means you’re not afraid to show empathy or to imagine how it feels to walk in someone else’s shoes.

It implies you can show all the positive traits of a warrior — strength, bravery, confidence, discipline — but can still be warm-hearted, sympathetic, and thoughtful.

The Dalai Lama said, “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.” If that’s not a resounding endorsement, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

4. Pick your battles

Julia M Cameron / Pexels

Let’s make this clear: Gentleness is not a weakness. Instead, think of it as a secret power source.

How many people do you know who get exactly what they want because they exude calm, kindness, and gentility but have a core of steel? They’re not wimps.

“Kill them with kindness” is one of my favorite phrases, and so is “You attract more flies with honey than with vinegar.”

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’ve had to bite your tongue to keep from exploding, you know how much control that takes. Being gentle requires strength.

Advertisement

5. Sense his emotional state

Thirdman / Pexels

Intuition is another one of those qualities that’s been blatantly assigned to women, as in “women’s intuition.”

In her seminal work, Toward a New Psychology of Women, feminist psychologist Jean Baker Miller described it as the necessity of"anyone in a subordinate position [i.e., women] to learn to ... be attuned to the vicissitudes of mood, pleasure, and displeasure of the dominant group [i.e., men].”

The ability to sense another person’s emotional state, to respond from instinct rather than logic, and to base your response on feelings rather than facts is truly a gift.

And, of course, anyone can develop that “attunement” whether they carry it in their cellular memory or not, whether male or female.

Advertisement

6. Let him take care of you

Helena Lopes / Pexels

The ability to connect meaningfully to others and to establish healthy, enduring relationships is the foundation of any human system.

In the early hunter/gatherer societies, women carried the responsibility of building communities and nurturing the clan while the men defended and provided for them.

Certainly, that traditional mindset still exists today, but increasingly, men are engaged in developing “relationship skills” through programs like the Sterling Institute or the Gottman Institute.

Let’s eliminate the lone cowboy archetype and embrace the power of connection. No matter how strong and independent your inner goddess is, she’ll always need a little help from her friends.

Advertisement

7. Ask for his input before making decisions

nappy / Pexels

The “command and control” model of leadership is dying a slow death, both in organizations and (hopefully) in families.

It’s based on a traditional military strategy that places one person in command who demands unquestioned respect and obedience but invites no input or suggestions. More and more business leaders recognize that this is not a viable paradigm for success but drives valued employees away.

Enter the feminine qualities of cooperation and collaboration. In some ways, these skills embody the previous ones we’ve discussed.

If you open yourself up to powerful, meaningful relationships, you must be willing to be vulnerable, empathetic, genuinely caring, and kind and trust your intuition.

Deborah Roth is a career/life transition coach, relationship coach, and interfaith minister with over 35 years of experience coaching, training, and speaking.