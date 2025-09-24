Online, we often see entire articles about signs a man feels trapped in a marriage. It’s a common issue that often results in a divorce if things aren’t addressed in time. What most people don’t realize is that women can feel more “marriage-trapped” than men.

After all, women are the ones filing the majority of divorces. If you’re a husband worried about the state of your marriage, I suggest watching out for these phrases a woman often says when she deeply regrets her marriage. They suggest that your wife might feel more trapped than you’d believe.

Here are 11 things a woman says when she deeply regrets her marriage

1. ‘Not right now, honey’

Does your wife avoid physical contact with you to the point that it’s hard to remember when you were last intimate? Does it feel like she recoils at the idea of even giving you a hug?

If you notice your wife getting physically distant, it’s a sign that she’s not happy in her relationship with you. This often stems from feelings of neglect, disrespect, or a sense of obligation to be with you.

2. ‘I’m busy’

Let’s be honest here: it’s pretty obvious when a woman doesn’t want to talk to you. If you notice that she’s on her phone 24/7 or on the computer all the time, be careful. While she could be busy, it also could signal a communication breakdown of sorts.

Women are more likely to avoid conflict by staying on their phones or just staying silent during conversations. If this is a fairly common problem, it could be that she’s using her phone as a way to get away from the task of talking to you.

3. ‘Don’t get married’

Oh man, if you hear this phrase being uttered to her friends, it’s a bad, bad sign. This is a phrase that is uttered by women who aren’t in happy marriages. If anything, it’s a sign they regret marrying you.

Should you hear this, it may be a good time to take a look at how you’re treating your wife. Maybe it’s time you paid more attention to her before it’s too late.

4. ‘I don’t regret having kids, but I regret who I had them with’

This might seem like it’s totally unrelated, but it’s not. Many women end up choosing to get married or stay in marriages as a result of having kids. If you proposed after she got pregnant, this could be a sign that she feels “baby trapped.”

The same could be said if you pressured her to have kids when she really wasn’t interested. This is precisely why so many relationship experts warn people against having kids as a way to compromise.

It never works out.

5. ‘I regret getting married’

This one is pretty obvious. Much like the phrase above, a wife who says this is generally not a happy one. Regretful wives who have not divorced are wives who often feel trapped or otherwise deeply resentful of their circumstances.

If she says she regrets marrying you to your face, that pretty much says everything you need to know about the state of your marriage.

6. ‘Not this again’

Be careful with women who are showing a lot of anger and contempt in a relationship. If she’s constantly prickly with you, it’s a sign she’s quiet-quitting the relationship. This is especially true if the remark is about the same argument you’ve had before.

If every single conversation feels stifled or cut short, chances are that she feels trapped, and she’s resentful of the fact that you’re still stuck together.

7. ‘I’m getting a new job’

Many women are only with their partners because they are financially tied to them or otherwise dependent on them. If this sounds like your situation, keep an eye on your wife’s career moves.

If she seems really dead-set on getting a job despite you offering her a comfy lifestyle, it could be that she feels trapped and wants to leave. This is also a sign of a Walkaway Wife.

8. ‘A single cat lady era sounds fun’

Often said as a joke among friends, phrases like this tend to hold a little grain of truth to them, even if it’s unspoken. If she makes a lot of jokes about being single, it’s likely because she misses being single.

If your wife makes a lot of these jokes, it could be time to sit her down and ask if she’s really unhappy. It might be the talk that saves your marriage.

9. ‘I don’t need to do anything for our anniversary. It’s fine’

Hint: it’s never fine. A wife who is not interested in celebrating your wedding anniversary (or asks to celebrate it alone) is a wife who genuinely doesn’t see it as something worth celebrating.

The message here is clear. She feels trapped and sad in her marriage.

10. ‘Sometimes, I wonder what would have happened if I had gone out with someone else’

Almost every woman will have moments when she wonders what could have been. It’s normal to get a little curious about the moments they had with exes, or even what may have been if they'd broken up with their current partner.

However, that doesn’t mean that it’s normal to fantasize about it all the time. If you’ve heard her talk about it a bunch, it’s quite likely that she feels trapped in her circumstances.

11. ‘If only [fictional character] was real…’

I hate to be the person who says this, but there’s a trope about bored, middle-aged housewives who fantasize about fictional characters for a reason. People who feel trapped often resort to fantasy to gain a sense of freedom.

While this is generally harmless from time to time, it still can be a major warning sign that it might be time to step up the romance…you know, just a smidge.

