11 Things Unhappy Wives Think About While Folding Laundry & Fantasizing About Leaving Their Husbands

Tension and marital resentment can be detrimental to both partners' well-being and life satisfaction, especially when it's left unspoken about and unresolved, like a study from the Journal of Family Psychology suggests. Whether it's an accumulation of small things, like falling short on household chores or avoiding small disagreements, or larger issues of betrayal or infidelity, ignoring problems doesn't make them go away; rather, it only amplifies the conflict and resentment both partners will struggle with down the road.

Many of the things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands could be both acknowledged and resolved with a conversation — at least, if their partners were open to listening, supporting, and making change. Of course, that's not always the case, but in the instances where a relationship lacks trust or communication, what's worth investing energy and effort into?

Here are 11 things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands

1. Feeling heard

Feeling heard in a relationship isn't just about talking about emotions and resolving conflict, it's the foundation of every interaction, choice, and bonding moment a long-term couple will have. Like a PLOS One study explains, the experience of feeling heard boosts our self-esteem and protects our relationships, allowing everyone to feel valued, even when there's a conflict or disagreement.

When a partner feels consistently unheard in their relationship, it can greatly affect relationship quality, according to a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family, which is why it's not surprising that it's one of the things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands.

They're yearning for open communication and emotional intelligence from their partners, even when it feels like they've proven themselves incapable over and over again.

2. Their kids

Many marital partners make the decision to stay together, even though they're in a toxic relationship and unhappy, for the sake of their kids' well-being. However, experts, like family and marriage therapist David Schwartz, argue that this decision is more detrimental than leaving a relationship, as it often taints kids' perspectives of what a healthy relationship looks like and encourages them to adopt misguided coping mechanisms for conflict, confrontation, and anger.

It's one of the things that often keeps women from leaving their toxic relationships and seeking out partners that make them feel seen, heard, and valued. They've attached the identity of motherhood and being a caregiver into their identity so fiercely that they feel a pressure to put their kids' needs entirely above their own, even in cases like this where it may be misguided.

3. Their 'old' identity

Many women feel pressured to change their identity, adopt new roles, and shift their personal values to accommodate a relationship or marriage. In some cases, shifting and evolving into a new stage of life is perfectly healthy and normal, but when your personality, passions, and goals are consistently dismissive and invalidated, it can spark resentment and disconnection.

Like psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen suggests, finding clarity, being self-aware, and balancing emotional intelligence in a relationship starts with personal identity. Whether that's making time for your hobbies, investing in relationships outside of a marriage, or taking time for yourself, the healthiest relationships are partners who balance connection with individuality.

It's also one of the things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands — they miss the version of themselves they used to be or resent their partner for shaming them into being available 100% of the time.

4. Wasting time

In stagnant marriages that seem stuck in an unhealthy or unfulfilling state, it's common for partners to secretly feel like they're wasting time. If they're not receiving any kind of support or change from their partners, even after being communicative or setting boundaries, what are they sticking around for?

According to psychologist Mark Travers, successful relationships are between people who actively choose each other — at the end of every day, amid a conflict, and in the hardest parts of their lives. If you're not willing to commit to your partner or the potential they hold and they're equally stagnant, it can feel like you're wasting time.

5. Their missed connections

On top of wasting time and settling for a partner that doesn't respect or support them, one of the things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands is their missed connections. Whether it's "the one that got away," a co-worker that treats them with compassion, or a high school ex that never made her question her worth, sometimes it's those comparisons that spark change or motivation to leave.

Of course, making an effort to communicate with your partner to fix issues is key. It's unfair to compare a partner to an old connection or fantasize about leaving if you haven't expressed emotions or concerns. However, if you have and there's little to no change, it might be time to consider whether this relationship is worth leaning into or drifting away from.

6. Not feeling wanted or attractive

According to a 2021 study on marriages, feeling desirable to a partner is key to boosting intimacy, physical connection, and relationship satisfaction. When a partner starts to feel unworthy or unattractive in the eyes of their partner — whether that's sparked by language, mistrust, or lacking intimacy — it can spark emotional and physical disconnection.

It's one of the things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands. It may seem simple, but at the end of the day, it's what many of us truly want deep down: to feel heard and wanted.

7. What their friends and family would say

Even when we're not entirely aware of it, we're constantly feeding into comparison culture. Whether it's seeking out external validation and approval, holding our partners to unrealistic standards, or comparing our relationships with those of the people around us, it can feel impossible to avoid thinking about other people's perceptions and comparing.

Worrying about what their friends and family might say and think about them is one of the things unhappy wives think about while folding laundry and fantasizing about leaving their husbands.

Especially if they have low self-esteem, one of the things people in toxic or unhappy relationships already struggle with, and are prone to seeking approval from their social circles, it could be holding them back from doing what's best for them.

8. Feeling tired of pretending

Whether it's at social events, in front of the kids, or literally in conversations with their partner, unhappy wives are tired of pretending. They don't want to keep taking on the extra emotional labor — as they often do in straight relationships — of pretending everything is okay or that they're perfectly happy.

They're tired of putting on a show for the sake of everyone else's comfort and well-being, especially when it puts their own at risk. It's likely not until they're alone and with their thoughts — folding laundry or driving to work — that this realization hits, but once it does, it can feel draining, exhausting, and impossible to ignore.

9. Feeling more alone around her husband

According to a study from Pew Research Center, almost 30% of people in an unhappy relationship or who are dissatisfied with their family dynamic feel lonely, even when they're around other people. Oftentimes, this nagging feeling of loneliness that sneaks up on unhappy wives is a symptom of their lacking emotional connection and intimacy with partners.

Even if they're still showing physical affection, not feeling heard, having a safe space to express concerns, or even express emotions, can feel isolating and frustrating in an unhealthy relationship.

10. Feeling pressured to over-explain

In relationships without a foundation of trust or understanding, partners can feel pressured to justify their decisions or over-explain themselves, even at the expense of their emotional connection and intimacy. It can feel dismissive when a partner feels entitled to your every thought and decision, and often sparks resentment when there's already some building.

The only way to truly let go of and heal from resentment in a marriage is to express it openly. However, many unhappy wives are currently living in relationships with partners who don't know how to embrace vulnerability, take accountability, or openly express themselves, which makes this process a million times more difficult.

11. Dwindling trust

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, trust is the foundation of any relationship, and it holds a lot of power in either bonding or disconnecting partners from each other.

Unhappy wives often consider trust when they're left to their own thoughts — worried about what their partners are doing behind their backs, saying behind closed doors, or thinking about doing without expressing.

And when trust is gone from a connection, everything else slowly starts falling to shambles.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.