5 Things A Man Only Does When He's Deeply In Love With His Whole Heart

Some men are not known for their capability of expressing their emotions. It can be hard to put into words just exactly what the mind and heart are feeling. But for those men, they prefer to let their actions speak louder than their words.

Men are brought up with societal expectations that they must be pillars of support for their friends, family and loved ones. Showing emotion isn't considered "manly" by their peers.​ And, unfortunately, this can leave the women in a man's life wondering, "Does he love me?"

But when men finally decide to bring down the walls and let a person in, they make sure that special someone knows how much they're loved.

Here are 5 things a man does when he's deeply in love.

1. He loves his partner for who they are, not what they look like.

Ironically enough, as the world shifts more towards superficial beauty and a hook-up style culture, more and more men are choosing women for who they are rather than who looks the best.

While looks are important in some aspects of attraction, these men look deep into a woman's soul, paying attention to her values, morals, and who she is at her core.

Men that have fallen for their partners embrace them in every way. They've fallen in love with each and every flaw or imperfection they have, and want nothing more than to support that person's dreams. They see beyond their partner's mistakes and imperfections, understanding that we are all human.

A man who is deeply in love will compliment his partner, too — not on their looks, but on their personality traits that stand out and make him swoon.

2. He protects his partner.

Men who are truly, deeply in love are always on guard of their partner, making sure both physical and emotional harm never reaches their loved one. They're always ready to stand in harm's way if it means the safety of their partner.

Whether it's protecting them from an altercation or ensuring their emotional safety by way of comfort and security, a man who is in love is adamant about protecting his partner. Additionally, he never thinks to hit or abuse the people he loves.

Photo: Heitor Verdi / Pexels

3. He wants to know his partner's opinion.

Men who love and adore their partners always value what they have to say. Whether it's an extreme political view, a stance on religion, or what color to paint the living room, he's always willing to hear her side of things.

When a man values his partner's thoughts, no matter the subject, it shows that he truly trusts her. He wants her input! He values how she truly feels about the topic at hand.

If a man goes out of his way to pick his partner's brain, it's a huge sign that he's in love.

4. He goes out of his way for them.

A man who is in love will almost always drop whatever he's doing if his partner needs help. She's easily his top priority, and if there's any way he can fix her problems, he's going to do it.

This could mean walking across town to get something she left at home or simply leaving a party early because she would rather be somewhere else. It also means doing small things, like buying her favorite things, just because, as a way to prove his loyalty and love.

He makes it a point to put her needs above his own, without sacrificing his well-being in the process. He's conscientious and considerate, and he makes sure she knows it.

5. He lets them live their own life.

A theme that commonly happens in long-term relationships is codependency. Some men struggle when their partners don't spend every single second with them. It's as if he can't maintain independence in his relationship and is defined by it.

If a man truly loves his partner, he will be more than okay with her spending time with other people, whether it be girlfriends, coworkers, or family. He doesn't get jealous and he doesn't try to hold her back from seeing the people she cares about. In fact, he encourages it.

Photo: Dziana Hasanbekava / Pexels

He recognizes that we all need time to be independent and practice the things that make us who we are. He also knows that his partner had a life of independence before he came around, and he wants to honor that by letting her live her life outside of her relationship with him.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.