16 Rare Signs You've Already Found Your Heartmate, According To Psychology

Finding a heartmate is the number one priority for many people. I believe you have a lot of chances to do so. Your heartmate might not necessarily just be one person.

There's a reincarnation-based belief that I've always been fond of. That belief is that when you die, your soul shatters and breaks into pieces. Those pieces are randomly brought together with pieces of many other souls to form new souls and new people.

So when you meet someone that you so strongly click with or find that person who is so clearly your heartmate, you're finding pieces of your heart in them, and they're finding pieces of their heart in you.

Here are the signs you've found your heartmate:

1. You easily connect without trying

Maybe you met through a mutual friend. You might have run into each other at the park. Maybe you were making eyes at each other at the bar. Whatever the case, when you finally said hello, there was electricity. There was an intense connection made through conversation and body language.

For some couples, this feeling fades over time, but with your heartmate, it only grows more intense. Enjoy this, because it's not something everyone gets to have.

2. Your level of communication is unmatched

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Every long-lasting relationship's success can be attributed to the ability to communicate not just clearly but authentically. This communication is real, nothing is hidden and there's no lying. There's nothing to hide.

A key indicator of finding a soulmate is a deep level of communication characterized by effortless understanding, open vulnerability, and a strong sense of being on the same wavelength. Verbal and nonverbal cues align seamlessly, creating profound connection and intimacy.

A 2021 study published by Frontiers in Psychology explained that healthy communication in a soulmate relationship also includes constructive conflict resolution and the ability to express disagreements respectfully.

This leaves you open and vulnerable with your partner. It sometimes takes practice, but heartmates have this type of communication with one another. Heartmates need to voice their needs and know that communication comes in many different forms. But good communication will lead to a higher connection.

3. You create your world together

The strongest relationships with heartmates are the ones where they create together. Sure, it can be fun to lay in bed and watch movies. Hanging out is great. But if that's all you do, where are you headed?

Heartmates find the things they have in common, and even some things they don't, and jump in with both feet. They share the arts, and sciences, and create together. Sharing these passions pushes your passions for one another even further.

4. Things are kind of intense

Everything about your relationship seems intense. What you do for fun, your ideas, your passions, your fights — everything has a certain fire behind it.

A 2021 review published by Social and Personality Psychology Compass often points to intense emotional connection, deep understanding, and familiarity as indicators of a strong, potentially long-lasting relationship. Factors like shared values, mutual respect, and the ability to navigate challenges are crucial for a healthy long-term partnership.

5. You feel like you've known each other forever

A heartmate is a person defined as someone who shares a piece of your heart, so chances are, you've known them in a past life. So that extremely familiar feeling makes sense. You should know them. You have a part of each other in you both.

6. You just "get" each other

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

It's not something I can especially easily describe here. But there's just something between you that clicks. You understand what they're thinking and feeling. Most experts view it as a subjective feeling rather than a concrete reality.

They emphasize that strong, healthy relationships are built through active effort, communication, and compatibility, not an instant, perfect connection. The Gottman Institute identified factors like gratitude, empathy, and shared goals that foster strong connections.

7. You love their imperfections

If you feel like you constantly need to change your partner for the better, it's not exactly a good sign. With a heartmate, you'll find even their stranger quirks and imperfections endearing.

8. You can't picture life without them

Once you've met your heartmate, you just can't see going on without them. It's impossible to picture what life would be like without them gracing your presence. The concept aligns with research on deep, committed relationships characterized by a strong sense of interdependence, familiarity, and an almost inseparable bond.

When couples deeply integrate their lives and goals, they may experience a strong sense of 'we-ness,' making it hard to envision themselves separately. A 2021 study suggests that people in committed relationships often hold slightly idealized perceptions of their partners, which could contribute to the feeling of completeness and difficulty imagining life without them.

9. It feels like it's you two against the world

No matter what might happen, you have each others' backs. You can ride out any storm together.

10. You have a telepathic bond

Like ET and Elliot, you seem to know what they're feeling, know what they're about to say. You think about them and not long after, they shoot you a call or a text message.

A 2021 study published in the Journal for the Study of Spirituality found that what might feel like telepathy can often be explained by strong emotional connection, deep understanding, and highly attuned communication within a close relationship. Cultural narratives and personal experiences can strongly influence the belief in soulmates and telepathy, leading individuals to interpret certain feelings as evidence of a special connection.

11. You see it in their eyes

You look in their eyes and see something so... familiar. They draw you in almost immediately. Experts on reincarnation don't think it's an accident. Pay close attention to the eyes of the people you meet.

12. You feel inspired by them

At the end of the day, old souls are here to seek out people to inspire. They want to leave the world a better place. Join forces with them and you'll make waves in this life.

A 2022 study highlighted the importance of mutual support, personal growth, and deep connection in a healthy relationship. These qualities align with feeling inspired by one's partner, which often indicates alignment in values and aspirations. This is a crucial aspect of a strong and lasting relationship.

13. You can be totally and completely honest with them

Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock

They don't lie to your face, especially over petty things. This will sometimes hurt, but they don't sugarcoat how they feel.

14. You can easily carry deep conversations with them

They don't have time to talk about the Kardashians or neighborhood gossip. They want good, mentally stimulating conversations. Be ready for that!

15. You learn about life from each other

They want to share what they've learned with the whole world.

16. You feel supported by them

Heartmates want to see the best in themselves and their partners. Even if what they think you're doing is a little bit silly, they have your back. They will express opinions though.

