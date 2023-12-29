10 Sweet Ways For A Man To Earn A Woman's Forever Love

When men are trying to win over a woman, they sometimes resort to grand gestures of their love. They may take a woman out to a fancy dinner, send her giant bouquets of flowers, or buy her expensive jewelry.

But the key to earning a woman's heart is all about the little things. Because those small acts mean everything to her.

Here are 10 ways men can earn a woman's love — forever.

1. Say 'no' to her — and mean it.

Far too often, men fail to hold their positions on any number of issues. It's easier to give in than it is to sustain a prolonged commitment to a conviction. Women hate inconsistency. She wants to know that you say what you mean, and mean what you say.

For example, if you made plans ahead of time to take her out, but she wants to change it at the last minute, tell her no. Additionally, if you don't want her to wear something specific from her wardrobe, tell her no. Treat her body like the treasure it is and she will never want to show it to anyone else.

Photo: Savannah Dematteo / Pexels

2. Drive the car when she’s in it.

It’s a deadly weapon, after all. As the man of the house, you should protect your family and literally take the wheel. There's nothing more ridiculous than having someone acting as a chauffeur when they already have so much on their plate.

Instead, drive her around and take some of the stress off her shoulders. Make her feel important.

3. Make intimacy a major part of your relationship.

When you make love to her, never wait to be serviced by her. One would think this would be obvious to men, but sadly, it's not.

Women want to be desired, as if they are the only woman in the world for you. They don’t look at intimacy like you do. Why would you think she's excited to pleasure you when you haven’t said or done one thing she needs in weeks?

And that doesn’t mean just in bed. Say nice things to her throughout the day, help with the kids, listen to her concerns without trying to fix them or telling her to get over it. Catch my drift? Take time to show her how unique she is and she will be devoted to you for life.

4. Stand up for her.

Don't allow anyone to disrespect her. A price must be paid if it happens.

No matter what modern society will have you believe, women don’t want to be like men; that would only diminish them. They don’t want to be around "locker room talk." Sure, they have grown accustomed to it and have accepted it as “the way things are,” but given a chance at being treated like a lady, they would take it almost every time.

When your buddies start cursing in front of the woman in your life, stop them in their tracks and let them know that she is to be respected at all times.

5. Never yell or curse at her.

What makes you think you should treat or talk to her in a way that you would never treat your mother, let alone any other person? And if you speak to your mom that way, you should never enjoy the company of a woman.

It's essential to show her respect, even when you're angry or upset. No woman will respond kindly to being yelled at or put down. And for women, the first time they are disrespected by a man, they are sure to leave.

6. Dance with her.

Take the few minutes it takes for a song to play and dance with her. Grab her by the hand and lead her to the living room or open space where you can move around freely.

Pick a song you can both share and just dance while holding one of her hands and pressing your other hand on the small of her back. Then, she will be much more interested in taking it into the bedroom.

Photo: Маргарита Архангельская / Pexels

7. Touch her often.

People love to be acknowledged. Women, in particular, like to feel like they are in physical contact with their loved ones. Even the slightest touch is important in winning her forever love.

So, hold her hand, hug her, put your hands on her shoulders, kiss her cheek for no reason, or rub her back for her. Let her know that you see her and appreciate her, showing love with physical affection.

8. Remember what she likes but, more importantly, never forget what she hates.

How she feels about things is no secret to men. Pay attention. And if you think it’s too much work, make sure to notice the disappointment in her face the next time you don’t take out the trash when it’s sitting right there.

Trust me, she files it away in the back of her mind and never forgets. The next time you’re in bed, she will be thinking about all the times you ignored the things that are important to her, no matter how trivial you think they are.

Because it’s not about the trash being taken out, it’s about a pattern of you disregarding her feelings.

9. Learn her wants and needs.

Is it really that difficult learning what your partner likes? Just ask her and she will tell you. Take the time to learn the things that make her tick, who she is at her core, what she believes in.

Every woman is unique. If you learn about yours, she will feel appreciated and will become closer to you.

10. Protect her secrets.

Every woman has secrets, be it experiences they’ve had, or memories they never thought they could share.

Photo: Ba Tik / Pexels

If she believes in you enough to share them with you, make sure you take them to your grave. If she's willing to let you into the deepest part of her psyche, don’t ruin it by throwing it in her face or disclosing it outside of your intimate relationship.

Having information that only you two have will bring you closer than you can ever imagine. And it will translate into all aspects of your relationship.

Christian Caballero is a writer, public speaker, social commentator, blogger, and former White House Fellow. His bylines have appeared on MDPI, USA Hispanic, and Huffington Post, among others.