If you want to find a soulmate and fall in love, you should start by looking for some key personality traits that are essential for soul-connected relationships. Emotionally mature and responsible men and women demonstrate considerate behavior towards their significant others in relationships. This speaks to their compassion, moral internal compass, and conscience as both people and partners.

So, what personality traits make someone a potential soulmate? Are there signs they're emotionally stable enough to have a long-term, committed relationship? If you want to find your soulmate, someone who makes a soul-connected partner, look for people with specific traits. They'll reveal the kind of deep, lasting connection that goes far beyond surface chemistry — often before you even recognize it yourself.

Here are 7 subtle traits that indicate a person is your soulmate (even if you don't realize it right away):

1. They're honest

A person who is your soulmate is transparent in all of their interactions and consistently tells the truth. They don't ever feel the need to embellish or lie about details, no matter how big or small. Rather, they prefer to be open and honest.

A partner's willingness to be honest, even about difficult things, demonstrates deep trust and a commitment to the relationship, fostering a secure connection where both individuals feel safe to be themselves and grow together. A 2024 study explained that this shared journey of growth can be a powerful sign of a soulmate connection, as you help each other develop.

They don't lie, try to trick you, or omit or spin information for their own gain. Being truthful and sincere is simply who they are.

2. They're accountable

They take ownership of what they say and do and follow through with promises. When they say they are going to do something, you never have to doubt that they will do it.

They take responsibility for their own emotions and their behavior. If they happen to be upset or angry, they acknowledge and accept their behavior instead of trying to pass the blame to others. And, if they make a mistake, they own it and make amends.

When both partners accept responsibility for their actions, they can engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to blame. One study argued that this encourages open and honest communication, which is vital for resolving conflicts and preventing resentment.

3. They're empathetic

They respect other people and, most importantly, respect you — enough to be considerate of how they choose their words and how they behave. They have no intention to hurt, humiliate, or demean you.

One study explained that empathy transforms a relationship from a simple connection into a deeply intertwined partnership where you are both supported and encouraged to grow. Empathy is an incredibly important part of any loving relationship, and they make it a point to always lead with compassion. It helps them connect and foster emotional intelligence in the process.

4. They're assertive

They will state their thoughts, feelings, and opinions and expect the same from you. But rather than being aggressive in their approach, they remain neutral.

They are assertive in their communication style and strive toward a win-win outcome, where you're both satisfied with the solution. Revenge is simply not in their bones. Through being assertive, they can ask for what they need in a direct, honest, and respectful way, where everyone’s dignity remains intact.

Healthy assertiveness creates a balanced dynamic where both partners feel their voice is valued and respected. A 2023 study explained that this is the opposite of passive or aggressive communication, which leads to imbalances and potential manipulation.

5. They're rational

They are reasonable and rational in their interactions, rather than prone to behaving like a petty and petulant child. They are emotionally mature, can admit when they are wrong, can properly regulate their emotions, and uphold integrity.

They do not allow their emotions to govern their behavior and know how to always act with calm and poise. And the best part is that you feel safe approaching them with concerns.

6. They're supportive

They want to support you in a healthy way, where both parties take ownership of their lives and emotions, but still support one another throughout the ups and downs. They are not only there for you physically, but make it a point to support you mentally and emotionally.

They have no interest in tearing you apart to get what they want because they actually care deeply about you. They want you to be emotionally intact and healthy. Because when you are, they are, too.

A 2020 study suggested that a partner's consistent support contributes to greater emotional resilience and a sense of profound compatibility, making a relationship feel more fulfilling. A key sign of this type of connection is that your partner inspires personal growth, making you feel more like your authentic self and enabling you to thrive together.

7. They're loving

They want an emotionally safe, healthy, loving relationship based on the fundamentals of mutual respect, decency, and commitment. Just like you!

They enjoy showering you with affection, complimenting you just because, and accept you as you truly are. And that, to them, is the definition of true intimacy.

Joanne Brothwell MSW, RSW, CLC, APE is a therapist, social worker, author, and psychotherapist who specializes in helping survivors of abuse deal with trauma and depression.