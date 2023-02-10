40 Cute Compliments To Give Someone That Don't Have Anything To Do With Looks

By Destiny Duprey — Updated on Feb 10, 2023
Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the pool of "You are soOoOoOO pretty" compliments?
Here's the thing: I will never complain if someone compliments my physical appearance. I have spent many years trying to feel comfortable in my skin and now that I am, I enjoy hearing someone else assure me that I am not the beast I thought I was.
However, is "pretty" all that I am? I get it, whenever we see a random, attractive person, our first instinct (if we're brave enough) would be to compliment their physical appearance.
Because we do not know them as people it's easier to call out their beauty rather than dissect their personality and get to know them on a personal level.
Are we supposed to allow people to call us "cute" or "pretty" without feeling the need to address how society made us believe that this is all we are? We are more than those words, and I'm going to help everyone who has fallen under when it comes to complimenting people.
Research studies indicate that receiving a compliment can "boost self-efficiency, enhance feelings of competence and autonomy, and creates positive feelings."
So, while being praised for our looks can boost our happiness levels, it is not something we all want to hear 24/7.
Being called pretty over and over again is the equivalent of receiving messages on Tinder that start off with "Hey." There are so many other conversation starters to think of, and some people think that a three-letter word is your golden ticket to love.
Instead of praising someone for their beauty, let's change the way we compliment one another and find new, fun things to say that will give our conversation partner the same mood-boosting feelings!
Here are 40 compliments to give someone that doesn't have anything to do with their looks:
1. Their strength
You are one of the strongest people I know.
2. Their level of fun
You are more fun than anyone or anything I know, including bubble wrap.
3. Their individuality
You are the most perfect you there is.
4. Their viewpoint
Your outlook on life is amazing.
5. Their presence
You just light up the room.
6. Their effect on other people
I love the way you bring out the best in people.
7. Their effect on you
You inspire me.
8. Their cooking
When it comes to cooking, no one’s meals are quite as delicious.
9. Their ability to be better
You make me want to be a better person.
10. Their smile
Your smile is contagious.
11. Their cartoon-like abilities
If cartoon bluebirds were real, a couple of 'em would be sitting on your shoulders singing right now.
12. Their ability to make life better
You're like sunshine on a rainy day.
13. Their sweat
I bet you sweat glitter.
14. Their ability to make life colorful
Colors seem brighter when you're around.
15. Their fun levels
You're more fun than a ball pit filled with candy.
16. Their humor
Jokes are funnier when you tell them.
17. Their ability to always see the good
You always know how to find that silver lining.
18. Their ability to make the sadness better
You're a candle in the darkness.
19. Their ability to make life better
Being around you is like a happy little vacation.
20. Their ability to make you feel calm
You're like a breath of fresh air.
21. Their ability to make anyone smile
You're someone's reason to smile.
22. Their kindness
Your kindness is a balm to all who encounter it.
23. Their bravery
You are so brave.
24. Their courage
You have the courage of your convictions.
25. Their coolness level
You were cool way before hipsters were cool.
26. Their flaws
That thing you don't like about yourself is what makes you really interesting.
27. Their thoughtfulness
You're so thoughtful.
28. Their ability to know what they want
When you make up your mind, nothing stands in your way.
29. Their level of self
You seem to really know who you are.
30. Their perspective
Your perspective is refreshing.
31. Their fact-sharing ability
Your ability to recall random factoids at just the right times is impressive.
32. Their ability to persevere
You're always learning new things and trying to better yourself. That's awesome.
33. Their grammar ability
If someone based an Internet meme on you, it would have impeccable grammar.
34. Their resourcefulness
I bet you could survive a zombie apocalypse.
35. Their creativity
Your creative potential seems limitless.
36. Their ability to get back up
Everyone gets knocked down sometimes; only people like you get back up again and keep going.
37. Their mind
You have a good head on your shoulders.
38. Their accomplishments
I hope you are proud of yourself because I am!
39. Their good choices
You are a great example to others.
40. The way they make you feel
You are the reason I am smiling today.
