When it comes to understanding why a woman falls in love with you, guys must understand the basics of how to kiss in a heartfelt and romantic way. Using the right kissing techniques in the right spots can send shivering chills down her spine.

When kissing, you want to pay attention to her body language before attempting to move in for a kiss. Remember that most women want to be mentally and emotionally connected as much as they want to be physically. This means it’s essential that before you think about how to kiss her, you begin by inviting her in while paying attention to her signs of consent.

Advertisement

Here are 9 subtle secrets to kissing a woman like she's never been kissed before:

1. Hold her hand

Doing this brings in chemistry for both of you. She will want more and will get a little pitter-patter in her heart to alert her you are being romantic and affectionate.

2. Touch her back

When you open the door for her, leaning over to see if she's having fun, or just casually opening the door for her with a slight touch on her back for a couple of seconds will help her notice you are giving her attention.

Advertisement

3. Tell her that she’s beautiful

You don't need to overdo it with compliments. But when the time is right, tell her she’s gorgeous. According to a study from 2017, women prefer when men compliment them with more literal language.

4. Stare into her eyes and smile

If you want to be a little daring, you can even bite your lip as you do this. Look her in the eye, place your hand gently behind her neck, and softly go in for this kiss.

Allow yourself to take time and be gentle, possibly even following her lead. As you both lean in, close your eyes and kiss her gently. Make it last a little.

5. Catch her attention

Before you kiss a woman on the first date or after you've gotten to know her, you need the right atmosphere and, most importantly, consent. Command and catch her attention and look into her eyes as you talk with her to make sure you connect with some eye contact.

Advertisement

Vera Arsic / Pexels

6. Start slowly

When you kiss a woman, make sure to go slowly at first and don't use the tongue right away. Take it slow and breezy, and kiss her with gentle and smooth kisses with some passion in there.

7. Don't bite, moan, or be aggressive with your kiss

Just remember to be soft and tender and have a nice time with some passionate kissing. When using your tongue, be in the moment and follow each other's lead.

Advertisement

It's not about how wild your tongue can get but how sensual you can be. When you know what to do leading up to and during the kiss, you create a magnetic love attraction.

8. Don't use your tongue

For a first kiss, usually, the tongue is off the table. However, you can glide your tongue on her bottom lip to see if she opens her mouth more for a French kiss.

9. Play into body intimacy

As you're kissing her, you should be moving your hands, caressing her face, touching her hair, and touching her body. A good kisser will kiss while using their hands to play into body intimacy.

Safe places to put your hands are on the side of her face, the back of her head or neck, and the middle or lower part of her back. You don't want to move your hands down any further. That would be too far for a first kiss.

Advertisement

What do you do before you kiss a woman? In general, before you kiss a woman, most importantly, make sure you have good breath. Make sure you aren't drunk or intoxicated when you kiss a woman for the first time. You don't want your mouth to taste like alcohol, and you don't want to have a cotton mouth.

Brush your teeth before going in for the kiss, or have some breath mints on hand. Next, you want some chapstick or lip balm because kissing chapped lips isn't the greatest.

Most importantly, you want to make sure she's interested in you. Get a good read of her emotions and how she speaks to you to know if she would want to kiss you. Make her know she is wanted.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that a long, sensual kiss doesn't necessarily need to be confined to kissing her on the mouth. There are other places where you can and should kiss a woman when the two of you are both comfortable with each other.

Kissing is a preference, just like intimacy. However, there are some things you can keep in mind and know how to kiss a woman well.

Apollonia Ponti is a dating and relationship expert and certified coach who works with men and women to get exactly what they want from their love life.