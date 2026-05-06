Good communication both predicts marital satisfaction and secures it in married couples, especially when it’s intentional, healthy, and consistent. When couples fight with the intention of “winning” and dismiss their partner's needs through avoidance, they sabotage communication and push themselves toward an easy-to-fall-into “point of no return” in their relationships.

Many of the specific phrases that hurt good husbands more than their wives will ever know make them more disconnected and disengaged from each other. Even if they’re coping skills for bigger problems or seemingly efficient phrases to manage the chaos of everyday life, they’re a sign of a couple who no longer understand how to manage chaos or support one another from the same team.

Here are 11 specific phrases that hurt good husbands more than their wives will ever know

1. ‘You make me crazy’

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In relationships where misunderstood intentions, emotional dysregulation, and chronic conflict impact both partners, marital satisfaction and general quality of life tend to go down. In other words, when a partner feels like a burden to the other, especially when asking for and communicating with the bare minimum, there is often a sense of resentment that hurts both people.

Even if a partner does genuinely feel more confused and angry around a husband for a variety of reasons, the key to addressing those issues isn’t to use phrases like “you make me crazy.” It’s regulating personal emotions and figuring out a way to talk through concerns, rather than weaponizing them to feel more important or pitied.

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2. ‘Just let me do it’

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While many women do struggle with resentment and animosity toward male partners around household obligations, especially when they usually create more work or weaponize incompetence to add more work to their plates, taking over completely only perpetuates this dynamic. Especially in a household where a male partner actually wants to be useful and supportive, a phrase like “just let me do it” only takes their autonomy away.

They feel more incapable around a partner who wants to do everything themselves, instead of teaching. It’s easy to justify this language in households where women are “parenting” their own husbands, but most of the time, inaction stems from ignorance and a lack of communication, rather than malicious, insidious intentions.

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3. ‘I told you so’

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Struggling with conflict and relying on unhelpful phrases to “manage” personal emotions and insecurities are often signs of adult immaturity in relationships, according to psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis. So, the next time you think about saying “I told you so” when a partner ignores your advice or does something you disapprove of, take some space to reconsider.

Have a healthy conversation about what hurt you and how you can change. If they’re passive and ignorant about how their actions affect you, that might be a sign your marriage needs some intentional work, not a disconnecting phrase and “jab” that hurts you both.

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4. ‘Why can’t you be more like...’

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Even though comparisons in our lives, when realistic and well-intentioned, can sometimes boost our progress and well-being, most of the time, upward social comparisons in our relationships decrease our connections and lower relationship satisfaction. Especially when they’re used to weaponize relationship issues to cause harm, partners aren’t actually solving anything together by making each other feel inadequate.

According to a study from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, these comparisons sting in the moment, but they also linger in relationships, causing long-term resentment and frustration that sticks around, even after a conversation’s been forgotten.

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5. ‘You should know that’

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Your partner isn’t a mind reader. So, if you’re regularly withholding information and personal concerns in conversations with a spouse, it’s unrealistic to assume that they’ll be able to help.

If you’re both not leaning into open communication and saying how you feel, it’s somewhat irresponsible to assume that you can help one another. Yes, they should be able to read your body language, but at the end of the day, telling someone what’s bothering you is the key to actually getting the help you need, not “you should know that.”

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6. ‘You’re turning into your father’

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While many people “turn into” or adopt the habits and behaviors of their parents at some point in their lives, weaponizing unresolved trauma or toxic relationships to bring your partner down doesn’t get relationships anywhere. Especially when a partner tries to leverage an insecurity they know their spouse has to serve their own interests or cope with complex emotions, it only pushes them further apart.

“You’re turning into your father,” especially when stemming from a complicated family dynamic or resentment, makes a partner feel like they can’t be themselves. It pushes them into a box and shames them. It sabotages the healthy arguments and conversations couples need to strengthen their relationships.

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6. ‘You never do the chores’

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Instead of demonizing someone else’s behavior in a relationship, experts suggest using “I” statements. Instead of saying “you never do the chores,” swap it for something like, “I feel overwhelmed when the house is messy.”

Instead of singling out your partner, you create space for productive conversation and healthy support. Resentment doesn’t build up over time when chores go overlooked, or household labor falls on a single person, at least in relationships where couples are still engaged with each other and care about making the other feel better.

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7. ‘This always happens’

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Especially when a phrase like “this always happens” in the face of conflict or complex emotions sparks avoidance, where one partner completely disengages from a conversation when their feelings are hurt, chances are it’s only causing more stress, resentment, and frustration over time.

If you don’t feel heard by your partner or notice similar cycles of frustration happening over and over again, chances are something needs to change. If you blame them with a phrase like this and completely ignore the conversation that needs to take place or the emotions you need to share, it becomes an inevitability in the relationship.

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8. ‘I don’t know why I put up with this’

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Unless you’re ready to have a conversation about leaving a partner or ending a marriage, weaponizing divorce should never even cross a partner’s mind. Never use a phrase like “I don’t know why I put up with this” or “I regret marrying you,” even when it’s easy in the heat of the moment. Even the term wields so much emotional power, making partners feel scared, afraid, anxious, and frustrated immediately.

Focus on working together as a team, even when it requires space and work to do so, because threatening to leave a partner only causes all kinds of complicated dynamics and resentment that are difficult to come back from.

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9. ‘It’s not that big of a deal’

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Whether it’s weaponizing gendered stereotypes or trying to distort a partner’s version of the truth, gaslighters prefer to exist in a state of chaos and confusion. Even if they’re not consciously manipulating a partner, they’re distorting their reality and making it harder to connect, solve problems, and support each other from a healthy place.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” used when a partner is expressing their emotions or asking for help, only reminds them that you’re not a safe space. They stop coming to you when they need help or even bringing up issues, because you invalidate and dismiss them at every turn. It may not come from a place of maliciousness, but it still sabotages the health of the relationship over time.

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10. ‘See what you’re doing to the kids?’

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When arguing at home or condemning a partner’s behavior, the least favorable thing you can do is attack their parenthood identity. Especially if you’re doing it with kids in the room, you’re only teaching them how to have bad arguments and unhealthy conflict.

According to couples therapist Irina Firstein, criticism around parenting or being a “bad parent” is incredibly harmful and often leads to serious wounds in the relationship and resentment that’s impossible to unwind.

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11. ‘You’re not even a provider’

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There are all kinds of gender norms and stereotypes that harm both men and women, especially the idea that one partner should be a “provider” for an entire family. However, some men find value in traditional norms, even in emotional ways, which is why attacking this part of their identity and making them feel “small” in their masculinity can be incredibly harmful in relationships.

Even if a phrase like “you’re not even a provider” is financially true, you’re also telling a partner that they’re not “worthy” enough of love or respect because they make less money. When finances become a pillar of affection, the marriage is doomed.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.