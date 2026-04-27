Getting in the car with your partner can be difficult. When unresolved issues are hiding under the surface, tension can show up even in the least expected places. For some couples, a simple car ride might lead to an instant argument.

For these couples, there is more going on than it may seem. Doing average tasks can be complicated when you feel resentful towards someone. Resentment builds up over time. It could be from a lack of trust or an overall sense of anxiety around that person. Some couples struggle to work out their problems, and when they’re in the car just the two of them, they are faced with tackling them head-on. Often, the reasons are sad, and it’s hard to understand if you’re an outsider looking in.

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Couples who argue almost every time they get in the car usually have these 10 sad reasons

1. They don’t trust each other

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Things happen that damage relationships. Even if we want to move past them, it can be complicated. Once trust is broken, it takes a lot of work to try to rebuild it. It’s harder for some than others, and can seep into other parts of their lives. Sometimes, it can become an issue when they are in the car together.

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If you’re experiencing trust issues with your partner, you might become anxious in the car with them. Not trusting them can lead to being afraid of their choices on the road. If you can’t trust them in one aspect of life, you may wonder if you can actually trust them in another. To some, it looks unnecessary, but for people going through it, there’s often something more serious brewing under the surface.

2. They have control issues

Some people struggle to lose control of their partner. They might be invested in calling all the shots and used to getting their way. If someone pushes back, it can throw them off. Behind the wheel, it can be even harder for them to let their partner lead the way. Likely, they want to be in control, but it’s not possible if the other person is driving.

People who get mad in the car may be more prone to hostile or aggressive behavior. Add in their need for control, and this can be a combination that makes things complicated for couples in the car together. It can be sad to watch a need for control take the toll on a couple’s car rides.

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3. They lack communication

Communication skills are essential in a relationship. When a couple struggles to engage with one another, it can be overwhelming. Misunderstandings and disagreements happen to everyone, but when a couple’s communication styles don’t mesh, it intensifies these issues. This can turn into yelling matches in the car. If something comes up that triggers these arguments, it can be difficult to come down from them.

Contention happens in the car. If something happens on the road that causes an argument, people who struggle to communicate may have a hard time navigating this. If they are always on edge with one another and don’t talk through their problems officially, being in the car together can start problems.

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4. They have unresolved problems

Even if you want to let things go, we’ve all been guilty of holding on to something that hurt us for longer than we should. We may feel like we never got a proper apology, or the pain it caused has taken a toll on us. Unresolved problems can sit under the surface and build up over time. It can be difficult to move past these things, and it can affect something as typical as a car ride.

Couples who argue almost every time they get in the car may have unresolved problems on their minds. When something comes up that triggers those feelings, a heated conversation may ensue. Being together in a small space can make these feelings rise to the surface.

5. They’re not comfortable with each other’s driving

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I’ll be honest, my partner's driving can freak me out at times. He’s a good driver, but sometimes he’ll miss exits or turns because he’s caught up in conversation or putting too much effort into curating the perfect soundtrack on the radio. It has caused a few arguments over the many years we have been together. When two people have different driving styles, it can cause arguments. Whether it’s how they brake in traffic or the speed they drive at, some couples instantly argue the second they get in the car with one another.

Sometimes, one partner is set on being right. They think there is a right or wrong way to drive a car. Because of this, they may become hypersensitive to their driving skills and start arguments when things aren’t going their way.

6. There is a power imbalance between them

We’ve all heard someone talk about who wears the pants in the relationship. Sometimes, one partner is in control, and it can be frustrating. This can take a toll on how they get along in the car. If someone always drives or gives commands from the passenger seat, it can be difficult for the other person. Arguments are sure to arise, and they can happen every time they’re in the car together, miserable. Likely, this power dynamic is unfolding outside of the car as well.

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A power imbalance can turn into a one-sided relationship. When in the car together, this can trigger that feeling. Whether it’s how they control the driving or where they’re going, this is a difficult issue to move past.

7. They’re dealing with a serious issue outside of the car

If a relationship is struggling, it’s not surprising that arguments might come up no matter where they are. Relationship problems can be all-consuming for some couples. It’s not easy to feel like you’re constantly at odds with the person you love. When you’re stuck in a car together and under high stress, it’s not surprising that conversations may grow heated.

Issues come up in every relationship. However, some couples can bounce back from them better than others. When you’re in a car together and struggling through a tough patch in your relationship, the road can be rocky, literally.

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8. They have anxiety

I’ve been in a serious car accident. After experiencing that, it can be hard to be in the car. Whether I’m driving or my partner is, it can feel overwhelming, and certain things trigger that moment that frankly, traumatized me. It’s not surprising that when your anxiety is piqued, you may become more susceptible to arguments.

For some, anxiety can cause anger. If someone is uncomfortable in the car because of something that has happened to them in the past, they may lash out at their partner. It’s not always intentional, either. It can be hard for them to process their emotions while they’re in the car.

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9. They are overly stressed

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Stress impacts our relationships more than we may realize. When we have a lot on our minds, our patience is thinner. Things that our partner does in the car can suddenly feel like the most annoying thing in the world. It’s a sign that we may have too much on our minds. Suddenly, a missed turn or a slam on the brakes turns into a major argument.

“Prolonged stress in any area will eventually take its toll, no matter how well you think you’re managing it. And, one of the first places that toll can be taken is in your closest relationships,” says Kurt Smith, PsyD, LMFT, LPCC, AFC. It may seem odd, but the weight of that stress might show itself when a couple is in the car together.

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10. They clash over directions

In my hometown, I have a preferred driving route. It avoids the freeways. It’s the way I chose to drive when I was learning, and it stuck with me. My partner can’t stand when I take that route. It takes more time than going on the freeway, and he can grow annoyed when I’m taking the side streets. While we don’t have full-blown arguments over this, I can certainly see how it could turn into that.

Directions can bring out the worst in some of us. We can get caught up in what we think is the most efficient route. This can be a sad reason why couples argue every time they get in the car together. It could be avoided, but for some people, it’s a serious issue.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.