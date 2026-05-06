If A Man Does These 11 Heartless Things To The Woman In His Life, He's Driven By Ego, Not True Love

Some women try to see the good in everyone. They want to believe that every man has their best interest at heart. Sadly, some men are more motivated by their ego than they are by love.

When a man has a big ego, he will prioritize himself above others. He cares less about the woman in his life’s feelings and focuses more on fulfilling his own every want and need. Kind gestures might be few and far between. It’s not easy to have a relationship with someone like this. It’s stressful trying to keep them happy while they put very little effort into doing the same for you. If you notice a guy is doing these heartless things to you, he’s more driven by his own ego than he will ever be by love.

If a man does any of these heartless things to the woman in his life, he's driven by ego, not true love

1. Always needing to be right

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Some men can’t stand being wrong. Even if they are wrong, they might believe they are right. In their minds, their way is the only way. It’s not easy to navigate a relationship with them. Instead of working with you, they’re more concerned with their ego.

This type of man can’t stand losing arguments. He might be combative and not back off, even when he is wrong. If he doesn’t care about hearing out the woman in his life, he may be trying to nurture his ego instead of his relationship.

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2. Belittling her

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Belittling is a sign that someone doesn’t respect you. If a man is comfortable putting you down, it might be because he thinks putting others down lifts him up. Instead of finding comfort within himself, he may find it beneficial for his self-esteem to hurt people along the way. While this is a sign that he is protecting his ego, the truth may be that it is fragile. He might need to hurt others to make himself feel better.

Men like this may have a problem with women. They find that putting others down, especially women, makes them feel better about themselves.

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3. Ignoring her feelings

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We all deserve to be in a relationship with someone who respects our feelings. In a strong relationship, sharing our deepest emotions is necessary. Being vulnerable allows us to come together and connect on a special level. If a man refuses to listen to your feelings and instead ignores them completely, his ego may be his top priority. He might be bothered by being there for his partner.

Men often struggle with vulnerability. They may think it makes them look weak. Instead of listening to their partner’s feelings and considering them, they might ignore them completely and prioritize their ego.

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4. Using her as a status symbol

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Instead of being motivated by true love, a man who is driven by his ego might view a woman as a status symbol. He may believe that having a partner in his life makes him look better in the eyes of others. If he has a beautiful woman on his arm, he might think he has bragging rights. He might not put effort into making her feel loved and special. Instead, he views her as an accessory rather than his love interest.

Men often feel they are entitled to a woman’s love and affection. If he uses her to make himself look better to his friends, he may assume she has to go along with it. It’s heartless behavior that can deeply hurt her.

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5. Ignoring her in general

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We’ve all been with someone who ignores us. When they want attention or need something, they quickly reach out. They expect you to drop what you are doing for them, while they completely disregard your texts when you try to do the same. Instead of being a supportive partner, they use you to help themselves. When you try to contact them, they are suddenly busy.

This type of man can make a woman feel like she isn’t enough for him. She’s being used while he gets every need met. This is a sign that he is driven by ego rather than a true love for her. He may be using the silent treatment to get her attention in a negative way.

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6. Embarrassing her in public

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Have you ever been with someone who constantly poked fun at you? It might seem like a joke at first. When he does it in public, he might get a few laughs from other people. However, something about it doesn’t feel right. If your feelings are being hurt, it’s clear. He’s not making a joke. He’s trying to get under your skin.

If he uses you to get laughs from other people in public, you likely feel embarrassed. This behavior can affect how others view you, which isn’t fair to you. It’s clear he cares more about his ego and the attention he gets instead of providing true love to his partner.

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7. Playing the victim

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Some men have a victim complex. Instead of understanding that they may be the problem, they shift the blame to everyone but themselves. Often, their ego keeps them from seeing faults in their own behavior. They feel sorry for themselves and hope that others will do the same. This can lead to a vicious cycle. His ego is being fed as he disregards others around him.

Victimhood may be part of his identity. It helps him get the attention he craves. He knows he might convince a woman to stick around if he is constantly in need of her help.

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8. Gaslighting her

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Going through gaslighting is scary. Someone who uses this tactic can take total control of their partner. He can get into a woman’s head and convince her that she’s going crazy. Not only did he not do what hurt her feelings, but she actually imagined the whole thing. Someone driven by their ego rather than true love might use this to get what they want in a relationship. If they can trick her into going along with his every wish, then he’ll be happy.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation. Instead of an open and honest relationship, he does whatever he can to shift the narrative in his favor.

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9. Being unreliable

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We all deserve to be in a relationship with someone we can count on. If a man says one thing but does another, it’s a sign that he might not care about the woman in his life. A guy like this will often ignore text messages, cancel on plans, and fail to show up emotionally for the woman in his life. All the while, he expects her to do those things for him. He’s motivated by feeding his ego, not caring for his relationship.

Some women choose unreliable partners. It can be something they’re drawn to because they experienced a rocky childhood. Some men may do whatever they can to keep themselves happy, ignoring their partner’s needs.

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10. Not including her in decision-making

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For a relationship to work, each person needs to be an equal. That means no one takes the reins in the relationship. Rather, it’s a dual decision-making process. Some men care more about themselves. Instead of including the person they love, they’ll do whatever they can to make themselves happy. This is a sign that their true motivation isn’t love, but rather their ego.

Men might feel they have more power when they are the ones making the decisions. It’s a way for them to feel like they have control of the woman in their life.

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11. Showing no interest in her life

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Some men can’t be bothered with their partners. They only want to talk about themselves. Instead of knowing what’s going on in the woman's life, hopes, dreams, and accomplishments, they ignore them completely. They prioritize talking about themselves rather than understanding the woman they allegedly love. Their ego controls their thoughts, and they are the center of their own minds.

A man like this is usually emotionally unavailable. He doesn’t take the time to dedicate to the person in his life. Instead, his ego is at the center of his world, and it might be all he thinks about.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.