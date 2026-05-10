It’s nearly impossible to maintain a happy marriage without a few white lies here and there, but occasionally, we may find ourselves on either end of a complete whopper. Regardless of the circumstances, justifications, or ethics, painful lies happen in relationships. So you may wonder, what kind of things are husbands not coming clean about? The answer to that question may make you rethink what goes on in your marriage.

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11 husbands admit the painful lie they’ve told their wives, and why they'll never come clean:

1. 'I love spending time with your family'

"My wife sincerely believes that I like her family, her parents in particular. I’ve never hated a group of toxic, selfish, manipulative people so much in my life."

2. 'I stayed faithful during my bachelor party'

"It was a terrible, horrible mistake I made under a ton of substances, and it has legitimately never happened again, but I saw no need to crush her with that information. Carrying that secret is my punishment enough."

3. 'I've never thought about leaving our marriage'

Sumit Chakraborty / Unsplash

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"That I don’t have an exit plan if everything goes downhill. Our therapist asked us how far we’d thought through our plans to leave, and I told her I’d never really entertained the thought of it. However, I’ve always had an escape route up my sleeve, just in case. I think it’s foolish not to."

4. 'Everything in our marriage is fine'

"I don’t mean to wax poetic or whatever, but the biggest lie I ever told my ex-wife was that I was fine all the time and that our marriage was fine. I always agreed with her, and I always said things were okay, and they rarely were. And then one day, I just decided to stop, and she had no idea what happened."

5. 'I've never been intimate with my ex-wife'

"I still sleep with my ex-wife every year or couple of years, sometimes more than that. My wife knows that my ex and I are cool since we have kids together, and I never want to get back together with her, which [she and I] both agree on, but sometimes it happens."

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6. 'I have no debt'

Scott Chambers / Unsplash

"I have three more credit cards than my wife knows about ... and about $10,000 more debt."

7. 'Our cat accidentally ran away'

"Technically, my wife’s cat did run away, but it was because I left our screen door open on purpose. I hated that animal."

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9. 'I was too sick to go to your sister's wedding'

Ludovic Migneault / Unsplash

"The biggest lie I’ve ever told my wife was that I was too sick to go to her sister’s wedding. I stayed at home and played video games for two days straight, and I don’t regret it at all."

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10. 'The electric company was to blame, not me'

"This isn’t too bad, but our lights got cut off once, and I totally blamed the electric company. I’d been ignoring the notices until it was too late, thinking that I had time or would get a call or something. I took care of it, but she still hates our electric company because of that."

11. 'No, your best friend didn't hit on me at our wedding'

"The day of our wedding, one of my wife's bridesmaids, an old college friend of ours, took me aside and started telling me how she always thought that she and I would end up hooking up. She was 100% hitting on me, but she was also a little drunk and sad that one of her girlfriends was getting married before she was."

She tried to kiss me, and I quickly got out of there. My wife saw me later and said, 'Hey, what did [drunk friend] want to talk to you about?' and I told her, 'She just told me to be good to you.' I wasn't going to introduce that drama to my wedding day, and I didn't want to end their friendship, and to this day, the friend has never mentioned it again."

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Liz Pardue-Schultz is a writer and mental health advocate based in North Carolina who writes about relationships and mental illness. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, Time, and Thought Catalog.