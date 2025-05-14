Love at its deepest doesn't always look so grand or extravagant. The small things a man does differently when he loves you with his entire soul are more important than the kind of grand gestures you see in movies and hear about in love songs.

When a man wholeheartedly loves you it will be shown through the small choices that he makes. His consistent presence in your life shows that despite everything that you go through, you won't be doing it alone. The right one won't disappear when things get tough. He pours his soul into the relationship through small yet often unnoticed acts. Not many women can say that they found this love in their lifetime, so when you do, hold onto him tightly.

Here are 11 small things a man does differently when he loves you with his entire soul

1. He really listens to you

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

When you're feeling down, he will always be the first person who approaches to ask you what is wrong and what can he do to help. His attentiveness shows the amount of emotional support that he is willing to offer and creates a space for you to express yourself. He shows you that your feelings matter and that it's okay to not be okay.

Listening is a form of validation within relationships that shows how much the other person matters to you. A study published by Current Psychology found that actively listening and engaging with your partner's emotions resulted in higher relationship satisfaction. Making them feel valued and sharing in humor will also make the two of you closer.

2. He remembers the little details

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

If he truly loves you he won't just show up with flowers, he'll bring your favorite kind because he paid attention during that one conversation you had a while ago. It might not be a big deal to acknowledge little details like how you like your coffee or what type of plants you prefer to buy but if a man loves you he'll study these details like an exam. For him at least, it's in the little details where he remembers what made you smile.

What you hold dear to your heart is important to him because he knows it brings you comfort as genuine love is both attentive and romantic. A study published by Evolutionary Psychology revealed that the more attention that you are given the more generous you will become. When he makes you feel seen, it naturally inspires you to pour more love back into him and your relationship. To him, loving you means noticing the things that matter even the ones you never thought he'd remember.

3. He protects your peace and safety

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Protection is an instinct rather than an obligation for a man that loves you with his entire soul. He won't let the chaos of other things disrupt your inner peace, and in those moments where you feel vulnerable, he will stand by your side at all times. When life gets overwhelming, he will remain a steady presence, always looking after you in little subtle ways, including through chivalrous gestures such as making sure that you never walk on the side of the sidewalk near the cars or simply opening doors for you are all ways he shows you that he cares about your safety.

This level of care shows you that he values you not only as a partner but as a person deserving of peace and happiness. A study by Cambridge University Press found that women with high levels of emotional intimacy and social support from their partners reported to show signs of better health and less loneliness. This kind of support is life enhancing. Bringing a woman peace is one of the greatest gifts he can give.

4. He never makes you compete

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

A man who truly loves you will never make you compete for his affection against another woman. When a man truly loves you there is no one else that he will compare you to. If a situation involving someone else does bother you, he will open up the dialogue for a conversation and listen without getting defensive.

The woman he tells you not to worry about won't be a problem with a man who truly loves you. He won't dismiss your feelings as being jealous or insecure but instead he makes sure that you are comfortable and respects your boundaries. He'll never let outside influences interfere between the two of you because of the fear that he will lose you. There are no winners in romantic competitions that come at the cost of everyone's self-worth.

5. He supports your growth

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

As the two of you grow within your relationship, a man who loves you with his entire soul will start to notice that the things that used to upset you don't bother you as much anymore. He begins to see your flaws evaporate the more comfortable you get. He'll encourage your dreams no matter how big or small they might be and chooses to celebrate your wins rather than see them as infringing on his. He will act as a supportive guide throughout your journey together and you will begin to wonder what he would say in those moments where you're apart.

A study published by the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that having a supportive partner can impact your self-esteem and personal growth. A loving partner not only accepts you as you are but also motivates you to become the best version of yourself.

6. He speaks to you with respect

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the main things plaguing society nowadays is the constant bashing that some men do about women online. Name calling and toxic behaviors have become all too common. A woman knows when she's being disrespected and it can get emotionally exhausting to constantly be subjected to that treatment. That's why when she meets a man who truly respects her it can be a breath of fresh air.

When you experience a higher level of respect in a relationship you will look back at all of the bad experiences you settled for and wonder what you were thinking. When the two of you get into an argument he doesn't rush to talk bad about you to others, instead he tries to see where you are coming from and work to fix the issues that the two of you have. He considers the two of you a team where respect has already been earned on both sides.

7. He shows up consistently

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Consistency is a quality that is extremely valuable and is not talked about as often as others. A man who is consistently present within your relationship will go above and beyond in every moment that comes your way. Where many see reliability as boring, he sees it as a strength in his devotion to you. He'll show up during the highs and work on the lows of the relationship to ensure that you guys make it as a couple.

A man bringing in this type of reliability in your life will benefit both of you. A study published by Grouport Online Therapy showed that having a stable relationship that is consistent helped reduce conflicts and build trust between couples. A man that loves you with his entire soul will want you to rely on him in times of need as it makes him feel wanted and needed.

8. He makes you feel chosen every single day

Peopleimages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When a man is in love you will become the most important person in his life. He will go out of his way to make sure that if he needs to make a decision on something that you are the first person he includes in that choice. This is what it means to choose the person you love every single day. Simply by you showing up and involving them in your life.

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, the feeling of wanting to be known and believing that your partner truly appreciates your efforts improved relationships over time. When man sees you and shows up despite your flaws then that's when you know he truly loves you. As long as both of you choose each other everyday then your relationship should prosper.

9. He's not threatened by you

sakkmesterke | Shutterstock

A man who truly loves you won't care what you metaphorically bring to the table. Men who truly love the woman they are with won't feel the need to be threatened by them. He won't care how much money you make or undermine all of the degrees that you worked hard to get. He will instead uplift you by showing you off to everyone he knows and letting them know how proud he is of you. He'll want you to stand beside him not behind him.

Research from the University of Virginia revealed that a wife's happiness in a marriage is strongly influenced by their husband's emotional engagement. The more affection and quality he spends with you the better your chances are at surviving as a couple. The world is full of men who feel threatened by women, so when you find one who isn't then cherish him.

10. He apologizes when he knows he's wrong

fizkes | Shutterstock

If he can leave his ego behind and apologize to you without putting blame on you, then you know he really does love you. A genuine apology shows a level of maturity and respect for your feelings. He will acknowledge what part he played in hurting you and try to make up for it rather than make excuses. Apologizing to someone you hurt is a start but only with changed behavior can it be forgiven.

Men rarely apologize but when they do they actually mean it. A study published by Psychological Science found that men apologize less frequently than women because they have a higher threshold for what they consider offensive behavior. When a man does perceive an offense then he will apologize just as much as women do. When he loves and respects you he will make things right even if it’s difficult for him.

11. He makes you feel at home

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Being with someone who makes you feel like home is a blessing that not everyone gets to experience. Home can look like many different things to people but generally speaking it's someone who makes you feel at ease. It's a person that you want to get up and talk to every single day. They are the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing you think about at night.

When a man feels like home to you he will become a part of every aspect of your life past, present and future. A man who loves you with his entire soul will feel safe yet fun to explore with all at the same time. This is not to say that everything will be easy but in the moments where it isn't it will seem effortless.

How will you know if he's the one who loves you with his entire soul? As the saying goes, when you know, you'll know.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.