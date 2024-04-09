Ever wondered why some people are seemingly effortlessly consistent? Here are some ideas on how you can propel yourself, and create more so you build your brand, grow your audience, and make an impact:

Here are 12 basic habits that will make you more consistent than everyone else:

1. Get over your fear of ‘overdoing it.’

A quiet voice tells us: ‘Don’t do too much, you’ll rock the boat,’ ‘Be careful, you don’t want to intrude on other people.’ We have one life. We need to let go of the fear of annoying some people. It’s inevitable, but so is your genius. We are composed of the same creative energy that holds the moon in place. Why would you hold back? Do more.

2. Think of prolific abundance, not ‘quality.’

You sweat over your work and ultimately fail to ship because you’re making each piece a big deal. Focus on producing hundreds of items, and the frightening significance is drained from any one thing. Aim for 90% perfect, ship, and move on. Your ‘90%’ will get better and better the more you publish.

3. Enjoy the process, regardless of outcome.

Those who are inconsistent rely on the outcome first. They write for a few weeks, don’t see the results they want, and give up. The insanely consistent find a way to enjoy the process first regardless of the outcome. If it flops: ‘Great! I get to do it again tomorrow.’

4. Make commitments in blood.

Inconsistent people don’t commit. And if they have, they don’t follow through because it was never a commitment that had pain attached to its non-fulfillment. You need to make firmer agreements and ensure that missing a day represents some kind of personal pain, whether it be telling the bad news to your coach or accountability partner, losing money on the line, or not receiving that reward.

5. Be relentless.

After a while, most people stop being consistent because they begin to judge themselves as ‘weird.’ You’re consistent precisely because you aren’t normal. Embrace that. Little good happens when you try to be like everyone else.

6. Reduce fake dopamine.

One of the quickest ways to drive a machete into your creative energy — beyond eating crap and rarely exercising — is dopamine fatigue. When we open ourselves up to a barrage of fake stimulation, like porn and video games, we have little in the tank for expression. Reduce and redirect into creating remarkable things.

7. Train your body in service of your creations.

Showing up every day to be creative and on point requires relentless energy. Working out needn’t be some dull ‘chore’ if it’s in service of making something outstanding via the unwavering power of consistency.

8. Forget your feelings.

Too many of us take our feelings too seriously. So we get up one morning, feel ‘flat,’ and use that as a viable reason not to sit down to write. The relentless winners have made peace with discomfort and use the work itself as a tool for mood-raising.

9. Bore yourself.

Consistency rarely looks exciting. You may see insane creative output. I see this: keeping things simple, avoiding junk, going to bed early, and showing up every day regardless of how it feels.

Photo: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

10. Seek to create brilliance over time.

It’s not worth working on consistently if the thing you’re building isn’t remarkable and never-before-seen in some way. Forget ‘perfect,’ but seek to create brilliance over time — know what that looks like in your mind — and you will find it difficult to stay in bed in the morning.

11. Make idea sexy time.

I got this one from James Altucher. Truly creative people focus on results. But the ideas need to come from somewhere. Brainstorming and bringing unique ideas together into hybrid ‘uber-ideas’ is the way to become an idea machine. Ask stuff like: ‘What are 15 ways to entertain my pets when I’m away?’ Do this more.

12. Set non-negotiables first.

You’re not consistent because you’re allowing external crap to squeeze its way into your life. Be selfish and set boundaries around what matters to you first. Daily exercise and writing your novel don’t come after replying to that insipid email from Mike. You come first. Set non-negotiable time blocks so that you have space to create what the world needs. Stop finding reasons to hide. Stop making excuses. Your magic is multiplied when you show up daily. We’re waiting for your brilliance.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.