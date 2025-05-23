These 8 Small Moves Drive Men Insane In The Best Way, According To Psychology

Do you ever wish that guys would just open up more? It’s difficult to figure out what someone wants or enjoys if they won’t tell you. No matter how simple their desires may be, if you don’t know what they want, it leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

A growing field of research into relationships is increasingly providing science-based guidance into the habits of the healthiest, happiest couples. The science of love and relationships boils down to fundamental lessons that are simultaneously simple, obvious, and difficult to master: empathy, positivity, and a strong emotional connection. Still too general?

Advertisement

But have no fear! I’ve compiled a list of eight small moves that drive men insane in the best way — secret things they may never actually come out and tell you. You know it’s not that hard to make us men happy. So, here’s a glimpse into the male mind so you can understand how we think and what we enjoy.

These eight small moves drive men insane in the best way, according to psychology:

1. When you lay your head on his chest

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Men enjoy feeling as though they are being protective. Lying your head on his chest signifies that you feel safe in his arms.

Research suggests that when a woman rests her head on a man's chest, it conveys a message of trust, closeness, and a desire for comfort and support. This physical touch also activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting feelings of calm and safety for both individuals.

Advertisement

2. When you text him first

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

There’s a lot of pressure on guys to be the conversation initiator. However, sometimes he might not know if he’s being too pushy or texting you too much.

Guys like to feel attention, too. So sending him a quick text will let him know that you’re thinking about him. It’s going to brighten his day and spark a good conversation.

Advertisement

3. When you tell him you appreciate him

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Although a man should be able to read your feelings from your actions, some guys need a more direct approach. So, tell him how much you value his effort in the relationship.

Men, like all individuals, are motivated by the need for recognition and validation. When a woman expresses appreciation for a man's efforts, it can significantly boost his self-esteem, confidence, and emotional well-being. A 2010 study explained that this appreciation makes him feel seen, heard, and valued, which can strengthen the relationship and lead to greater commitment.

Advertisement

4. When you play with his hair while he’s driving

Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock

I didn’t realize how great this was until a woman I was dating did it to me one day. Reach over and lightly scratch the back of his head. It’s guaranteed to make him smile. But, of course, don’t distract him too much while he’s driving.

Advertisement

5. When you brag about him in public

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

If he does something special, like an impromptu dinner he arranged for the two of you, then snap a photo of the tablescape and share it. It’s going to show him that you appreciate him and are willing to share your appreciation with the world. Now, some people can go overboard with this so be humbly appreciative and respectful of others.

Advertisement

6. When you listen —​ really listen

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Women know better than anyone that really listening isn’t just a passive activity. When you sit down together, keep eye contact and genuinely engage in the conversation. It effectively shows how much you care.

Active listening goes beyond just hearing words. Research shows that it involves truly engaging with the speaker, understanding their perspective, and validating their feelings. This deeper level of connection builds trust and strengthens the bond between partners.

Advertisement

7. When you text him when you’re out with your friends

Yuri A / Shutterstock

This is, of course, assuming that you have a guy who is mature enough to understand your need to go out with your friends. So when you are out, text him now and then, just saying hello. It’ll make him smile and let him know that you’re thinking about him even when he’s not around.

Men often enjoy being texted by their partners while apart due to the reassurance, reduction of anxiety, and the sense of connection it provides. A 2015 study found that texting can also be a way for partners to demonstrate their attentiveness and thoughtfulness, making them feel valued and cared for.

Advertisement

8. When you show him affection out of nowhere

simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

You don’t have to jump all over him in public, but small things like taking his hand while you’re walking make a big difference. You can also hug him in line at the grocery store, hook your arm into his when you’re walking down the street, or give him a peck on the cheek while waiting for the movie to start.

Little things go a long way, and paying a little extra attention to how much you value him is going to make the guy in your life feel extra special.

James Michael Sama is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and relationship coach. He is a go-to expert with outlets such as CNN, Bravo, The New York Post, The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, CNBC, The Boston Globe, CBS, and more.

Advertisement