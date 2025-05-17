5 Unusual Text Messages Men Love To Get That Make Them Feel Seen And Desired, According To Experts

He is the love of your life, so let him know how much he means to you when he isn't right next to you.

Feeling seen and understood in a relationship is crucial for mental health, and texting can be a way to express that to a partner. A study found that receiving text messages from partners who communicate support can make individuals feel secure.

Here are five unusual text messages men love to get that make them feel seen and desired, according to experts:

1. 'Just thinking of you brightens my morning'

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

Always remember that love conquers all, and making sure your significant other feels your love daily will keep your love for each other at the forefront of both of your minds day in and day out.

— Emily Francos, writer and book editor

When you make your partner feel loved, they are more likely to be open to sharing their thoughts and feelings, leading to deeper communication and intimacy. It strengthens the bond, promotes happiness, and fosters mutual trust and respect.

Advertisement

2. 'Want to go hiking with some friends of mine?'

Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Inviting him to join you and a group of others at something like a pool party, trivia night at a sports bar, game night with friends, or any event involving something you're both interested in takes the pressure off and allows him to relax.

—​ Susan Edwards, Lightworker, Licensed Spiritual Healer

Making the invite to hang with your pals demonstrates that you value their presence and want them to meet the most important people in your life. Having someone to share positive experiences with can be a source of emotional support and encouragement.

Advertisement

3. 'Forever still isn't long enough with you'

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Love is such a whirlwind of a roller coaster. But it makes us happier, changes us, and makes our boring lives more interesting. Make sure always to tell your boyfriend exactly how you feel, and make sure you always make sure he knows how much he means to you.

—​ Justice Parker, Author

Expressing your feelings verbally or through gestures, such as a sweet text like this one, can help build a stronger emotional connection. It shows that you are actively thinking about and valuing your relationship.

Advertisement

4. 'Just thinking of you'

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

If the man is your romantic partner, saying something heartfelt or intimately playful usually gives them an ego boost and a smile. If you want to text a close platonic friend or a family member, saying something sweet and simple, like "just thinking of you and wanted to send a virtual hug," would be appreciated by any man who cares about you.

Men often feel they don't get enough of it, so they focus on a meaningful compliment. Be specific. Reminding them that you appreciate some particular thing they do for you or others, commenting on how good they are at XYZ (fill in the blank), and other affirmations of their value will brighten their day.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

Advertisement

5. Whatever you text, be authentic

Tom Wang / Shutterstock

It’s very easy to hide behind a screen and not convey the real you, especially if you still aren't quite sure how to text a guy to keep him interested. Unfortunately, hiding your true self won’t get you too far in building a deeper connection once it comes time to meet in real life.

Being your most authentic self is the only way to build a bond that will last and attract authentic people into your life. Trying to be someone you're not will push him in the opposite direction or attract guys you don't want to keep around.

— Jillian & Jan Yuhas, Love & Lifestyle Coaches

Whether a new romance or one that has stood the test of time, we can get caught up in the daily buzz of activity and forget to show the strength of our love to those who mean the most. You can show him how much you appreciate him with one text message while he is not there by your side, and once he is back in your arms, he'll be so very grateful.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.