11 Signs That Person You're Dating Will Soon Be Your New Ex

Some people come into your life for a reason. It’s not always to be your forever person, but rather to teach you a lesson. If your partner is treating you a certain way, it may be a sign that they are destined to be your next ex.

It can be hard to come to terms with a relationship that doesn’t have potential. We may try to make excuses, explaining away every red flag to make the situation sound better. The reality is, they just aren’t the person for you. It can be scary to think you’ll end something that could have worked, but if you look out for specific signs, you will know you’re making the right call. This person was never meant to be in your life for long. Rather, they will be your new ex.

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11 signs that the person you're dating will soon be your new ex

1. They ignore your texts

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Some people are almost impossible to get in contact with. When you’re dating someone like this, you’ll likely make excuses for their behavior. They’re always busy, or they never look at their phone. It’s easy to come up with reasons why, but sometimes, they are straight-up ignoring you. It’s painful to come to terms with it, but once you do, you’ll know that they’re soon to be your new ex.

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It’s especially frustrating when you spend time with them, and they are glued to their phone. It shows their true intentions. It’s hypocritical and a sign that you deserve someone better.

2. They are emotionally unavailable

When dating someone, you need to be able to connect with them emotionally. It allows both people to feel close to one another. If someone is closed off, it can be hard to get to know them on an intimate level. This can cause relationships to crumble quickly. If you can’t form an emotional bond with them, they may be your next ex, not your forever.

People are emotionally unavailable for different reasons. Some have been so hurt in their past that they struggle to open up with new people, while others may think it looks weak to be in touch with their feelings. Whatever the reason, it holds a relationship back from reaching its potential. Eventually, it’ll come to a close.

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3. They just got out of a relationship

It can be hard to jump into a relationship with someone only to find out they were treating you as a rebound. Moving on from an ex takes serious work, and if someone goes straight into a new romance instead of working on themselves, it will take a toll. They may not be able to fully move on from that relationship if they are only covering their problems with a band-aid. It’s not fair for them to lead you along when they know their heart isn’t in it. If you find out you’re a rebound for them, and not someone they are willing to invest in, it’s time to walk away.

Rebound relationships serve as a buffer. It’s a time between the end of a relationship and the start of the next real one. If you’re being seen as a stepping stone to their next true love, a breakup might be in your future.

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4. They only talk about themselves

When you’re first getting to know someone, you want to hear about their lives. Getting to know them is important, and most people are eager to learn every little thing about their new partner. However, they have to give you the space to talk. If this person isn’t putting in the effort to learn things about you, they might not be in it for the long haul. Instead, they’re more focused on themselves.

This is a sign that someone is selfish. They don’t care about getting to know you because they like the sound of their own voice more than anything else. This type of person probably won’t last long in your life.

5. They never talk about the future

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If a relationship is fresh, it’s normal that the future isn’t discussed. You don’t want to come on too strong. As time goes by, you may want to make plans for the future. It’s not always something serious like marriage, but just a sign that they see this relationship going further. If they never bring up potential plans, it might be time to move on. They may only see this relationship as short-term and not at all serious.

Having a conversation about where the relationship stands is not easy. If someone chooses to gloss over this immediately, they might just be your next ex.

6. They raise their voice at you

Everyone deserves to be spoken to with respect. Some relationships can be volatile. When little things happen, they can become big arguments. Suddenly, they’re raising their voice and speaking to you poorly. No one wants to be in a relationship like this, and it’s often not worth trying to work through this. If they’re willing to disrespect you verbally, they should become your new ex.

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Some people gain control of their partners through the way they speak to them. They may try to break them down over time until they feel so poorly about themselves that they stay in the relationship. If you see this sign in the person you’re dating, it might be time to start planning the breakup.

7. They constantly start arguments

When a relationship is on its way out, you may notice that your partner is starting arguments with you over the little things. Everything you do seems to get on their nerves. They are critical of your every move and always have something negative to say. A relationship like this is exhausting. It can make daily life feel difficult.

Every couple argues. There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. However, when this is constant, it might be time to walk away. It isn’t fair to you to stay in a tense relationship. Once a relationship is strained, it can be hard to move forward.

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8. They flirt with other people in front of you

There are few things more disrespectful than seeing the person you’re dating flirt with someone else in front of your face. It can be subtle. Maybe the host at the restaurant is attractive, and they make a few comments that rub you the wrong way. Or, they may become too comfortable with some of your friends, making flirty comments to them when you’re in the room. It will make you wonder what they are doing behind your back if they are capable of acting like that in front of you.

Having a wandering eye is a red flag and a sure sign that they will soon be your new ex. Someone like this doesn’t respect you or the relationship and will likely continue to hurt your feelings if you keep them around.

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9. They are insecure

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We all have moments of insecurity. It’s common to question ourselves and how our partner feels about us at times. What matters is how we act in these moments. Some people may become controlling. They’ll make accusations about your intentions or convince themselves that you’re being dishonest with them. This can sabotage a relationship over time.

Whether they’re claiming you’re cheating on them or constantly need validation, this behavior can become exhausting. If you reach your breaking point, it’s a sign that the person you’re dating will soon be your new ex.

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10. They don’t put in effort

We’ve all heard the saying, ‘it takes two to tango.’ This is especially true in a relationship. Both people need to show up for the other. Putting in effort means being there through the good and the bad. That means making plans, providing emotional support, and being present in the partnership. If someone isn’t willing to meet you there, it might be time to call it off.

Putting in effort shows that you care. If someone isn’t willing to go the extra mile for you, it’s time to find someone who will.

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11. They cancel plans

When you’re dating someone, you’re excited to spend time with them. When you plan a date with them, it can be the thing you look forward to the most that week. It’s almost time to meet up when you check your phone. They canceled again, with no intention of rescheduling or any valid reason. It’s frustrating and can make you feel like you don’t matter. How long can you deal with this routine before it gets old? If this becomes expected from them, it’s a sign they might become your new ex.

Things happen. We all know that plans will change. However, consistently being let down by the same person over and over again is a sign of disrespect. They’re not putting the effort into the relationship that you deserve if they are constantly flaking on your plans.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.