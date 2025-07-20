6 Signs Your Relationship Is Built To Survive Anything, Says Psychology

Relationships aren’t always easy. They come with challenges, growth, and learning that aren’t always simple to navigate. But the key to making them work is respect for your partner and a commitment to giving your best. Sometimes, your relationship may be in a good place, you just might not realize it yet. If you're unsure where your relationship stands, there are six clear signs that indicate you're in it for the long haul and that your relationship can withstand anything.

6 signs your relationship will stand the test of time:

Manifestation expert Michael Hunter, the creator behind the TikTok account @upspiral.life, with over 1 million followers, recently shared a video that highlights key signs that your relationship is actually thriving. Backed by research, here they are:

1. You can be bored together

If you and your partner can sit in silence, do laundry, and still feel connected, that’s a good sign. It shows emotional safety. “Secure attachment isn’t fireworks,” Hunter said. “It’s peace.” In a good relationship, you don’t always need to be doing the craziest things; sometimes peace is enough.

Indeed, a study from 2024 found that peaceful silence between romantic partners can improve relationship quality. This peaceful silence excludes the kind that happens after arguments or tense moments. The silence researchers described was the quiet of just being together. Simply sharing space. This quiet between couples in love was shown to boost positive emotions, closeness, and relationship satisfaction.

2. Your fights aren't fatal

Arguing and having small verbal confrontations here and there is normal. In fact, it's integral to having a healthy relationship. However, if fights become frequent or intense, that’s a bad sign. To argue effectively, couples need to be able to communicate without judgment and without becoming defensive. When you are in a healthy relationship that's built to survive anything, you don't fear tiffs with your partner because you know, no matter what, that argument will not end the relationship.

3. You still laugh together

These are the “inside jokes, stupid memes, and that weird voice you do for the dog,” Hunter said. People feel more comfortable around those who make them laugh. Research shows humor reduces stress, lifts mood, and strengthens bonds in relationships.

Transformational Coach Dionne Eleanor told marriage.com, "In my experience working with couples globally, I’ve consistently seen a positive trend in the couples who share laughter together. They approach sessions with more ease, and generally feel more satisfied with their relationships compared to those who do not engage in humorous interactions as frequently."

4. You want to grow

“You’re not trying to reprogram your partner,” Hunter said. “You’re just rooting for their evolution. For couples to stay together, it’s essential they mature together.”

In psychology, this is called the Michelangelo Phenomenon. It happens when romantic partners act like sculptors, shaping each other into their ideal selves. They push each other toward their dreams and aspirations, supporting one another through setbacks and offering advice along the way.

5. Your bodies feel good around each other.

This is when your heart rate relaxes, your breathing eases, and it almost feels like a weight lifts off your shoulders when you’re near your partner. Touch helps this feeling.

A 2014 study found that romantic partners can influence each other’s nervous systems with a simple tap on the arm. In a good relationship, your nervous systems align, and your bodies synchronize when touched by your partner.

6. You're still curious about each other

“You ask about their dreams,” Hunter said. “Their thoughts, their opinions.” Being curious shows you care and that your partner matters. It’s essential for a lasting bond.

Remember that feeling when you first started dating and you'd spend hours talking? Everything you shared was fascinating. Although long-term couples know each other well, that doesn't mean they know everything; that's why it's so important to keep the spark of curiosity alive.

A 2011 study expanded on Hunter’s point. It found that people with higher curiosity tend to come across as more interesting in conversation, making their partners feel closer to them. Their talks are more engaging, and curious people are better at building stronger connections.

Overall, these signs are great to have in a relationship; they mean things are going smoothly. If some are missing, there’s always room for improvement, like talking openly about what could be better. The main goal is to speak up, be honest, and definitely always laugh.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.