20 Subtle Signs Of A Man Who Will Make An Incredible Life Partner, According To Psychology

It's easy to list what you find unappealing in a potential mate, but identifying the subtle signs that make someone an incredible life partner for the long haul is a slightly tougher task. What exactly qualifies a person to fulfill the role of your life partner?

Not everyone runs a mental checklist before taking the ultimate leap — some just know. But regardless of whether or not you choose to follow that instinct, it doesn't hurt to validate that he or she is the one.

Advertisement

To distinguish between someone good for right now vs. someone you want to wake up next to every day, consider the following list of traits to look for in a husband and life partner.

Here are the subtle signs of a man who will make an incredible life partner, according to psychology:

1. He's supportive of your passions and decisions

He or she should be your biggest cheerleader and encourage you to pursue any endeavors despite how it may affect them.

2. He adds value to your life

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Not in terms of monetary value — your partner should contribute a quality that inspires you to grow, whether that means he or she is smarter or more ambitious than you. (But make sure you can provide the same.)

3. He can be completely silly with you

"Till death" is a long ride that should be filled with the most fun moments. Along the way, they shouldn't have a problem being playful with you or exposing their inner child without inhibition.

4. He adores you

Even if you do not need validation, your partner should show how much they love and adore you without necessarily putting you on a pedestal.

5. He is willing to compromise

The two of you will not disagree on something, so make sure he or she is open-minded to your needs and desires, too. A partner's willingness to compromise fosters more vigorous, fulfilling relationships by promoting communication, empathy, and respect, ultimately increasing satisfaction and longevity.

Advertisement

A 2020 study explained that compromise teaches individuals that their point of view or desires are only part of the equation in a relationship. It validates your partner's feelings, needs, desires, and aspirations, showing them their perspective is valuable.

6. He treats your family just as well as he treats you

If your partner shows zero respect for your friends and family, it's hard to ignore, even if he or she has no problem showing appreciation to you.

7. He values your opinions

Your partner doesn't have to agree with you at all times, but he or she should be able to respect your beliefs (without imposing theirs on you) despite them being different from their own.

Advertisement

8. He loves himself as much as he loves you

The best partner is someone who can stand alone without constantly depending on your company or attention. He or she should be comfortable with themselves and be secure without you there.

9. He's trustworthy

Even if every other aspect of your relationship is solid, the power of doubt is hard to dismiss. Problems down the road will be inevitable if you're constantly second-guessing their honesty (and vice versa).

10. He exhilarates you and doesn't deplete you

Your partner should make you excited about life and its offerings. He or she should never make you feel bad about yourself or diminish your spirit in any way.

According to a 2016 study, positive relational energy, characterized by trust, support, and loving interactions, can enhance energy levels, rather than deplete them. At the same time, unhealthy communication and conflict can lead to burnout and relationship dissatisfaction.

Advertisement

11. He has a life outside of the one you share

It's important for your SO to understand that you have a life of your own and to encourage you to enjoy things without him or her.

12. He doesn't hold grudges

Despite any bumps in the road, your life partner should seek to improve your relationship rather than dwell on any setbacks.

13. He brings out the best in you

Your partner should not provoke your inner worst qualities — only the ones that make you a better you. Research by the University of Minnesota explained that a supportive and validating partner can positively influence relationship well-being, encouraging growth and fostering a sense of partnership and camaraderie, ultimately leading to stronger, happier relationships.

Advertisement

14. He loves all of you

This includes your flaws, especially. Your personality traits don't come à la carte so he or she should be able to embrace you as a whole, shortcomings and all.

15. He's accountable

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Advertisement

He or she should be able to put aside their ego to be held accountable for any mistakes. Your partner should own up to them rather than place blame on someone or something else.

Accountability partners can significantly boost goal achievement by providing support, encouragement, and a sense of responsibility, leading to increased motivation and consistency. A 2017 study explained that a healthy accountability partnership avoids blame and defensiveness, fostering a safe, open communication and growth space.

16. He allows himself to be vulnerable to you

Communication will prove to be the hugest challenge if either of you has a wall up. Your SO should feel comfortable enough to confide in you with all of their fears and secrets.

17. He keeps you in check, without dictating

It can get boring when someone is in constant agreement with you for the sake of not wanting to upset you. When you're out of line, he or she shouldn't be afraid to challenge you and respectfully point out your wrongdoing when necessary.

Advertisement

18. He allows you to be you

It's difficult to be fully happy in a relationship when you're forced to suppress any part of you. You shouldn't feel restricted whatsoever, whether that includes being able to freely pursue your hobbies or to be your silly self.

The perfect partner isn't about finding someone who perfectly matches your ideal but rather about fostering a relationship where both partners feel accepted and supported to be their authentic selves. This leads to greater trust, satisfaction, and commitment. A 2023 study recommended open and honest communication is crucial for navigating challenges and strengthening the bond between partners.

Advertisement

19. He's dependable

You should always be able to rely on your partner for anything, from emotional support to upholding their commitments. You don't want to have to waste time worrying about if they're acting irresponsibly.

20. He is easy to be with

Every relationship comes with its battles but by no means should it be a daily war — that can get exhausting. Although the need for improvement is never-ending, your partner should be your counterpart, teammate, and best friend, and mutual happiness should come with little effort.

A 2024 study concluded that a partner being easy to be with is often linked to high responsiveness, empathy, emotional maturity, and a positive outlook, contributing to relationship satisfaction and well-being. Great couples practice flexibility and resiliency when facing challenges, helping them find innovative ways to make things happen together.

Advertisement

Nicole Yi is a former associate editor at PopSugar. She oversees, writes, and plans all copy and content across channels for her company, an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.