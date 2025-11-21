11 Reasons Some Men Actually Value 'Lazy Wives' Over Perfect Homemakers

They love the playfulness, intimacy, and energy that comes from idle time with their partners at home.

Written on Nov 21, 2025

man valuing wife sitting on couch PeopleImages | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Even though traditional, misguided gender roles and stereotypes tend to be socially discussed in the framework of women, because of the inequity and struggles they face, men are also harmed by these patriarchal struggles. Whether it's a pressure to be a "provider" financially or to "protect" under misguided masculine tropes that urge them to suppress their emotions and remain stoic, there are many reasons why they prefer to ditch classic gender roles.

Of course, in their relationships, these roles can take different forms. Just because their wives are stay-at-home moms or "homemakers" doesn't necessarily mean they've adopted all the nuanced traditionalism that tends to follow. However, when couples aren't on the same page, there can be a lot of resentment and turmoil, which is one of the reasons some men actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers.

Here are 11 reasons some men actually value 'lazy wives' over perfect homemakers

1. They appreciate their authenticity

couple being authentic with each other PeopleImages | Shutterstock

For some women, leaning into the "homemaker" role, staying home, and taking on traditional women's roles at home can be empowering — they appreciate the hard work that comes with it, taking care of their space and family, and fulfilling their lives in this manner.

However, for the women who choose not to, having a supportive partner who empowers them into an authentic identity, doing whatever their hearts and minds want, is just as empowering. That's one of the reasons men actually value "lazy wives" — a euphemism in every sense, simply doing their own work outside the home and leaning into softness — over perfect homemakers.

RELATED: Women Who Crave Real Strength Do 5 Things To Find An Authentic Expression Of Independence

Advertisement

2. They prioritize connection over responsibility

couple prioritizing connection fizkes | Shutterstock

Of course, long-term couples need to consider logistics, planning, and responsibility in their daily lives to manage the chaos. Still, when it becomes the sole focus of a relationship, they can start to feel more like roommates than partners.

If being a "lazy wife" over a perfect homemaker means more intentional quality time together, strong intimacy, and a true connection, these men prefer it. Men need relationships often more than women simply for these moments — to feel emotionally supported and to have a soft, intimate place to land at home.

RELATED: Wives Who Treat Their Husbands Like Roommates Usually Say These 11 Specific Things

Advertisement

3. They want shared responsibilities

happy couple splitting household chores doing dishes Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to a study from Pew Research Center, in a growing share of U.S. marriages, women and men are making the same, with many men exceeding their male partners' incomes. Despite that, men often spend most of their time on paid work and leisure, while women spend extra time outside of work on caregiving and household labor.

Especially in a dual-income household, wanting an equitable share of responsibilities is important for high-value men, which is why they actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers, because it offers space for a unique, balanced household share that works for everyone.

RELATED: 5 Examples Of Emotional Labor That Women Do In Private To Keep Their Relationships Working

Advertisement

4. They care deeply about emotional intimacy

couple being emotionally intimate DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

If a woman's full-time job is to be a "perfect" homemaker, her job never goes away. She's always clocked in, feeling a responsibility for the home, and managing all of those tasks, even after her husband has clocked off his position.

That's part of the reason why men who care deeply about emotional intimacy value "lazy wives" at home over these perfect homemakers. When they're home together, they care less about the "doing" and responsibility, and more about having space to unwind, recharge, and truly emotionally connect.

RELATED: The Art Of Staying In Love: 10 Simple Habits Of Couples Whose Love Actually Lasts

Advertisement

5. They actively avoid resentment

couple splitting household chores to avoid resentment LightField Studios | Shutterstock

According to a Gallup study, more stay-at-home mothers and "perfect homemakers" experience sadness, depression, anger, and resentment toward their partners than working wives do. Whether it's the inevitability of responsibility at home or a feeling of intimate disconnect from their partners, it's no surprise that more women are turning away from these traditional roles to protect their own love and well-being.

That's also one of the reasons some men actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers — they actively avoid resentment by forming a more equitable share of household labor and spending more time connecting, bonding, and growing closer when they're both in their shared space.

RELATED: 11 Things Most Families Live Without If They Have A Stay-At-Home Mom

Advertisement

6. They want rich inner lives at home

couple living rich inner lives at home together PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it's spending hours going on dates at night, having "recharge" conversations with deep meaning on the couch at home, or rotting in bed together on a Saturday morning, not worrying about obligations, these are some of the reasons some men actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers.

When they're together at home, they want to feel comfortable and connected, not resentful and responsible. When a perfect homemaker is at home, "clocked" into their shift all the time, it's this deep conversation, connection, and personal time that goes overlooked.

RELATED: 11 Things That Are Different About The Homes Of Truly Happy Couples

Advertisement

7. They like imperfect people

man comforting his imperfect wife fast-stock | Shutterstock

Sometimes, the most "imperfect" people by societally defined expectations are also the most thoughtful and authentic. Meeting societal expectations also means following trends, trying to fit into a mold, and holding yourself to traditionalist obligations that aren't always aligned with personal identity.

However, a partner's perceived authenticity in a marriage often signals a kind of stability and trustworthiness to their partners, according to a study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, so it's no surprise that some men prefer an "imperfect," yet wholly authentic partner. They simply don't demand perfection from anyone, by any standards — especially their wives and partners at home.

RELATED: 9 Behaviors That Slowly Rebuild Trust In A Relationship After A Seriously Big Fallout

Advertisement

8. They inspire their partners to slow down

woman encouraging stressed man to slow down fizkes | Shutterstock

Sometimes, we all need a reminder to slow down and lean into the softness of idleness. In fact, our bodies are naturally wired to seek out idleness in every moment — the trait that often defines societally-cradled ideas of "laziness."

Men who actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers at home tend to appreciate this desire to slow down, inspiring their partners to come home, recharge, and relax with them after work. They don't want them to feel solely responsible for household labor, chores, or even childcare, because with shared responsibilities also comes more time to slow down and rest together.

RELATED: Most Men Don't Realize These 4 Common Phrases Instantly Change How Women Feel About Them

Advertisement

9. They challenge traditional gender roles

man challenging traditional gender roles doing laundry Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

There are so many reasons why men who adhere to traditional gender roles tend to live more unfulfilling, unhappy lives, like a study from Personality and Individual Differences suggests. From pressures to be "man enough" to unhealthy, all-consuming gender roles in their relationships, it can be training to try to fit this mold, especially when it sparks more tension and resentment on its own.

That's why challenging traditional gender roles, both for themselves and their wives, is one of the reasons some men actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers. They want the authenticity and security that comes from forming their own roles and evolving them over time to best suit their relationships and well-being.

RELATED: 10 Ridiculously Outdated Ideas About Men And Women That Weirdly Refuse To Die

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

10. They care about balance

couple caring about balance in their relationship AYO Production | Shutterstock

Having a balanced relationship in every sense — with work, emotional support, intimacy, and even household labor — is an essential part of longevity for couples. If there's a kind of rigidity that promotes an unbalanced dynamic or one partner is consistently responsible for more than the other without space for complaint, that can add strain and resentment.

That's why needing and seeking balance are some of the reasons men actually value "lazy wives" over perfect homemakers. Of course, society is always constantly telling us what men "prefer" and want out of their partners, but in this case, it's a genderless desire — to want to be in an equitable, balanced, and loving relationship.

RELATED: 9 Ways To Have A Healthy Relationship When Nobody Taught You How

Advertisement

11. They're playful

playful couple dancing in their kitchen Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

While traditional gender structures and roles often thrive on a kind of expectation and rigidity, men who actually prefer "lazy wives" at home over perfect homemakers are far more playful. They enjoy the fun, rest, and unexpected fun that comes with not only sharing a home with their partner, but having the freedom to fill their time and space however they want.

Thankfully, it's exactly that playfulness, according to a study from Scientific Reports, that truly bonds couples closer together and promotes a healthier, more fulfilling relationship.

RELATED: Women Who Still Love Their Husbands After Years Of Marriage Do These 11 Small Things That Mean Everything

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Men Who Can’t Stop Saying These 11 Phrases Exhaust Everyone Around Them
If Your Wife Uses These 11 Phrases, She's Likely Not A Very Good Person
11 Subtle Disappointments That Slowly Push A Man Away
Loading...